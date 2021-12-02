Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211202/current-myanmar-afghanistan-envoys-to-un-to-keep-posts-for-now---russian-envoy-1091187170.html
Current Myanmar, Afghanistan Envoys to UN to Keep Posts For Now - Russian Envoy
Current Myanmar, Afghanistan Envoys to UN to Keep Posts For Now - Russian Envoy
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The current ambassadors of Afghanistan and Myanmar to the United Nations, appointed by the toppled governments in those countries... 02.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-02T02:15+0000
2021-12-02T02:15+0000
myanmar
un
afghanistan
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/0a/1083353164_0:123:2367:1454_1920x0_80_0_0_f737657aeb0f3247f1acb3025a8ed9ad.jpg
The UN Credentials Committee convened a meeting to decide whether Myanmar’s Ambassador Kyaw Moe Tun and Afghanistan’s Ghulam Isaczai should continue serving as ambassadors. The Tatmadaw and the Taliban had requested that their envoys occupy seats at the United Nations following their seizing power in the two states.The Russian ambassador said the Credentials Committee considered the candidate named by the Taliban in September to represent Afghanistan at the United Nations, Mohammad Suhail Shaheen.The Credentials Committee’s failure to reach an agreement on the representation was due to differences among the Committee members and challenging political context in the two states, Kuzmin said.Kuzmin also said the decision represents a “middle ground” that will allow in the future to settle the controversial situation.The Credentials Committee did not schedule its next meeting; however, on December 9, it will submit a report on the meeting results to the UN General Assembly.The General Assembly will affirm in a resolution every delegation’s representation at the United Nations but defer the decision on Afghanistan and Myanmar, Kuzmin said.
myanmar
afghanistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/0a/1083353164_131:0:2234:1577_1920x0_80_0_0_9f5f43e80204d8a7ffcf3e43f334122e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
myanmar, un, afghanistan

Current Myanmar, Afghanistan Envoys to UN to Keep Posts For Now - Russian Envoy

02:15 GMT 02.12.2021
© AP Photo / Adam RountreeIn this Sept. 13, 2005, file photo, the flags of member nations fly outside the General Assembly building at the United Nations headquarters in New York.
In this Sept. 13, 2005, file photo, the flags of member nations fly outside the General Assembly building at the United Nations headquarters in New York. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.12.2021
© AP Photo / Adam Rountree
Subscribe
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The current ambassadors of Afghanistan and Myanmar to the United Nations, appointed by the toppled governments in those countries, will keep their posts until the UN Credentials Committee decides on the nations’ representations at the world body, it was revealed Wednesday.
The UN Credentials Committee convened a meeting to decide whether Myanmar’s Ambassador Kyaw Moe Tun and Afghanistan’s Ghulam Isaczai should continue serving as ambassadors. The Tatmadaw and the Taliban had requested that their envoys occupy seats at the United Nations following their seizing power in the two states.
“The current envoys of Afghanistan and Myanmar will continue to serve as permanent representatives until the final decision of the Committee is issued,” Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Gennady Kuzmin told reporters after the meeting on Wednesday.
The Russian ambassador said the Credentials Committee considered the candidate named by the Taliban in September to represent Afghanistan at the United Nations, Mohammad Suhail Shaheen.
The Credentials Committee’s failure to reach an agreement on the representation was due to differences among the Committee members and challenging political context in the two states, Kuzmin said.
“There were differences, and these are quite sensitive political situations in these countries… Therefore, the Committee at this stage was unable to issue a substantial decision,” he added.
Kuzmin also said the decision represents a “middle ground” that will allow in the future to settle the controversial situation.
The Credentials Committee did not schedule its next meeting; however, on December 9, it will submit a report on the meeting results to the UN General Assembly.
The General Assembly will affirm in a resolution every delegation’s representation at the United Nations but defer the decision on Afghanistan and Myanmar, Kuzmin said.
000100
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
02:15 GMTCurrent Myanmar, Afghanistan Envoys to UN to Keep Posts For Now - Russian Envoy
01:51 GMTUS-UK Talks on Steel Tariffs Removal Stalled Over Northern Ireland Clause - Reports
01:30 GMTEthiopian Army Recaptures Historic Lalibela, Eight Other Towns in Counteroffensive Against TPLF
01:10 GMT'Something Will Happen': Trump Suggests China Will Strike Taiwan After 2022 Beijing Olympics
00:26 GMTJan. 6 Panel Unanimously Votes to Hold Trump-Era DoJ Official Jeffrey Clark in Contempt of Congress
YesterdayTrump May Reportedly Self-Publish Memoir Over Fears of Lowball Advance by Top Publishing Firms
YesterdayHigher US Business Costs Pressure Led to Upped Inflation in November - Federal Reserve
YesterdayMeta Removes Accounts in Belarus, China, Poland for 'Inauthentic Behavior' – Official
YesterdayTurkish Finance Minister Elvan Resigns Amid Record Drop in Value of Lira
YesterdayDPRK’s New Nukes & Missiles Force US, South Korea to Rethink War Plans - Report
YesterdayAlec Baldwin Claims He ‘Didn’t Pull the Trigger’ in Tragic Death on Set of ‘Rust’
YesterdayUS Stocks Drop Nearly 500 Points After Omicron Case Emerges in California
YesterdayWomen's Tennis Association Suspends Tournaments in China Due to Situation With Peng Shuai
YesterdaySuspected Michigan School Shooter Charged With Terrorism, Four Counts of Murder
YesterdayAmerican Author Alice Sebold Apologises to Man Cleared of Her Rape After Spending 16 Years in Jail
YesterdayControversy Over Messi's Ballon d'Or Win Escalates as Ronaldo Backs Claims That PSG Ace Stole Award
YesterdayVideo: Russian Scientists Unveil Biomedicine Application for Shape-Memory Alloy
YesterdayMacron Calls BoJo 'Clown' With 'Attitude of Good-For-Nothing', French Media Claims
Yesterday'UFO Cloaked Inside Cloud' Spotted Above Florida, Blogger Claims
Yesterday'Sending a Message': Space Force General Claims US Satellites Are Attacked on Daily Basis