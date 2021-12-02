https://sputniknews.com/20211202/current-myanmar-afghanistan-envoys-to-un-to-keep-posts-for-now---russian-envoy-1091187170.html

Current Myanmar, Afghanistan Envoys to UN to Keep Posts For Now - Russian Envoy

Current Myanmar, Afghanistan Envoys to UN to Keep Posts For Now - Russian Envoy

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The current ambassadors of Afghanistan and Myanmar to the United Nations, appointed by the toppled governments in those countries... 02.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-02T02:15+0000

2021-12-02T02:15+0000

2021-12-02T02:15+0000

myanmar

un

afghanistan

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/0a/1083353164_0:123:2367:1454_1920x0_80_0_0_f737657aeb0f3247f1acb3025a8ed9ad.jpg

The UN Credentials Committee convened a meeting to decide whether Myanmar’s Ambassador Kyaw Moe Tun and Afghanistan’s Ghulam Isaczai should continue serving as ambassadors. The Tatmadaw and the Taliban had requested that their envoys occupy seats at the United Nations following their seizing power in the two states.The Russian ambassador said the Credentials Committee considered the candidate named by the Taliban in September to represent Afghanistan at the United Nations, Mohammad Suhail Shaheen.The Credentials Committee’s failure to reach an agreement on the representation was due to differences among the Committee members and challenging political context in the two states, Kuzmin said.Kuzmin also said the decision represents a “middle ground” that will allow in the future to settle the controversial situation.The Credentials Committee did not schedule its next meeting; however, on December 9, it will submit a report on the meeting results to the UN General Assembly.The General Assembly will affirm in a resolution every delegation’s representation at the United Nations but defer the decision on Afghanistan and Myanmar, Kuzmin said.

myanmar

afghanistan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

myanmar, un, afghanistan