Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 800th Goal for Club and Country

Cristiano Ronaldo, according to the International Federation of Football History & Statistics, is now the first player to reach the 800 goal mark. He became the all-time leading goal scorer in March of 2021 when he surpassed Pele with his 768th career goal. True to form, Ronaldo had a hat trick in the record-setting win over Cagliari and ended the match on 770 career goals. Ronaldo's 800th career goal leaves the 700 career goals-scored club at five men; the aforementioned Pele, Lionel Messi, Romario, Ferenc Puskas, and Josef Bican. Ronaldo's record-breaking 2021 also included him setting the all-time international goal-scoring mark at 110 goals. He has since extended that mark to 115. Ronaldo also has the all-time record for most continental goals scored with 146. However, he still has work to do if he wants to set the league goal-scoring mark. Pele still reigns supreme with 606 league goals. Ronaldo sits fifth all-time with 484. While the IFFHS believes Ronaldo is the greatest goal scorer of all-time, the RSSSF, The Rec Sport Soccer Statistics Foundation, uses a different methodology and has three men above Ronaldo. The trio, Erwin Helmchen, Josef Bican, and Ronnie Rooke, all played through the 1930s into the 1950s.

