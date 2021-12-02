Registration was successful!
Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 800th Goal for Club and Country
On Thursday evening, Cristiano Ronaldo became the first ever member of the 800 goal club for club and country. His 52nd minute strike put Manchester United up... 02.12.2021, Sputnik International
Cristiano Ronaldo, according to the International Federation of Football History &amp; Statistics, is now the first player to reach the 800 goal mark. He became the all-time leading goal scorer in March of 2021 when he surpassed Pele with his 768th career goal. True to form, Ronaldo had a hat trick in the record-setting win over Cagliari and ended the match on 770 career goals. Ronaldo's 800th career goal leaves the 700 career goals-scored club at five men; the aforementioned Pele, Lionel Messi, Romario, Ferenc Puskas, and Josef Bican. Ronaldo's record-breaking 2021 also included him setting the all-time international goal-scoring mark at 110 goals. He has since extended that mark to 115. Ronaldo also has the all-time record for most continental goals scored with 146. However, he still has work to do if he wants to set the league goal-scoring mark. Pele still reigns supreme with 606 league goals. Ronaldo sits fifth all-time with 484. While the IFFHS believes Ronaldo is the greatest goal scorer of all-time, the RSSSF, The Rec Sport Soccer Statistics Foundation, uses a different methodology and has three men above Ronaldo. The trio, Erwin Helmchen, Josef Bican, and Ronnie Rooke, all played through the 1930s into the 1950s.
Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 800th Goal for Club and Country

21:27 GMT 02.12.2021 (Updated: 21:57 GMT 02.12.2021)
On Thursday evening, Cristiano Ronaldo became the first ever member of the 800 goal club for club and country. His 52nd minute strike put Manchester United up 2-1 over Arsenal in a pivotal Premier League clash. He added his 801st goal with a penalty that reclaimed the lead for United at 3-2.
Cristiano Ronaldo, according to the International Federation of Football History & Statistics, is now the first player to reach the 800 goal mark. He became the all-time leading goal scorer in March of 2021 when he surpassed Pele with his 768th career goal. True to form, Ronaldo had a hat trick in the record-setting win over Cagliari and ended the match on 770 career goals.
Ronaldo's 800th career goal leaves the 700 career goals-scored club at five men; the aforementioned Pele, Lionel Messi, Romario, Ferenc Puskas, and Josef Bican. Ronaldo's record-breaking 2021 also included him setting the all-time international goal-scoring mark at 110 goals. He has since extended that mark to 115.
Ronaldo also has the all-time record for most continental goals scored with 146. However, he still has work to do if he wants to set the league goal-scoring mark. Pele still reigns supreme with 606 league goals. Ronaldo sits fifth all-time with 484.
While the IFFHS believes Ronaldo is the greatest goal scorer of all-time, the RSSSF, The Rec Sport Soccer Statistics Foundation, uses a different methodology and has three men above Ronaldo. The trio, Erwin Helmchen, Josef Bican, and Ronnie Rooke, all played through the 1930s into the 1950s.
