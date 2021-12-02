https://sputniknews.com/20211202/congress-leader-rahul-gandhi-joins-indian-lawmakers-protesting-their-suspension-outside-parliament-1091195254.html

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Joins Indian Lawmakers Protesting Their Suspension Outside Parliament

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday joined a protest being staged by 12 suspended lawmakers in front of Indian freedom struggle icon Mahatma Gandhi's statue on Parliament premises.His participation comes a day after the Congress party directed all its parliamentarians to join the protest as a gesture to show solidarity with the 12 lawmakers.India's main opposition party Congress later took to Twitter to criticise the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led federal government over the suspension of the lawmakers who belong to several opposition parties.Sharing a video of the protest, the Congress party wrote in Hindi: “Our fight against ill-intentions of the BJP continues as Congress takes the responsibility of raising the concerns of the people.”Senior Congress parliamentarian Shashi Tharoor also joined the protest and shared some pictures while calling the suspension of parliamentarians “undemocratic."Why the MPs Have Been Suspended? On Monday 29 November, a total of 12 opposition lawmakers were suspended for "obstructing" Parliament's proceedings with "unprecedented acts" staged on the last day of the previous parliamentary session which ended on 13 August. Several lawmakers purportedly climbed onto tables, waved black cloths, and threw files when the House started debating the ongoing farmers' protest against three contentious farm laws. A probe was conducted about what happened during the last day of the session in August and it was found that the 12 parliamentarians were involved.Despite the demand of the opposition parties, Chairperson of Rajya Sabha (the Parliament's Upper House) M. Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday 30 November said that the suspension will stand.After this, opposition parties in both Houses of Parliament staged a walkout against the suspension.The opposition parties have warned their boycott of the entire Winter Session of the upper house will continue until the suspension is revoked.

