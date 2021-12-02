Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: European Leaders Pay Tribute to Late French Ex-President Valery Giscard d'Estaing
https://sputniknews.com/20211202/chris-cuomo-suspended-iran-nuclear-negotiations-in-vienna-farc-removed-from-terror-list-1091186567.html
Chris Cuomo Suspended; Iran Nuclear Negotiations in Vienna; FARC Removed From Terror List
Chris Cuomo Suspended; Iran Nuclear Negotiations in Vienna; FARC Removed From Terror List
Paving the way for political integration, FARC is removed from the US Terror List. What lies ahead for democracy in Colombia. 02.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-02T08:46+0000
2021-12-02T08:46+0000
iran
mississippi
colombia
drones
violence
abortion
scotus
syria
politics
peace agreement
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/02/1091186431_56:0:1300:700_1920x0_80_0_0_ecce710f1461b234da5ec05d314c2da7.png
Chris Cuomo Suspended; Iran Nuclear Negotiations In Vienna; FARC Removed From Terror List
Paving the way for political integration, FARC is removed from the U.S. Terror List. What lies ahead for democracy in Colombia.
Mohammad Marandi, professor of English literature and Orientalism at the University of Tehran, joins us to talk about the ongoing negotiations in Vienna revolving around reviving the 2015 JCPOA nuclear deal with diplomats from Iran and the JCPOA countries of China, France, Germany, Russia, and the United Kingdom. We talk about the US presence in the meeting, which is negotiating “indirectly,” what influence it could have with other actors in the negotiations, and how its refusal to return to the terms of the deal it signed and then reneged on is the main obstacle to overcome this impasse.Angela Arias Zapata, educator, researcher, and Ph.D. candidate in media, culture, and communication at New York University, joins us to talk about the news that the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia is being removed from the US terror list after having signed a peace agreement years ago and becoming a political party. We talk about the difficulties in reintegrating its members into civic society after a right-wing government rose to power, which has put roadblocks to the implementation of the peace deal, and how this move by the US could signal better fortunes for their political party.Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of the book "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents," joins the Misfits to talk about the Pentagon once again going to investigate an airstrike in Syria in 2019 that killed dozens of women and children, whether anything will come out of it, reports of decreasing drone strikes in the region and whether this is a positive trend that will continue, as well as the Supreme Court hearing the Mississippi abortion case that could set a precedent for reproductive rights in the U.S.Femi Ayanbadejo, certified nutritionist, human performance expert, NASA technology transfer partner, and founder and CEO of HealthReel, talks to us about MLB using both juiced and de-juiced balls in the 2021 season, and a likely lockout after the collective bargaining agreement between the Major League Players Association and MLB expires today.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
iran
mississippi
colombia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Austin Pelli
Austin Pelli
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/02/1091186431_229:0:1162:700_1920x0_80_0_0_a6400c7e2f62285965c338a355038759.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
iran, mississippi, colombia, drones, violence, abortion, scotus, syria, politics, peace agreement, jcpoa, ivan duque, political misfits, аудио, radio

Chris Cuomo Suspended; Iran Nuclear Negotiations in Vienna; FARC Removed From Terror List

08:46 GMT 02.12.2021
Chris Cuomo Suspended; Iran Nuclear Negotiations In Vienna; FARC Removed From Terror List
Subscribe
Austin Pelli
All materials
Michelle Witte - Sputnik International
Michelle Witte
All materialsWrite to the author
Paving the way for political integration, FARC is removed from the US Terror List. What lies ahead for democracy in Colombia.
Mohammad Marandi, professor of English literature and Orientalism at the University of Tehran, joins us to talk about the ongoing negotiations in Vienna revolving around reviving the 2015 JCPOA nuclear deal with diplomats from Iran and the JCPOA countries of China, France, Germany, Russia, and the United Kingdom. We talk about the US presence in the meeting, which is negotiating “indirectly,” what influence it could have with other actors in the negotiations, and how its refusal to return to the terms of the deal it signed and then reneged on is the main obstacle to overcome this impasse.
Angela Arias Zapata, educator, researcher, and Ph.D. candidate in media, culture, and communication at New York University, joins us to talk about the news that the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia is being removed from the US terror list after having signed a peace agreement years ago and becoming a political party. We talk about the difficulties in reintegrating its members into civic society after a right-wing government rose to power, which has put roadblocks to the implementation of the peace deal, and how this move by the US could signal better fortunes for their political party.
Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of the book "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents," joins the Misfits to talk about the Pentagon once again going to investigate an airstrike in Syria in 2019 that killed dozens of women and children, whether anything will come out of it, reports of decreasing drone strikes in the region and whether this is a positive trend that will continue, as well as the Supreme Court hearing the Mississippi abortion case that could set a precedent for reproductive rights in the U.S.
Femi Ayanbadejo, certified nutritionist, human performance expert, NASA technology transfer partner, and founder and CEO of HealthReel, talks to us about MLB using both juiced and de-juiced balls in the 2021 season, and a likely lockout after the collective bargaining agreement between the Major League Players Association and MLB expires today.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
10:13 GMTMo Salah Laughs Off Ballon d'Or Snub as Liverpool Star Powers the Reds to Dominant Win Over Everton
10:12 GMTLeopard Breaks Into Classroom, Attacks 10-Year-Old Student in India’s Uttar Pradesh - Video
10:08 GMTThe Mail on Sunday Loses Appeal in Breached Privacy Case Filed by Meghan Markle
09:59 GMTChinese Tennis Player Peng in Good Condition, Safe - IOC
09:51 GMTBoris Johnson Slams Facebook Saying ‘Too Many Gangs Using Social Media’ to ‘Fuel' Migrant Crisis
09:44 GMTOSCE 'Unable to Fix Political and Diplomatic Mess' in Balkans, Former USSR, Says Military Observer
09:35 GMTEuropean Leaders Pay Tribute to Late French Ex-President Valery Giscard d'Estaing
09:06 GMTIsrael Has Exerted Efforts to Fight Air Pollution, But Has It Done Enough?
08:57 GMTEx-Austrian Chancellor Kurz Expected to Give Statement Amid Reports of His Withdrawal From Politics
08:51 GMTJapan's Nissan Announces Creation of Lunar Rover Prototype
08:34 GMTLive Updates: COVID Omicron Variant Found in Paris Region on Person Who Returned From Nigeria
08:07 GMTChurch of Sweden Under Fire For Calls to Investigate Israel for 'Apartheid'
08:03 GMTEpstein Accuser Claims Sex Predator Took Her to Meet Trump When She Was 14, Alleges No Wrongdoing
08:02 GMTNorway's Top Medical Bureaucrat Says Three COVID Shots Not Enough, Fourth May Become Necessary
07:48 GMTFSB Detains Three Ukrainian Special Agents Who Planned to Blow Up Black Sea Fleet Radio Center Mast
07:46 GMTTop US, Chinese Military Officials to Meet Amid Taiwan Tensions, Reports Say
07:39 GMTThree Arrested as Bomb Found Near US Ambassador's Residence in Icelandic Capital
07:13 GMTKamala Harris' Chief Spokesperson to Leave Office, Reports Say
06:38 GMTBoJo Under Pressure as New Allegations Arise Amid 'Boozy Party at Downing Street' Reports
06:34 GMTBelarusian President Lukashenko Says Not Going to Leave Big Politics