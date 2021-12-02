https://sputniknews.com/20211202/chris-cuomo-suspended-iran-nuclear-negotiations-in-vienna-farc-removed-from-terror-list-1091186567.html

Chris Cuomo Suspended; Iran Nuclear Negotiations in Vienna; FARC Removed From Terror List

Chris Cuomo Suspended; Iran Nuclear Negotiations in Vienna; FARC Removed From Terror List

Paving the way for political integration, FARC is removed from the US Terror List. What lies ahead for democracy in Colombia. 02.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-02T08:46+0000

2021-12-02T08:46+0000

2021-12-02T08:46+0000

iran

mississippi

colombia

drones

violence

abortion

scotus

syria

politics

peace agreement

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/02/1091186431_56:0:1300:700_1920x0_80_0_0_ecce710f1461b234da5ec05d314c2da7.png

Chris Cuomo Suspended; Iran Nuclear Negotiations In Vienna; FARC Removed From Terror List Paving the way for political integration, FARC is removed from the U.S. Terror List. What lies ahead for democracy in Colombia.

Mohammad Marandi, professor of English literature and Orientalism at the University of Tehran, joins us to talk about the ongoing negotiations in Vienna revolving around reviving the 2015 JCPOA nuclear deal with diplomats from Iran and the JCPOA countries of China, France, Germany, Russia, and the United Kingdom. We talk about the US presence in the meeting, which is negotiating “indirectly,” what influence it could have with other actors in the negotiations, and how its refusal to return to the terms of the deal it signed and then reneged on is the main obstacle to overcome this impasse.Angela Arias Zapata, educator, researcher, and Ph.D. candidate in media, culture, and communication at New York University, joins us to talk about the news that the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia is being removed from the US terror list after having signed a peace agreement years ago and becoming a political party. We talk about the difficulties in reintegrating its members into civic society after a right-wing government rose to power, which has put roadblocks to the implementation of the peace deal, and how this move by the US could signal better fortunes for their political party.Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of the book "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents," joins the Misfits to talk about the Pentagon once again going to investigate an airstrike in Syria in 2019 that killed dozens of women and children, whether anything will come out of it, reports of decreasing drone strikes in the region and whether this is a positive trend that will continue, as well as the Supreme Court hearing the Mississippi abortion case that could set a precedent for reproductive rights in the U.S.Femi Ayanbadejo, certified nutritionist, human performance expert, NASA technology transfer partner, and founder and CEO of HealthReel, talks to us about MLB using both juiced and de-juiced balls in the 2021 season, and a likely lockout after the collective bargaining agreement between the Major League Players Association and MLB expires today.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

iran

mississippi

colombia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Austin Pelli

Austin Pelli

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Austin Pelli

iran, mississippi, colombia, drones, violence, abortion, scotus, syria, politics, peace agreement, jcpoa, ivan duque, political misfits, аудио, radio