Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211202/china-summons-japanese-ambassador-over-shinzo-abes-erroneous-taiwan-comments-1091187818.html
China Summons Japanese Ambassador Over Shinzo Abe's 'Erroneous' Taiwan Comments
China Summons Japanese Ambassador Over Shinzo Abe's 'Erroneous' Taiwan Comments
On Wednesday night, China's foreign ministry called an "emergency meeting" with Japan's ambassador to Beijing, Shui Hideo, following former Japanese Prime... 02.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-02T04:08+0000
2021-12-02T04:03+0000
shinzo abe
china
taiwan
japan
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107967/78/1079677863_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_943e9718a453acb2965b6d801c8c0c1e.jpg
Shinzo Abe, who stepped down as Japan’s prime minister last year, said at a virtual forum organized by a Taiwanese think tank that an armed invasion of Taiwan would represent a threat to Japan’s security.The comments spurred China’s assistant foreign minister, Hua Chunying, to hastily rebuke and condemn the remarks. According to a statement from China's Foreign Ministry, Hua suggested that Abe’s remarks "openly challenged China's sovereignty and gave brazen support to Taiwan independence forces," and added that the comments were "erroneous."Beijing believes that Tokyo is in violation of the norms of their diplomatic relationship and made what China believes to be "stern representations" in response.Hua said of Abe’s remarks that "China is resolutely opposed to this.” Abe, while no longer Japan’s prime minister, remains influential in Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party.China has long claimed Taiwan as part of its own territory, with officials previously reiterating that use of force remains an option in bringing the self-governing island back into its fold. Incidentally, the self-governing island was a Japanese colony until the early 1950s.
https://sputniknews.com/20211125/china-to-smash-any-attempts-for-taiwan-independence-urges-us-to-stop-activities-in-asia-pacific-1091015808.html
In civilised societies, Abe would be arrested and put in jail for committing heinous crimes against the people of Japan and for destroying the environment. Abe is a traitor.
0
1
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Nevin Brown
Nevin Brown
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107967/78/1079677863_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e512878703c44d6d539454a4f980feb1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
shinzo abe, china, taiwan, japan

China Summons Japanese Ambassador Over Shinzo Abe's 'Erroneous' Taiwan Comments

04:08 GMT 02.12.2021
© REUTERS / POOL NewJapanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks at a news conference at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan June 18, 2020.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks at a news conference at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan June 18, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.12.2021
© REUTERS / POOL New
Subscribe
Nevin Brown
All materials
On Wednesday night, China's foreign ministry called an "emergency meeting" with Japan's ambassador to Beijing, Shui Hideo, following former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s comments that neither Japan nor the United States would remain idle if Taiwan were attacked by China.
Shinzo Abe, who stepped down as Japan’s prime minister last year, said at a virtual forum organized by a Taiwanese think tank that an armed invasion of Taiwan would represent a threat to Japan’s security.
The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) transits the Taiwan Strait while conducting routine underway operations. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.11.2021
China to 'Smash Any Attempts For Taiwan Independence,' Urges US to Stop Activities in Asia-Pacific
25 November, 15:59 GMT
The comments spurred China’s assistant foreign minister, Hua Chunying, to hastily rebuke and condemn the remarks. According to a statement from China's Foreign Ministry, Hua suggested that Abe’s remarks "openly challenged China's sovereignty and gave brazen support to Taiwan independence forces," and added that the comments were "erroneous."
Beijing believes that Tokyo is in violation of the norms of their diplomatic relationship and made what China believes to be "stern representations" in response.
Hua said of Abe’s remarks that "China is resolutely opposed to this.” Abe, while no longer Japan’s prime minister, remains influential in Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party.
China has long claimed Taiwan as part of its own territory, with officials previously reiterating that use of force remains an option in bringing the self-governing island back into its fold. Incidentally, the self-governing island was a Japanese colony until the early 1950s.
200000
Discuss
Popular comments
In civilised societies, Abe would be arrested and put in jail for committing heinous crimes against the people of Japan and for destroying the environment. Abe is a traitor.
HHess
2 December, 07:43 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
04:08 GMTChina Summons Japanese Ambassador Over Shinzo Abe's 'Erroneous' Taiwan Comments
03:59 GMT'It's Embarrassing': Chris Cuomo Breaks Silence After Indefinite Suspension From CNN
03:56 GMTWill Ralf Rangnick Bring an End to Ronaldo's Days at Manchester United?
02:15 GMTLukashenko Speaks on Migrant Crisis, Ukraine and Explains Why Belarus Needs S-400s
02:15 GMTCurrent Myanmar, Afghanistan Envoys to UN to Keep Posts For Now - Russian Envoy
01:51 GMTUS-UK Talks on Steel Tariffs Removal Stalled Over Northern Ireland Clause - Reports
01:30 GMTEthiopian Army Recaptures Historic Lalibela, Eight Other Towns in Counteroffensive Against TPLF
01:10 GMT'Something Will Happen': Trump Suggests China Will Strike Taiwan After 2022 Beijing Olympics
00:26 GMTJan. 6 Panel Unanimously Votes to Hold Trump-Era DoJ Official Jeffrey Clark in Contempt of Congress
YesterdayTrump May Reportedly Self-Publish Memoir Over Fears of Lowball Advance by Top Publishing Firms
YesterdayHigher US Business Costs Pressure Led to Upped Inflation in November - Federal Reserve
YesterdayMeta Removes Accounts in Belarus, China, Poland for 'Inauthentic Behavior' – Official
YesterdayTurkish Finance Minister Elvan Resigns Amid Record Drop in Value of Lira
YesterdayDPRK’s New Nukes & Missiles Force US, South Korea to Rethink War Plans - Report
YesterdayAlec Baldwin Claims He ‘Didn’t Pull the Trigger’ in Tragic Death on Set of ‘Rust’
YesterdayUS Stocks Drop Nearly 500 Points After Omicron Case Emerges in California
YesterdayWomen's Tennis Association Suspends Tournaments in China Due to Situation With Peng Shuai
YesterdaySuspected Michigan School Shooter Charged With Terrorism, Four Counts of Murder
YesterdayAmerican Author Alice Sebold Apologises to Man Cleared of Her Rape After Spending 16 Years in Jail
YesterdayControversy Over Messi's Ballon d'Or Win Escalates as Ronaldo Backs Claims That PSG Ace Stole Award