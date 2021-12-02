https://sputniknews.com/20211202/bundestag-to-vote-on-new-german-chancellor-on-8-december-1091203587.html

Bundestag to Vote on New German Chancellor on 8 December

BERLIN (Sputnik) - The German Bundestag is expected to elect the new chancellor of Germany in a vote on 8 December, the parliament said. 02.12.2021, Sputnik International

The German legislature sent journalists an invitation to a meeting on 8 December "for the upcoming election of the Federal Chancellor."Social Democrat Olaf Scholz is widely expected to become the new chancellor. He leads a coalition of Social Democrats with the Greens and the Free Democratic Party, which was formed after the 26 September elections to the Bundestag. The incumbent German Chancellor Angela Merkel will terminate her powers with the appointment of her successor.

