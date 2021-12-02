Bollywood Actor Brahma Mishra Found Dead in His Apartment, Heartbroken Celebs Pour Condolences

The sudden demise of 36-year-old Bollywood actor Bramha Mishra has shocked the film industry, leaving celebs and netizens heartbroken as they post their condolences on social media. Brahma, who is known for his role in Amazon Prime's web series "Mirzapur," was reportedly found three days after his death in a semi-decomposed state in the bathroom of his residence in Maharashtra state's Mumbai city. The neighbours reportedly complained of a stench coming from his apartment, and after complaining to the police, officers broke in and found his body.The actor's body has been sent for an autopsy at Dr. Cooper Hospital in Mumbai.While the police have ruled out suicide, the preliminary report suggests that the actor suffered a heart attack.Mishra's "Mirzapur" co-star Divyendu took to Instagram to mourn Brahma's death.Fellow actor Ali Fazal and director Gurmmeet Singh also offered his condolences. Brahma's brother Sandeep Mishra, who resides in Madhya Pradesh state's Bhopal city, has left for Mumbai after being informed about the incident.
Actor Brahma Mishra was known for his performance in the web series "Mirzapur" and Bollywood movies such as "Kesari and "Badrinath Ki Dulhania."
The sudden demise of 36-year-old Bollywood actor Bramha Mishra has shocked the film industry, leaving celebs and netizens heartbroken as they post their condolences on social media.
Brahma, who is known for his role in Amazon Prime's web series "Mirzapur," was reportedly found three days after his death in a semi-decomposed state in the bathroom of his residence in Maharashtra state's Mumbai city.
The neighbours reportedly complained of a stench coming from his apartment, and after complaining to the police, officers broke in and found his body.
The actor's body has been sent for an autopsy at Dr. Cooper Hospital in Mumbai.
While the police have ruled out suicide, the preliminary report suggests that the actor suffered a heart attack.
Mishra's "Mirzapur" co-star Divyendu took to Instagram to mourn Brahma's death.