Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211202/biden-admin-finalizes-plan-to-reinstate-trump-era-remain-in-mexico-policy-at-southern-border-1091212342.html
Biden Admin Finalizes Plan to Reinstate Trump-Era 'Remain in Mexico' Policy at Southern Border
Biden Admin Finalizes Plan to Reinstate Trump-Era 'Remain in Mexico' Policy at Southern Border
In March 2020, then-presidential candidate Joe Biden criticized US President Donald Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' policy as a "dangerous" and "inhumane"... 02.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-02T23:05+0000
2021-12-02T23:00+0000
joe biden
migrants
us troops
us-mexico border
biden administration
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/02/1091211041_0:182:3072:1910_1920x0_80_0_0_46650387ddd5c81f37a39b3df3d43256.jpg
Beginning next week, non-Mexican asylum seekers at the southern US border will be returned to Mexico via a Trump-era policy, according to remarks from the Biden administration on Thursday. "All individuals from the Western Hemisphere will potentially be eligible," a senior US official said, as reported by CBS News.The Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), informally termed the 'Remain in Mexico' program, allows US officials to block non-Mexican or other foreign individuals from entering the US from Mexico for the duration of their immigration proceedings. The MPP calls for the individual to return to Mexico, where the government will give them "appropriate humanitarian protections."According to the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS), a number of changes were made to the MPP program to address humanitarian concerns raised by the Mexican government on Friday. Per the memo, the Mexican government requested COVID-19 vaccine support, assistance with general medical care and additional resources to improve living conditions for migrants awaiting their court date in the US. Access to attorneys was another concern raised by Mexico City.The reinstatement comes in accordance with an August decision by Trump-appointed US District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk. The federal judge in Texas argued that the Biden administration and DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas "failed to consider several critical factors" before halting the program.The Biden administration agreed to comply with the order after both a federal court and the Supreme Court of the US moved to uphold the Texas court ruling. The move has been opposed by a number of refugee and human rights groups, such as the US Committee for Refugees and Immigrants and Human Rights First. Acer's comments align with those tweeted by Biden a little over a year ago, describing the program as "against everything [the US] stands for as a nation of immigrants." The policy will initially be reimplemented at seven US entry points, including San Diego, California, and the Texas border cities of El Paso, Laredo and Brownsville.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Evan Craighead
Evan Craighead
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/02/1091211041_227:0:2958:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_04aa870bd26971e0067ddd07bec29376.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, migrants, us troops, us-mexico border, biden administration

Biden Admin Finalizes Plan to Reinstate Trump-Era 'Remain in Mexico' Policy at Southern Border

23:05 GMT 02.12.2021
© REUTERS / Toya Sarno JordanA girl plays with a fence inside a migrant camp near the El Chaparral border crossing in Tijuana, Mexico November 8, 2021. Picture taken on November 8, 2021.
A girl plays with a fence inside a migrant camp near the El Chaparral border crossing in Tijuana, Mexico November 8, 2021. Picture taken on November 8, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.12.2021
© REUTERS / Toya Sarno Jordan
Subscribe
Evan Craighead
All materialsWrite to the author
In March 2020, then-presidential candidate Joe Biden criticized US President Donald Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' policy as a "dangerous" and "inhumane" immigration program that goes against US values. While the Biden administration has since suspended the program, the SCOTUS upheld a lower court order calling for its reinstatement.
Beginning next week, non-Mexican asylum seekers at the southern US border will be returned to Mexico via a Trump-era policy, according to remarks from the Biden administration on Thursday.
"All individuals from the Western Hemisphere will potentially be eligible," a senior US official said, as reported by CBS News.
The Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), informally termed the 'Remain in Mexico' program, allows US officials to block non-Mexican or other foreign individuals from entering the US from Mexico for the duration of their immigration proceedings.
The MPP calls for the individual to return to Mexico, where the government will give them "appropriate humanitarian protections."
According to the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS), a number of changes were made to the MPP program to address humanitarian concerns raised by the Mexican government on Friday.
Per the memo, the Mexican government requested COVID-19 vaccine support, assistance with general medical care and additional resources to improve living conditions for migrants awaiting their court date in the US. Access to attorneys was another concern raised by Mexico City.
Mexico's government declared in a Thursday statement that those concerns were addressed and, as a result, the country vows to "not return to their countries of origin certain migrants who have an appointment to appear before an immigration judge in the United States to request asylum in that country."
The reinstatement comes in accordance with an August decision by Trump-appointed US District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk. The federal judge in Texas argued that the Biden administration and DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas "failed to consider several critical factors" before halting the program.
The Biden administration agreed to comply with the order after both a federal court and the Supreme Court of the US moved to uphold the Texas court ruling.
The move has been opposed by a number of refugee and human rights groups, such as the US Committee for Refugees and Immigrants and Human Rights First.

Eleanor Acer, senior director for refugee protection at HRF, argued that "a policy that returns people seeking refuge to a place where they are targeted for kidnappings, torture and persecution is by definition a violation of our refugee and torture convention legal obligations."

Acer's comments align with those tweeted by Biden a little over a year ago, describing the program as "against everything [the US] stands for as a nation of immigrants."
The policy will initially be reimplemented at seven US entry points, including San Diego, California, and the Texas border cities of El Paso, Laredo and Brownsville.
000001
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
23:30 GMTUS, EU Diplomats Emphasize Need to Cooperate With China Where Possible - Joint Statement
23:25 GMTUS Signs $415Mln Deals With 3 Companies to Design Commercial Space Stations - NASA
23:05 GMTBiden Admin Finalizes Plan to Reinstate Trump-Era 'Remain in Mexico' Policy at Southern Border
23:00 GMTManchester United's Michael Carrick Steps Down as First Team Coach
22:36 GMTUS House Clears Funding Bill to Avert Government Shutdown
22:09 GMTWall Street Rebounds as Heat Fades on Omicron, Dow Jones Up Almost 2%
21:56 GMTFTC Sues to Block $40 Billon Merger of US Chipmaker Nvidia With UK’s Arm Ltd
21:27 GMTCristiano Ronaldo Scores 800th Goal for Club and Country
21:16 GMTGunman at UN Headquarters Not Terrorist Threat, Came to Deliver Documents - Police
20:59 GMTRussian Prosecutors Launch Probe Into Whelan's Complaints of Prison Corruption - Brother
20:50 GMTNewly Disclosed Docs Reveal DoJ Investigating Andrew Cuomo Over Sexual Harassment Claims
20:43 GMTAirbnb Offers Original House From 1990 Film 'Home Alone' for Overnight Rent
19:57 GMTPentagon Chief Slams Chinese Hypersonic Weapons During Visit to Shore Up South Korean Alliance
19:30 GMTMassive Black Hole 'About as Massive as the Milky Way's' Found in Tiny Galaxy
19:04 GMTFrom Socioeconomic Revolutions to New 'Cold War': Saxo Bank Serves Up ‘Outrageous Predictions’ 2022
19:04 GMTRussian Beauty Heads to Israel to Compete for Miss Universe Crown
18:53 GMTInvestigator of 2020 Election in Wisconsin Attempted to Overturn Biden's Victory, Report Reveals
18:41 GMTJoe Biden Speaks About COVID Situation in US Amid Omicron Variant Threat
18:33 GMTMan Dressed as Ninja With Sword Injures 2 Police Officers in Northwestern France, Report Says
18:16 GMTMilitary Ceremony to Honour Outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin