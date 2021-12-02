Belarusian President Lukashenko Says Not Going to Leave Big Politics

When asked whether he would like to go down in history, the Belarusian leader said he had not thought about it.Belarus may hold a snap presidential election after adopting a new constitution, President Alexander Lukashenko said.Belarus plans to hold a referendum on a new constitution no later than in late February 2022. The new draft constitution will be published until the New Year, Lukashenko added.At the same time, the leader doubted that the presidential elections would be held next summer.Lukashenko added that he is yet to decide whether to run in the next presidential election in the country, adding it depends on the domestic situationThe leader explained the situation in the country would influence his decision.According to the Central Election Commission's schedule, the next presidential election in Belarus is set to be held no later than 20 July 2025.
Belarus plans to hold a referendum on a new constitution no later than in late February 2022. The new draft constitution will be published until the New Year, Lukashenko added.
"It [the presidential election] can be held on time at best, but there may be an early election ... On the basis that the president decides so, or other timeframes of elections will be fixed in the transitional provisions of the constitution," Lukashenko said.
At the same time, the leader doubted that the presidential elections would be held next summer.
We are about three years before the presidential elections, [or] four," he added.
Lukashenko added that he is yet to decide whether to run in the next presidential election in the country, adding it depends on the domestic situation
"I do not know. Honestly, do not know," Lukashenko said.
The leader explained the situation in the country would influence his decision.
According to the Central Election Commission's schedule, the next presidential election in Belarus is set to be held no later than 20 July 2025.