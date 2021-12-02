https://sputniknews.com/20211202/belarusian-president-lukashenko-says-not-going-to-leave-big-politics-1091189817.html

Belarusian President Lukashenko Says Not Going to Leave Big Politics

Belarusian President Lukashenko Says Not Going to Leave Big Politics

MINSK (Sputnik) - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said in an interview with RIA Novosti that he is not going to leave big politics. 02.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-02T06:34+0000

2021-12-02T06:34+0000

2021-12-02T06:34+0000

belarus

europe

alexandr lukashenko

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/10/1080186425_0:164:3061:1885_1920x0_80_0_0_ffd753e37c896f14ee3f4857bbd610bc.jpg

When asked whether he would like to go down in history, the Belarusian leader said he had not thought about it.Belarus may hold a snap presidential election after adopting a new constitution, President Alexander Lukashenko said.Belarus plans to hold a referendum on a new constitution no later than in late February 2022. The new draft constitution will be published until the New Year, Lukashenko added.At the same time, the leader doubted that the presidential elections would be held next summer.Lukashenko added that he is yet to decide whether to run in the next presidential election in the country, adding it depends on the domestic situationThe leader explained the situation in the country would influence his decision.According to the Central Election Commission's schedule, the next presidential election in Belarus is set to be held no later than 20 July 2025.

belarus

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

belarus, europe, alexandr lukashenko