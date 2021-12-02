Airbnb Offers Original House From 1990 Film 'Home Alone' for Overnight Rent

Airbnb has announced that starting 12 December, the original house from the 1990 hit movie 'Home Alone' will be available for rent. The McCallisters' home will be fully decorated for Christmas and New Year celebrations to welcome guests for an overnight stay. According to the advertisement, the price for one night (for four guests maximum) will be an eye-opening $25, and the address will be given once the booking (which opens on 7 December) is completed.Guests will need to observe local coronavirus guidelines and are responsible for travelling to and from Chicago.
"While the McCallisters are away on their annual trip (all of them but the pet tarantula, this time), four guests will get the opportunity to relive their favourite scenes from the holiday classic and let their inner eight-year-olds run free for the evening without the interruption of pesky intruders," Airbnb said in a statement.
Guests will need to observe local coronavirus guidelines and are responsible for travelling to and from Chicago.