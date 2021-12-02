Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211202/airbnb-offers-original-house-from-1990-film-home-alone-for-overnight-rent-1091200436.html
Airbnb Offers Original House From 1990 Film 'Home Alone' for Overnight Rent
Airbnb Offers Original House From 1990 Film 'Home Alone' for Overnight Rent
According to the renting platform, guests will enjoy their stay in a house fully decorated for Christmas. 02.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-02T20:43+0000
2021-12-02T20:44+0000
Airbnb has announced that starting 12 December, the original house from the 1990 hit movie 'Home Alone' will be available for rent. The McCallisters' home will be fully decorated for Christmas and New Year celebrations to welcome guests for an overnight stay. According to the advertisement, the price for one night (for four guests maximum) will be an eye-opening $25, and the address will be given once the booking (which opens on 7 December) is completed.Guests will need to observe local coronavirus guidelines and are responsible for travelling to and from Chicago.
Airbnb Offers Original House From 1990 Film 'Home Alone' for Overnight Rent

20:43 GMT 02.12.2021 (Updated: 20:44 GMT 02.12.2021)
CC BY-SA 2.0 / A Syn / Home Alone House in Winnetka, IllinoisHome Alone House in Winnetka, Illinois
Home Alone House in Winnetka, Illinois - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.12.2021
CC BY-SA 2.0 / A Syn / Home Alone House in Winnetka, Illinois
Sofia Chegodaeva
According to the renting platform, guests will enjoy their stay in a house fully decorated for Christmas.
Airbnb has announced that starting 12 December, the original house from the 1990 hit movie 'Home Alone' will be available for rent.
The McCallisters' home will be fully decorated for Christmas and New Year celebrations to welcome guests for an overnight stay.
According to the advertisement, the price for one night (for four guests maximum) will be an eye-opening $25, and the address will be given once the booking (which opens on 7 December) is completed.
"While the McCallisters are away on their annual trip (all of them but the pet tarantula, this time), four guests will get the opportunity to relive their favourite scenes from the holiday classic and let their inner eight-year-olds run free for the evening without the interruption of pesky intruders," Airbnb said in a statement.
Guests will need to observe local coronavirus guidelines and are responsible for travelling to and from Chicago.
