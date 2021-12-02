'A Number Below 70': Elon Musk Proposes Upper 'Age Limit' for Political Office Seekers
© AP Photo / Britta Pedersen In this Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 file photo, SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media award, in Berlin, Germany
While Musk did not mention any names in his tweet, some netizens did bring up Joe Biden, 79, the current President of the United States and the oldest person to hold that office.
Tesla Inc. CEO Founder and high tech tycoon extraordinaire Elon Musk has proposed setting an age limit for elected political officials.
“Let’s set an age limit after which you can’t run for political office, perhaps a number just below 70,” he tweeted.
A number of social media users who responded to Musk’s tweet appeared to appreciate his sentiment.
where was elon when we needed this take 5 years ago— ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) December 2, 2021
Chile yes. With the exception of Donald J. Trump all these old fogies should go! Especially the diaper dude in DC.— Lavern Spicer (@lavern_spicer) December 2, 2021
Some also offered suggestions about what other limits could be introduced.
And also an age after which you cannot vote anymore— Master Hasbulla 💥🔫🧱🇺🇸 (@status258668807) December 2, 2021
Let’s set an income limit after which you can’t avoid paying tax.— Annapianna - Not a troll, just a public servant (@annapianna1) December 2, 2021
Let's set a minimum qualification to run for political office...— Edsketching (@Eduard27614150) December 2, 2021
And a number of people pointed to US President Joe Biden, who celebrated his 79th birthday last month and is currently the oldest person to serve as POTUS.
While Musk did not refer to any person or country specifically, Newsweek notes that his remark comes “amid question marks over” US President Joe Biden's “fitness for office."
The magazine also points out that the US presidency currently has no upper age limit, though it does have a lower age limit of 35.