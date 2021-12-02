Registration was successful!
Tesla Inc. CEO Founder and high tech tycoon extraordinaire Elon Musk has proposed setting an age limit for elected political officials.“Let’s set an age limit after which you can’t run for political office, perhaps a number just below 70,” he tweeted.A number of social media users who responded to Musk’s tweet appeared to appreciate his sentiment.Some also offered suggestions about what other limits could be introduced.And a number of people pointed to US President Joe Biden, who celebrated his 79th birthday last month and is currently the oldest person to serve as POTUS. While Musk did not refer to any person or country specifically, Newsweek notes that his remark comes “amid question marks over” US President Joe Biden's “fitness for office."The magazine also points out that the US presidency currently has no upper age limit, though it does have a lower age limit of 35.
the fckr will change his tine when he gets to be that age. This is age discrimination, pure and simple. Many scientists and artists produced masterpieces well beyond 80. It is capability that should count.
Not Joey, though. He reached his dead end a while back.
'A Number Below 70': Elon Musk Proposes Upper 'Age Limit' for Political Office Seekers

16:32 GMT 02.12.2021
Andrei Dergalin
While Musk did not mention any names in his tweet, some netizens did bring up Joe Biden, 79, the current President of the United States and the oldest person to hold that office.
Tesla Inc. CEO Founder and high tech tycoon extraordinaire Elon Musk has proposed setting an age limit for elected political officials.
“Let’s set an age limit after which you can’t run for political office, perhaps a number just below 70,” he tweeted.
A number of social media users who responded to Musk’s tweet appeared to appreciate his sentiment.
Some also offered suggestions about what other limits could be introduced.
And a number of people pointed to US President Joe Biden, who celebrated his 79th birthday last month and is currently the oldest person to serve as POTUS.
While Musk did not refer to any person or country specifically, Newsweek notes that his remark comes “amid question marks over” US President Joe Biden's “fitness for office."
The magazine also points out that the US presidency currently has no upper age limit, though it does have a lower age limit of 35.
the fckr will change his tine when he gets to be that age. This is age discrimination, pure and simple. Many scientists and artists produced masterpieces well beyond 80. It is capability that should count.
Not Joey, though. He reached his dead end a while back.
