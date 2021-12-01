US Stocks Drop Nearly 500 Points After Omicron Case Emerges in California

The collapse on Wednesday undid much of the 520 point gain the DOW saw earlier in the day. The S&P 500 fell 1.2% and the Nasdaq fell 1.8%. Travel stocks were hit particularly hard following the news. Three US-based airlines, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and United Airlines dropped between 7% and 8% on Wednesday. Aircraft manufacture Boeing also saw a loss of 4.9%. Cruise lines also bore the brunt of the news. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings fell by 8.8% and Carnival dipped 7%. Two of the world's largest hotel groups also saw losses. Wynn Resorts sank by 6.1% and Hilton Worldwide dropped 3.8%.The plunge wasn't limited to travel stocks with retailers also being hit hard. Nordstrom, Kohl’s, Best Buy, and Macy’s all dropped between 4% and 6% on Wednesday. Steve Massocca of Wedbush Securities believes that the omicron news isn't the only factor causing the drop.
Massocca mused that, “I think a lot of it is tax loss selling. I think a lot of the poor names are doing worse because people are taking tax losses because they have so many gains elsewhere.”