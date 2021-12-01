Registration was successful!
US Stocks Drop Nearly 500 Points After Omicron Case Emerges in California
https://sputniknews.com/20211201/us-stocks-drop-nearly-500-points-after-omicron-case-emerges-in-california-1091184019.html
US Stocks Drop Nearly 500 Points After Omicron Case Emerges in California
US Stocks Drop Nearly 500 Points After Omicron Case Emerges in California
The DOW fell 461.68 points after the United States Center for Disease and Control and Prevention reported the first case of the omicron covid variant in the... 01.12.2021, Sputnik International
us stocks
covid-19
The collapse on Wednesday undid much of the 520 point gain the DOW saw earlier in the day. The S&amp;P 500 fell 1.2% and the Nasdaq fell 1.8%. Travel stocks were hit particularly hard following the news. Three US-based airlines, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and United Airlines dropped between 7% and 8% on Wednesday. Aircraft manufacture Boeing also saw a loss of 4.9%. Cruise lines also bore the brunt of the news. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings fell by 8.8% and Carnival dipped 7%. Two of the world's largest hotel groups also saw losses. Wynn Resorts sank by 6.1% and Hilton Worldwide dropped 3.8%.The plunge wasn't limited to travel stocks with retailers also being hit hard. Nordstrom, Kohl’s, Best Buy, and Macy’s all dropped between 4% and 6% on Wednesday. Steve Massocca of Wedbush Securities believes that the omicron news isn't the only factor causing the drop.
us stocks, covid-19

US Stocks Drop Nearly 500 Points After Omicron Case Emerges in California

21:10 GMT 01.12.2021 (Updated: 21:31 GMT 01.12.2021)
The DOW fell 461.68 points after the United States Center for Disease and Control and Prevention reported the first case of the omicron covid variant in the United States.
The collapse on Wednesday undid much of the 520 point gain the DOW saw earlier in the day. The S&P 500 fell 1.2% and the Nasdaq fell 1.8%.
Travel stocks were hit particularly hard following the news. Three US-based airlines, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and United Airlines dropped between 7% and 8% on Wednesday. Aircraft manufacture Boeing also saw a loss of 4.9%.
Cruise lines also bore the brunt of the news. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings fell by 8.8% and Carnival dipped 7%. Two of the world's largest hotel groups also saw losses. Wynn Resorts sank by 6.1% and Hilton Worldwide dropped 3.8%.
The plunge wasn't limited to travel stocks with retailers also being hit hard. Nordstrom, Kohl’s, Best Buy, and Macy’s all dropped between 4% and 6% on Wednesday.
Steve Massocca of Wedbush Securities believes that the omicron news isn't the only factor causing the drop.
Massocca mused that, “I think a lot of it is tax loss selling. I think a lot of the poor names are doing worse because people are taking tax losses because they have so many gains elsewhere.”
