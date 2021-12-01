US State Secretary Blinken Delivers Remarks Following Meeting of NATO Foreign Ministers

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivers remarks following the second day of meeting of the NATO Foreign Ministers' meeting in Riga, Latvia.NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday that the meeting was aimed at both showing the alliance's support for its partners and a more thorough assessment of the current security situation.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
NATO foreign ministers held a meeting in the Latvian capital Riga to discuss the current security situation amid an escalation of tensions which have seen Russia face off against Ukraine and its Western allies, as well as the migrant crisis on the Belarus-Poland border, where thousands of asylum-seekers are camping in the hope of entering the EU.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday that the meeting was aimed at both showing the alliance's support for its partners and a more thorough assessment of the current security situation.