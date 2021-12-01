https://sputniknews.com/20211201/us-state-secretary-blinken-delivers-remarks-following-meeting-of-nato-foreign-ministers-1091174916.html

US State Secretary Blinken Delivers Remarks Following Meeting of NATO Foreign Ministers

US State Secretary Blinken Delivers Remarks Following Meeting of NATO Foreign Ministers

NATO foreign ministers held a meeting in the Latvian capital Riga to discuss the current security situation amid an escalation of tensions which have seen... 01.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-01T14:17+0000

2021-12-01T14:17+0000

2021-12-01T14:17+0000

world

antony blinken

nato

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/14/1082943798_0:0:3243:1825_1920x0_80_0_0_978336d7b373fa8b9fa18de99e663cca.jpg

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivers remarks following the second day of meeting of the NATO Foreign Ministers' meeting in Riga, Latvia.NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday that the meeting was aimed at both showing the alliance's support for its partners and a more thorough assessment of the current security situation.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Blinken delivers remarks following NATO foreign ministers meeting Blinken delivers remarks following NATO foreign ministers meeting 2021-12-01T14:17+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

world, antony blinken, nato, видео