Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211201/us-senators-reportedly-trying-to-bridge-gap-on-nord-stream-2-sanctions-to-pass-defence-budget-1091169864.html
US Senators Reportedly Trying to Bridge Gap on Nord Stream 2 Sanctions to Pass Defence Budget
US Senators Reportedly Trying to Bridge Gap on Nord Stream 2 Sanctions to Pass Defence Budget
The GOP lawmakers earlier blocked the National Defense Authorisation Act (NDAA) passage, with Congress considering adding new measures targeting Russia over... 01.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-01T11:33+0000
2021-12-01T11:33+0000
us
russia
sanctions
senate
defense
national defense authorization act
republicans
democrats
nord stream 2
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/15/1090906014_0:144:3131:1905_1920x0_80_0_0_f847bfe3e09e26f1a2d582e35cafa785.jpg
Democrats and Republicans in the US Senate are trying to forge an agreement to pass the national defence bill after the GOP blocked it earlier in the week, The Hill reported, citing sources.According to the report, lawmakers from both parties are running a so-called "hotline" to check in with all 100 Senators to see if anyone will block the deal on 21 amendments to the bill during the Wednesday vote.A Senate aide told The Hill that one of the amendments, authored by GOP Sen. James Risch, includes a proposal to impose sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. Targeting Nord Stream 2 was something that the Biden administration had reportedly lobbied against but the inclusion of this proposal to the bill would mark a win for Republicans who were left unsatisfied with the Democrats' reluctance to sanction the pipeline.Initially, there were 18 amendments that Senate lawmakers were trying to pass before the Thanksgiving recess, with no amendment envisaging Nord Stream 2 sanctions included. The vote was fruitless, failing 45-51 on Monday and throwing the bill into limbo.The Republicans slammed their Democratic colleagues for their stance against sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.The new developments give the bill a chance but, according to the report, the exchange of offers is still ongoing.In late November, a Foreign Policy report said that the Biden administration was pressing congressional Democrats not to push the Nord Stream 2 sanctions forward – a move that prompted bipartisan resistance. According to the report, the Biden Cabinet views the sanctions against the pipeline as counterproductive and potentially harmful to US relations in Germany.The Nord Stream 2 pipeline, designed to deliver Russian gas directly into Central Europe, has sparked intense international debates. While the United States weighed in alleging that Moscow will use the pipeline to undermine energy security of Europe, Germany argues that its energy security does not concern Washington. Russia, for its turn, has repeatedly underlined that the Nord Stream 2 project is purely economical and must not be politicised.
https://sputniknews.com/20211125/biden-admin-reportedly-lobbying-democrats-to-kill-nord-stream-2-sanctions-from-defense-bill-1091000979.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Daria Bedenko
Daria Bedenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/15/1090906014_199:0:2930:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c11579e3c273a7dec9e67ec7502a8d43.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, russia, sanctions, senate, defense, national defense authorization act, republicans, democrats, nord stream 2

US Senators Reportedly Trying to Bridge Gap on Nord Stream 2 Sanctions to Pass Defence Budget

11:33 GMT 01.12.2021
© AFP 2021 / MANDEL NGANThe US Capitol is seen in Washington, DC, on October 28, 2021
The US Capitol is seen in Washington, DC, on October 28, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.12.2021
© AFP 2021 / MANDEL NGAN
Subscribe
Daria Bedenko
All materialsWrite to the author
The GOP lawmakers earlier blocked the National Defense Authorisation Act (NDAA) passage, with Congress considering adding new measures targeting Russia over its "amassing" of troops near the Ukrainian border and the gas pipeline Nord Stream 2.
Democrats and Republicans in the US Senate are trying to forge an agreement to pass the national defence bill after the GOP blocked it earlier in the week, The Hill reported, citing sources.
According to the report, lawmakers from both parties are running a so-called "hotline" to check in with all 100 Senators to see if anyone will block the deal on 21 amendments to the bill during the Wednesday vote.
A Senate aide told The Hill that one of the amendments, authored by GOP Sen. James Risch, includes a proposal to impose sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. Targeting Nord Stream 2 was something that the Biden administration had reportedly lobbied against but the inclusion of this proposal to the bill would mark a win for Republicans who were left unsatisfied with the Democrats' reluctance to sanction the pipeline.
Initially, there were 18 amendments that Senate lawmakers were trying to pass before the Thanksgiving recess, with no amendment envisaging Nord Stream 2 sanctions included. The vote was fruitless, failing 45-51 on Monday and throwing the bill into limbo.
The Republicans slammed their Democratic colleagues for their stance against sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.
"It is especially bizarre to see the Democratic leader so focused, so intent, on blocking the Senate from dealing seriously with the growing aggression from Putin’s Russia. He seems downright desperate to block new bipartisan action on Nord Stream 2. It’s strange to see," Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday.
The new developments give the bill a chance but, according to the report, the exchange of offers is still ongoing.

"We just got a new offer from the Dems. We sent them an offer earlier today... and so I'm hopeful that we'll get something that will enable the process to move forward," said Republican Sen. John Thune. When asked about the Republicans requesting the amendment on Nord Stream 2 sanctions, he noted: "That's a big one."

In late November, a Foreign Policy report said that the Biden administration was pressing congressional Democrats not to push the Nord Stream 2 sanctions forward – a move that prompted bipartisan resistance. According to the report, the Biden Cabinet views the sanctions against the pipeline as counterproductive and potentially harmful to US relations in Germany.
Construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in Germany - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.11.2021
Biden Admin Reportedly Lobbying Democrats to Kill Nord Stream 2 Sanctions From Defence Bill
25 November, 00:29 GMT
The Nord Stream 2 pipeline, designed to deliver Russian gas directly into Central Europe, has sparked intense international debates. While the United States weighed in alleging that Moscow will use the pipeline to undermine energy security of Europe, Germany argues that its energy security does not concern Washington. Russia, for its turn, has repeatedly underlined that the Nord Stream 2 project is purely economical and must not be politicised.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
11:59 GMTKremlin Calls Lukashenko's Remark on Gas Transit 'Response to Unprecedented International Pressure'
11:55 GMTMessi Wins Record Seventh Ballon D'Or, But Still Trails Ronaldo in One Category of Prestigious Award
11:49 GMTPutin to Hold His Traditional End-of-Year News Conference on 23 December
11:39 GMT'The Disrespect is Alarming': Ronaldo Pic In Underwear During Ballon d'Or Event Stirs Controversy
11:33 GMTUS Senators Reportedly Trying to Bridge Gap on Nord Stream 2 Sanctions to Pass Defence Budget
11:24 GMTUK Announces New Action Plan to End HIV Infections, Deaths by 2030
11:11 GMTIndian Capital Faces Health Emergency as November Air Quality Hits Worst Level in 7 Years
11:08 GMT'National Interest': Indian Parliament Refuses to Allow Question on China's 'Incursion' In Ladakh
11:05 GMT'The Europe of Common Sense': EU 'Inclusive Communication' Guidelines Withdrawn Following Outcry
10:41 GMTUK Experts 'Know’ Location of Crashed F-35 Jet As Security Aspects Prompt 'Cautious' Recovery
10:36 GMTFirst Meeting of WHO Body to Discuss New Pandemics Treaty to Be Held on 1 March, WHO's Tedros Says
10:33 GMTYenisey Siberia Aims to Become an International Tourism, Sports & Business Destination
10:02 GMTFrance Wants EU to Intervene in Fishing Row With UK if Talks Fail
09:48 GMTLavrov: Lukashenko's Statement About Russian Nuclear Arms in Belarus is 'Serious Warning' to West
09:47 GMTGunners Fans Concerned After Arsenal Defender Gabriel Assaulted by Masked Thugs
09:43 GMTAs Mississippi Abortion Case Heads to Supreme Court, Dem Warns of Revolution if Roe v Wade Repealed
08:59 GMTScientists at Hong Kong University First in Asia to Isolate Omicron Coronavirus Variant
08:38 GMTRussian Foreign Ministry: US Embassy Staff Deployed in Moscow for Over 3 Years Must Leave by 31 Jan
08:34 GMTJapan Makes Representation to US Over Fuel Dump From F-16 Fighter Jet Near Residential Areas
08:26 GMTPriyanka Chopra Shares How She and Nick Jonas Made Their Marriage Work Amid 'Really Tough' Schedule