Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE VIDEO: Rival Protests in Washington, DC as US Supreme Court Hears Abortion Law Arguments
https://sputniknews.com/20211201/us-school-shootings-on-the-rise-after-pandemic-caused-hiatus-1091175259.html
US School Shootings on the Rise After Pandemic-Caused Hiatus
US School Shootings on the Rise After Pandemic-Caused Hiatus
On Tuesday, yet another school shooting rattled Oxford, Michigan, resulting in three deaths and eight injuries. The attacker was a 15-year-old student armed... 01.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-01T15:34+0000
2021-12-01T15:34+0000
us
school shooting
shooting
gun control
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/01/1091175458_0:0:2200:1239_1920x0_80_0_0_33d62ce81ce901c5a73dc02f48f8be88.jpg
The United States has seen a surge in school shootings following a brief break in 2020 caused by the coronavirus pandemic, as remote teaching took hold. According to Education Week, there were at least 28 school shootings with casualties in the US in 2021. Twenty have been reported since August, with the most recent one taking place in Oxford, Michigan on 30 November.When it comes to the general number of gunfire incidents on school grounds, gun-control advocacy group Everytown for Gun Safety estimates 138 episodes happened in 2021. In total, the incidents resulted in 28 deaths and 80 injuries, with one more month of the year to go.The 2020 figures, apparently impacted by the coronavirus pandemic plunging schools into home learning, showed a dramatically lower number – 10 school shootings, with 2018 and 2019 both recording 24 shootings.Education Week notes in its report that the lower numbers in 2020 do not necessarily indicate that the schools were safer, rather illustrating how the definition of school safety has shifted due to COVID restrictions.Tuesday's Michigan shooting resulted in more deaths than any of the school shootings since the 2018 Texas incident at Santa Fe High School, when ten people were killed. In Oxford, a 15-year-old student armed with a handgun allegedly owned by his father shot several people, killing three and injuring eight. He was apprehended by local police – no shots were fired during his arrest. In recent years, the number of incidents of gun violence in US schools has been growing. Despite showing a brief decline when it came to schools, the pandemic-caused "hiatus" of 2020 still resulted in an increased number of other types of shootings. The Gun Violence Archive, defining a mass shooting as an incident with at least four people killed (except the perpetrator), recorded 611 mass shootings in 2020. In 2019, this number was 417.
https://sputniknews.com/20211201/chilling-footage-allegedly-shows-michigan-shooter-impersonating-officer-in-order-to-enter-classroom-1091159263.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Daria Bedenko
Daria Bedenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/01/1091175458_205:0:1921:1287_1920x0_80_0_0_96c5d125f16442b26fa325abf459e0e7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, school shooting, shooting, gun control

US School Shootings on the Rise After Pandemic-Caused Hiatus

15:34 GMT 01.12.2021
© REUTERS / Eric Seals/USA TODAY NETWORKParents walk away with their kids from the Meijer's parking lot where many students gathered following an active shooter situation at Oxford High School in Oxford, Michigan, U.S. November 30, 2021
Parents walk away with their kids from the Meijer's parking lot where many students gathered following an active shooter situation at Oxford High School in Oxford, Michigan, U.S. November 30, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.12.2021
© REUTERS / Eric Seals/USA TODAY NETWORK
Subscribe
Daria Bedenko
All materialsWrite to the author
On Tuesday, yet another school shooting rattled Oxford, Michigan, resulting in three deaths and eight injuries. The attacker was a 15-year-old student armed with a handgun.
The United States has seen a surge in school shootings following a brief break in 2020 caused by the coronavirus pandemic, as remote teaching took hold.
According to Education Week, there were at least 28 school shootings with casualties in the US in 2021. Twenty have been reported since August, with the most recent one taking place in Oxford, Michigan on 30 November.
When it comes to the general number of gunfire incidents on school grounds, gun-control advocacy group Everytown for Gun Safety estimates 138 episodes happened in 2021. In total, the incidents resulted in 28 deaths and 80 injuries, with one more month of the year to go.

"When it comes to how American children are exposed to gun violence, gunfire at schools is just the tip of the iceberg – every year, more than 3,000 children and teens are shot and killed and 15,000 more are shot and injured," the group noted. "An estimated 3 million children in the US are exposed to shootings per year."

The 2020 figures, apparently impacted by the coronavirus pandemic plunging schools into home learning, showed a dramatically lower number – 10 school shootings, with 2018 and 2019 both recording 24 shootings.
Education Week notes in its report that the lower numbers in 2020 do not necessarily indicate that the schools were safer, rather illustrating how the definition of school safety has shifted due to COVID restrictions.
Tuesday's Michigan shooting resulted in more deaths than any of the school shootings since the 2018 Texas incident at Santa Fe High School, when ten people were killed.
Emergency personnel respond to the scene of a deadly shooting where at least three were killed and six were wounded at a high school in Oxford, Michigan, about 35 miles (55 km) north of Detroit, U.S., November 30, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.12.2021
Chilling Footage Allegedly Shows Michigan Shooter Impersonating Officer in Order to Enter Classroom
03:12 GMT
In Oxford, a 15-year-old student armed with a handgun allegedly owned by his father shot several people, killing three and injuring eight. He was apprehended by local police – no shots were fired during his arrest.
In recent years, the number of incidents of gun violence in US schools has been growing. Despite showing a brief decline when it came to schools, the pandemic-caused "hiatus" of 2020 still resulted in an increased number of other types of shootings. The Gun Violence Archive, defining a mass shooting as an incident with at least four people killed (except the perpetrator), recorded 611 mass shootings in 2020. In 2019, this number was 417.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
15:38 GMTUK Parliament Reportedly on Lockdown After Man Cycles Through Security Gates - Photos
15:34 GMTUS School Shootings on the Rise After Pandemic-Caused Hiatus
15:23 GMTDominic Raab Under Pressure To Bring In UK Child Cruelty Register After Approving ‘Tony’s Law’
15:08 GMTRonaldo's Bodyguards Investigated in Portugal Over Suspicion of Illegal Work – Report
14:46 GMTAnother UK Energy Supplier Pushed Out of Market by High Gas Prices
14:41 GMTAntony Blinken: US Preparing Additional Sanctions on Belarus in Coordination With EU
14:27 GMTRussia Contracts Full Cycle Production of Sputnik V in Vietnam
14:22 GMTMeadows Claims in New Book That Trump Tested Positive for COVID Days Before 2020 Debate With Biden
14:17 GMTUS State Secretary Blinken Delivers Remarks Following Meeting of NATO Foreign Ministers
13:46 GMT'I Thought I Was the Good Guy': First Video of Alleged Capitol Rioter FBI Interrogation Released
13:36 GMTStoltenberg Holds Final Press Conference Following NATO Foreign Ministers Meeting
13:16 GMT'Hands Everywhere': Epstein Accuser Testifies Maxwell Was Present When Pedophile Sexually Abused Her
13:00 GMTUK Plans to Strengthen Cooperation With Partners on Arctic, Foreign Minister Says
12:57 GMTRival Protests in Washington, DC as US Supreme Court Hears Abortion Law Arguments
12:50 GMT'So Cringy': Tik Tok Video With 'Science Guy' Nye & 'Amtrak Joe' Biden Criticised Online
12:42 GMTThree Injured After Blast Caused by WWII-Era Bomb Rocks Germany's Munich - Photos
12:38 GMTSuspended Indian Lawmakers Protest in Front of Mahatma Gandhi Statue on Parliament Premises
11:59 GMTKremlin Calls Lukashenko's Remark on Gas Transit 'Response to Unprecedented International Pressure'
11:55 GMTMessi Wins Record Seventh Ballon D'Or, But Still Trails Ronaldo in One Category of Prestigious Award
11:49 GMTPutin to Hold His Traditional End-of-Year News Conference on 23 December