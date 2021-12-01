https://sputniknews.com/20211201/uk-plans-to-strengthen-cooperation-with-partners-on-arctic-foreign-minister-says-1091174376.html

UK Plans to Strengthen Cooperation With Partners on Arctic, Foreign Minister Says

UK Plans to Strengthen Cooperation With Partners on Arctic, Foreign Minister Says

LONDON (Sputnik) - The United Kingdom intends to increase cooperation in the Arctic with Canada and other countries amid tense relations with Russia, British... 01.12.2021, Sputnik International

"We are going further and faster with partners – such as through the newly-agreed AUKUS partnership. In the same spirit, we want to deepen our work with nations like Canada to cover regions such as the Arctic," Truss writes in the article concerning to confrontation with Russia.According to the minister, the decision was made against the backdrop of the alleged deployment of Russia's armed forces on the line of contact with Ukraine.Moscow has repeatedly stated that it does not plan to invade Ukraine, noting that Kiev is the one pulling its armed forces up to the line.In November, the Russian Foreign Ministry stated that a number of countries are trying to bring their disagreement into the Arctic, which does not strengthen cooperation in the region. The ministry also noted that the Northern Sea Route is controlled by Russia in accordance with all international standards.

