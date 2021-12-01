Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE VIDEO: Rival Protests in Washington, DC as US Supreme Court Hears Abortion Law Arguments
https://sputniknews.com/20211201/uk-plans-to-strengthen-cooperation-with-partners-on-arctic-foreign-minister-says-1091174376.html
UK Plans to Strengthen Cooperation With Partners on Arctic, Foreign Minister Says
UK Plans to Strengthen Cooperation With Partners on Arctic, Foreign Minister Says
LONDON (Sputnik) - The United Kingdom intends to increase cooperation in the Arctic with Canada and other countries amid tense relations with Russia, British... 01.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-01T13:00+0000
2021-12-01T13:00+0000
arctic
world
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/01/1091174343_0:144:3000:1832_1920x0_80_0_0_edfcd5b624f441a294a36fd09b271cb2.jpg
"We are going further and faster with partners – such as through the newly-agreed AUKUS partnership. In the same spirit, we want to deepen our work with nations like Canada to cover regions such as the Arctic," Truss writes in the article concerning to confrontation with Russia.According to the minister, the decision was made against the backdrop of the alleged deployment of Russia's armed forces on the line of contact with Ukraine.Moscow has repeatedly stated that it does not plan to invade Ukraine, noting that Kiev is the one pulling its armed forces up to the line.In November, the Russian Foreign Ministry stated that a number of countries are trying to bring their disagreement into the Arctic, which does not strengthen cooperation in the region. The ministry also noted that the Northern Sea Route is controlled by Russia in accordance with all international standards.
Oh yeah I forgot the UK is a Near Arctic state so has a right to stick it's nose in
0
1
arctic
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/01/1091174343_300:0:3000:2025_1920x0_80_0_0_cf6ffc03ecb026666f9bdef31208aa28.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
arctic, world, uk

UK Plans to Strengthen Cooperation With Partners on Arctic, Foreign Minister Says

13:00 GMT 01.12.2021
© AP Photo / U.S. Navy This 2016 photo provided by the U.S. Navy, shows a base camp for submarine sea ice exercises in the Beaufort Sea off Alaska's north coast. The U.S. Navy has kicked off biennial submarine testing and training under sea ice off Alaska's north coast--the exercises are dubbed Ice Exercise 2018, or ICEX18, and will include maneuvers by three submarines under Arctic ice, including a British vessel, over five weeks
This 2016 photo provided by the U.S. Navy, shows a base camp for submarine sea ice exercises in the Beaufort Sea off Alaska's north coast. The U.S. Navy has kicked off biennial submarine testing and training under sea ice off Alaska's north coast--the exercises are dubbed Ice Exercise 2018, or ICEX18, and will include maneuvers by three submarines under Arctic ice, including a British vessel, over five weeks - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.12.2021
© AP Photo / U.S. Navy
Subscribe
LONDON (Sputnik) - The United Kingdom intends to increase cooperation in the Arctic with Canada and other countries amid tense relations with Russia, British Foreign Minister Liz Truss writes in an article for the Daily Mail.
"We are going further and faster with partners – such as through the newly-agreed AUKUS partnership. In the same spirit, we want to deepen our work with nations like Canada to cover regions such as the Arctic," Truss writes in the article concerning to confrontation with Russia.
According to the minister, the decision was made against the backdrop of the alleged deployment of Russia's armed forces on the line of contact with Ukraine.
"Together with our NATO allies, we are making clear that any incursion by Russia into Ukraine would be a huge strategic mistake. The UK stands ready to use all diplomatic and economic levers at our disposal to avoid such an outcome and impose a high cost should it occur," Truss writes.
Moscow has repeatedly stated that it does not plan to invade Ukraine, noting that Kiev is the one pulling its armed forces up to the line.
In November, the Russian Foreign Ministry stated that a number of countries are trying to bring their disagreement into the Arctic, which does not strengthen cooperation in the region. The ministry also noted that the Northern Sea Route is controlled by Russia in accordance with all international standards.
030000
Discuss
Popular comments
Oh yeah I forgot the UK is a Near Arctic state so has a right to stick it's nose in
pussymuncher
1 December, 16:52 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
13:46 GMT'I Thought I Was the Good Guy': First Video of Alleged Capitol Rioter FBI Interrogation Released
13:36 GMTStoltenberg Holds Final Press Conference Following NATO Foreign Ministers Meeting
13:16 GMT'Hands Everywhere': Epstein Accuser Testifies Maxwell Was Present When Pedophile Sexually Abused Her
13:00 GMTUK Plans to Strengthen Cooperation With Partners on Arctic, Foreign Minister Says
12:57 GMTRival Protests in Washington, DC as US Supreme Court Hears Abortion Law Arguments
12:50 GMT'So Cringy': Tik Tok Video With 'Science Guy' Nye & 'Amtrak Joe' Biden Criticised Online
12:42 GMTThree Injured After Blast Caused by WWII-Era Bomb Rocks Germany's Munich - Photos
12:38 GMTSuspended Indian Lawmakers Protest in Front of Mahatma Gandhi Statue on Parliament Premises
11:59 GMTKremlin Calls Lukashenko's Remark on Gas Transit 'Response to Unprecedented International Pressure'
11:55 GMTMessi Wins Record Seventh Ballon D'Or, But Still Trails Ronaldo in One Category of Prestigious Award
11:49 GMTPutin to Hold His Traditional End-of-Year News Conference on 23 December
11:39 GMT'The Disrespect is Alarming': Ronaldo Pic In Underwear During Ballon d'Or Event Stirs Controversy
11:33 GMTUS Senators Reportedly Trying to Bridge Gap on Nord Stream 2 Sanctions to Pass Defence Budget
11:24 GMTUK Announces New Action Plan to End HIV Infections, Deaths by 2030
11:11 GMTIndian Capital Faces Health Emergency as November Air Quality Hits Worst Level in 7 Years
11:08 GMT'National Interest': Indian Parliament Refuses to Allow Question on China's 'Incursion' In Ladakh
11:05 GMT'The Europe of Common Sense': EU 'Inclusive Communication' Guidelines Withdrawn Following Outcry
10:41 GMTUK Experts 'Know’ Location of Crashed F-35 Jet As Security Aspects Prompt 'Cautious' Recovery
10:36 GMTFirst Meeting of WHO Body to Discuss New Pandemics Treaty to Be Held on 1 March, WHO's Tedros Says
10:33 GMTYenisey Siberia Aims to Become an International Tourism, Sports & Business Destination