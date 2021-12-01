Registration was successful!
LIVE VIDEO: Rival Protests in Washington, DC as US Supreme Court Hears Abortion Law Arguments
UK Parliament Reportedly on Lockdown After Man Cycles Through Security Gates - Photos
UK Parliament Reportedly on Lockdown After Man Cycles Through Security Gates - Photos
Back in 2017, a terrorist attack took place outside the Palace of Westminster, when a radical Islamist drove a car into pedestrians, killing four people and...
The UK Parliament has been placed on lockdown after a cyclist breached security at the gate in front of the House of Commons on Wednesday, the Daily Mail reported. A photo from the scene has emerged on Twitter, showing the suspect being arrested by a policeman while other officers stand nearby aiming their guns at the man.Another image, shared by the same parliamentary staffer, Elliot Keck, shows the suspect being loaded into a police van.
UK Parliament Reportedly on Lockdown After Man Cycles Through Security Gates - Photos

15:38 GMT 01.12.2021 (Updated: 15:53 GMT 01.12.2021)
© DANIEL LEALBritish police officers stand on duty alongside a set of temporary gates installed at the Carriage Gates entrance to the Houses of Parliament, within the Palace of Westminster, in central London on April 12, 2017.
British police officers stand on duty alongside a set of temporary gates installed at the Carriage Gates entrance to the Houses of Parliament, within the Palace of Westminster, in central London on April 12, 2017. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.12.2021
© DANIEL LEAL
Sofia Chegodaeva
Being updated
Back in 2017, a terrorist attack took place outside the Palace of Westminster, when a radical Islamist drove a car into pedestrians, killing four people and injuring over 50.
The UK Parliament has been placed on lockdown after a cyclist breached security at the gate in front of the House of Commons on Wednesday, the Daily Mail reported.
A photo from the scene has emerged on Twitter, showing the suspect being arrested by a policeman while other officers stand nearby aiming their guns at the man.
Another image, shared by the same parliamentary staffer, Elliot Keck, shows the suspect being loaded into a police van.
