UK Parliament Reportedly on Lockdown After Man Cycles Through Security Gates - Photos

The UK Parliament has been placed on lockdown after a cyclist breached security at the gate in front of the House of Commons on Wednesday, the Daily Mail reported. A photo from the scene has emerged on Twitter, showing the suspect being arrested by a policeman while other officers stand nearby aiming their guns at the man.Another image, shared by the same parliamentary staffer, Elliot Keck, shows the suspect being loaded into a police van.

