UK Parliament Reportedly on Lockdown After Man Cycles Through Security Gates - Photos
15:38 GMT 01.12.2021 (Updated: 15:53 GMT 01.12.2021)
© DANIEL LEALBritish police officers stand on duty alongside a set of temporary gates installed at the Carriage Gates entrance to the Houses of Parliament, within the Palace of Westminster, in central London on April 12, 2017.
Being updated
Back in 2017, a terrorist attack took place outside the Palace of Westminster, when a radical Islamist drove a car into pedestrians, killing four people and injuring over 50.
The UK Parliament has been placed on lockdown after a cyclist breached security at the gate in front of the House of Commons on Wednesday, the Daily Mail reported.
A photo from the scene has emerged on Twitter, showing the suspect being arrested by a policeman while other officers stand nearby aiming their guns at the man.
Just saw someone climb into Parliament.— Elliot Keck (@ElliotKeck) December 1, 2021
Quickly tasered and guns immediately drawn.
Impressive performance from the police. pic.twitter.com/j82egmZv7y
Another image, shared by the same parliamentary staffer, Elliot Keck, shows the suspect being loaded into a police van.
And here he is having been loaded in after shouting about his wife slightly incoherently pic.twitter.com/UL90lrPuy2— Elliot Keck (@ElliotKeck) December 1, 2021