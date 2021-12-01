https://sputniknews.com/20211201/uk-experts-know-location-of-crashed-f-35-jet-as-security-aspects-prompt-cautious-recovery--1091168800.html

UK Experts 'Know’ Location of Crashed F-35 Jet As Security Aspects Prompt 'Cautious' Recovery

UK Experts 'Know’ Location of Crashed F-35 Jet As Security Aspects Prompt 'Cautious' Recovery

After a video surfaced on social media apparently showing an F-35 fighter jet of the Royal Air Force from the UK flagship HMS Queen Elizabeth crashing into the... 01.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-01T10:41+0000

2021-12-01T10:41+0000

2021-12-01T10:41+0000

lockheed martin

f-35

hms queen elizabeth

uk

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103055/10/1030551086_0:50:1601:950_1920x0_80_0_0_55b58bafb9ba61e3eb181263bc78c5c1.jpg

A UK Royal Airforce F-35 fighter jet seen crashing into the Mediterranean Sea on 17 November has been found in a leaked video, reported the Daily Mail.The aircraft, one of the eight F-35s and 10 US Marine Corps F-35s currently aboard the HMS Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier, fell over the edge into the water instead of gaining speed, with the pilot ejecting.A leaked, 16-second clip of the incident, taken possibly from a surveillance camera, was copied using a smartphone and posted on Twitter, according to the outlet, with a probe likely to be opened into how it became public.A statement by the UK Ministry of Defence Press Office, stated that the pilot, who sustained minor injuries, had been rescued and returned to the ship following a successful ejection. Sir Stephen Lovegrove was cited as saying in the UK House of Commons Defence Committee that it was “premature” to comment on the reasons for the accident. Earlier reports suggested that one cause of the crash could have been a rain cover left on the plane, which was then sucked into the jet’s engine. Another report, cited by the Daily Mail, reported that a plug in the engine during takeoff might have triggered the incident.The US-designed plane contained sensitive technology onboard such as top-secret radar and sensors, allowing it to fly “unseen” in a hostile environment supersonic speeds. This has sparked concerns that Britain’s rivals or potential adversaries might be searching for it. The underwater race to find the wreckage of the jet was reportedly carried out clandestinely jointly with the US, using divers, miniature submarines and inflatable bags.The F-35B is believed to be the first such jet lost by Britain, raising concerns about the quality of the cutting-edge warplane, which boasts stealth and intelligence-gathering capabilities. Britain currently has 24 such planes and is on track to buy 138 more for £9.1 billion from America’s Lockheed Martin. In line with a deal, 48 of the jets are anticipated to be delivered by 2025. At a recent session of the Defence Committee, Jeremy Quin, Minister for Defence Procurement, was cited as saying: The 65,000-tonne flagship aircraft carrier Queen Elizabeth, which entered the British Navy in 2017, is carrying on deck eight F-35B Lightning II-fast jets, four Wildcat maritime attack helicopters, seven Merlin Mk2 anti-submarine and airborne early warning helicopters, and three Merlin Mk4 commando helicopters. The largest warship in the history of the Royal Navy is currently returning from a maiden trip around the world that began on May 22.

pussymuncher Butt plugs cause the same effect with me, I thought I'd be flying in ecstasy but instead it was a letdown....and I didn't get wet! 0

1

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

lockheed martin, f-35, hms queen elizabeth, uk