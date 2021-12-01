Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211201/twitter-censorship-likely-to-increase-cnns-cuomo-caught-in-scandal-bidens-summit-for-hypocrisy-1091158093.html
Twitter Censorship Likely to Increase; CNN's Cuomo Caught in Scandal; Biden's Summit for Hypocrisy
Twitter Censorship Likely to Increase; CNN's Cuomo Caught in Scandal; Biden's Summit for Hypocrisy
CNN anchor Chris Cuomo is facing allegations that he used his professional contacts to run interference for sexual impropriety accusations against his brother. 01.12.2021
2021-12-01T11:12+0000
2021-12-01T11:12+0000
sergei lavrov
sudan
uganda
jcpoa
the critical hour
aukus
radio
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/01/1091158067_33:0:1277:700_1920x0_80_0_0_6c4f824f4c91f043ab4aeedbeed92ee0.png
Twitter Censorship Likely to Increase; CNN's Cuomo Caught in Scandal; Biden's Summit for Hypocrisy
CNN anchor Chris Cuomo is facing allegations that he used his professional contacts to run interference for sexual impropriety allegations against his brother.
Niko House, political activist, independent journalist and podcaster, joins us to discuss Twitter. Parag Agrawal, the new CEO of Twitter, is being closely scrutinized for past comments he has made regarding the issue of censorship. Agrawal formerly tweeted, “Our role is not to be bound by the First Amendment, but our role is to serve a healthy public conversation and our moves are reflective of things that we believe lead to a healthier public conversation."Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss Joe Biden's controversial "summit for democracies." International security observers are slamming the hypocrisy of President Biden's ham-handed attempt to convince onlookers that he is advocating for democracy worldwide as his administration works to overthrow democratically elected governments, oppose free and fair elections when parties that they oppose are victorious, and support autocratic monarchies and dictatorships.Dan Lazare, author, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War," joins us to discuss the Chris Cuomo scandal. CNN anchor Chris Cuomo is facing allegations that he used his professional contacts to run interference for sexual impropriety accusations against his brother.Wyatt Reed, Sputnik News Analyst, joins us to discuss the Honduras election. Anti-neoliberal candidate Xiomara Castro won a landslide election in the Central American nation. Wyatt joins us to give his on-the-ground reporting of the results.Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss Iran. Iran and the US are returning to the negotiating table in Vienna to discuss the JCPOA. Iran is holding firm to its position that the deal must be re-entered by all parties and all sanctions must be removed. There are scattered reports that the Biden administration is considering taking the offer, but much skepticism remains.Martin Sieff, senior fellow at the American University in Moscow, joins us to discuss the Russia-China strategic partnership. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warns that the US and its allies are hatching confrontational schemes against China in the Asia Pacific region. Meanwhile, the US war machine is upgrading bases in Guam and Australia.Tunde Osazua, on the Africa Team of the Black Alliance for Peace (BAP) and coordinator of BAP's "U.S. Out of Africa" Network, joins us to discuss Africa. There are significant military confrontations between Uganda and the Congo. Also, there are reports that several Sudanese soldiers have been killed in an Ethiopian attack.Dr. Ken Hammond, professor of East Asian and global history at New Mexico State University, joins us to discuss the potential of nuclear war. Caitlin Johnstone has penned a new piece in which she posits that the propaganda aimed at citizens in the West does not discuss the reality that Russia and China are acting defensively against the aggression of the US.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Twitter Censorship Likely to Increase; CNN's Cuomo Caught in Scandal; Biden's Summit for Hypocrisy

11:12 GMT 01.12.2021
Twitter Censorship Likely to Increase; CNN's Cuomo Caught in Scandal; Biden's Summit for Hypocrisy
CNN anchor Chris Cuomo is facing allegations that he used his professional contacts to run interference for sexual impropriety accusations against his brother.
Niko House, political activist, independent journalist and podcaster, joins us to discuss Twitter. Parag Agrawal, the new CEO of Twitter, is being closely scrutinized for past comments he has made regarding the issue of censorship. Agrawal formerly tweeted, “Our role is not to be bound by the First Amendment, but our role is to serve a healthy public conversation and our moves are reflective of things that we believe lead to a healthier public conversation."
Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss Joe Biden's controversial "summit for democracies." International security observers are slamming the hypocrisy of President Biden's ham-handed attempt to convince onlookers that he is advocating for democracy worldwide as his administration works to overthrow democratically elected governments, oppose free and fair elections when parties that they oppose are victorious, and support autocratic monarchies and dictatorships.
Dan Lazare, author, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War," joins us to discuss the Chris Cuomo scandal. CNN anchor Chris Cuomo is facing allegations that he used his professional contacts to run interference for sexual impropriety accusations against his brother.
Wyatt Reed, Sputnik News Analyst, joins us to discuss the Honduras election. Anti-neoliberal candidate Xiomara Castro won a landslide election in the Central American nation. Wyatt joins us to give his on-the-ground reporting of the results.
Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss Iran. Iran and the US are returning to the negotiating table in Vienna to discuss the JCPOA. Iran is holding firm to its position that the deal must be re-entered by all parties and all sanctions must be removed. There are scattered reports that the Biden administration is considering taking the offer, but much skepticism remains.
Martin Sieff, senior fellow at the American University in Moscow, joins us to discuss the Russia-China strategic partnership. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warns that the US and its allies are hatching confrontational schemes against China in the Asia Pacific region. Meanwhile, the US war machine is upgrading bases in Guam and Australia.
Tunde Osazua, on the Africa Team of the Black Alliance for Peace (BAP) and coordinator of BAP's "U.S. Out of Africa" Network, joins us to discuss Africa. There are significant military confrontations between Uganda and the Congo. Also, there are reports that several Sudanese soldiers have been killed in an Ethiopian attack.
Dr. Ken Hammond, professor of East Asian and global history at New Mexico State University, joins us to discuss the potential of nuclear war. Caitlin Johnstone has penned a new piece in which she posits that the propaganda aimed at citizens in the West does not discuss the reality that Russia and China are acting defensively against the aggression of the US.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
