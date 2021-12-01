https://sputniknews.com/20211201/the-horrifying-legacies-of-slavery-reverberate-today-1091154930.html

The Horrifying Legacies of Slavery Reverberate Today

The Horrifying Legacies of Slavery Reverberate Today

Capitalism’s Interest In New Variants, Barbados Declares Itself A Republic, Protecting Privacy During The Holiday Season 01.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-01T11:10+0000

2021-12-01T11:10+0000

2021-12-01T11:10+0000

gentrification

privacy

slavery

by any means necessary

barbados

amazon

radio

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1e/1091154905_0:0:1245:700_1920x0_80_0_0_5c8d2b523aaccb7079d74fc90854d281.png

The Horrifying Legacies Of Slavery Reverberate Today Capitalism’s Interest In New Variants, Barbados Declares Itself A Republic, Protecting Privacy During The Holiday Season

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Dr. Margaret Flowers, Co-Founder of Popular Resistance and Director of the Health Over Profit for Everyone Campaign to discuss the emergence of the omicron variant of COVID-19 and the Biden administration’s disastrous response to the pandemic, the absurdity of the US imposing travel bans on southern African countries for reporting the variant, and the profit that pharmaceutical companies can gain from new variants and the prolonging of the pandemic.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Taminisha John, professor at Clark Atlanta University and the Caribbean regional analyst to discuss Barbados declaring itself a republic and removing Queen Elizabeth II as its head of state, the casting off of a colonial relationship that this declaration represents, the brutal legacy of sugar plantation slavery that Britain brought to the island, and the potential effects of the declaration.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by technologist Chris Garaffa, the editor of TechforthePeople.org to discuss the privacy risks of smart gifts as we head into the holiday season, the threat of SMS phishing attacks and how to spot them, Amazon’s failure to protect customer data and its long record of leaving massive amounts of data unprotected, and the necessity of a united effort to protect privacy.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Marsha Coleman-Adebayo, Chair of the Social Justice Committee of Macedonia Baptist Church in Bethesda, Maryland to discuss the struggle against desecration of an African cemetery in Bethesda, Maryland and the legacy of slavery in the capitalist system, how the horrors of slavery reverberate today in problems like gentrification, the importance of language in talking about enslaved Africans, and the erasure and rediscovery of slavery and Moses Cemetery in Bethesda.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

barbados

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Jacqueline Luqman https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082105995_0:42:180:222_100x100_80_0_0_d2165b21e9d1bf7fa335ae34bc1186b0.jpg

Jacqueline Luqman https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082105995_0:42:180:222_100x100_80_0_0_d2165b21e9d1bf7fa335ae34bc1186b0.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Jacqueline Luqman https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082105995_0:42:180:222_100x100_80_0_0_d2165b21e9d1bf7fa335ae34bc1186b0.jpg

gentrification, privacy, slavery, by any means necessary, barbados, amazon, аудио, radio