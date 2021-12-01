https://sputniknews.com/20211201/stoltenberg-holds-final-press-conference-following-nato-foreign-ministers-meeting-1091169593.html

Stoltenberg Holds Final Press Conference Following NATO Foreign Ministers Meeting

The meeting of NATO foreign ministers took place in Latvia's Riga on 30 November-1 December. 01.12.2021, Sputnik International

Watch a live broadcast from Brussels where NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg is holding a final press conference following a two-day NATO foreign ministers meeting in Riga.The meeting took place amid a recent escalation of tensions between Russia and Ukraine, and the migrant crisis on the Belarusian-Polish border, where thousands of Middle Eastern refugees have been staying for several weeks already, hoping to enter the EU.*Follow Sputnik live feed to find out more.

