Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING NEWS: California Officials Reportedly Identify First Case of Omicron Covid Variant in United States
https://sputniknews.com/20211201/sending-a-message-space-force-general-claims-us-satellites-are-attacked-on-daily-basis-1091181291.html
'Sending a Message': Space Force General Claims US Satellites Are Attacked on Daily Basis
'Sending a Message': Space Force General Claims US Satellites Are Attacked on Daily Basis
In recent weeks, the US media outlets have been ramping up fears about adversaries especially China – allegedly planning different ways to target the United... 01.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-01T18:48+0000
2021-12-01T18:48+0000
us
russia
china
space force
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102309/23/1023092321_0:241:2048:1393_1920x0_80_0_0_526b567e3711f65f7d58be702abf9117.jpg
US Space Force General David Thompson said that American satellites are being attacked "every single day" by adversaries in a war-like manner, according to an op-ed published in The Washington Post.The Space Force general claimed that both China and Russia "are regularly attacking US satellites with non-kinetic means, including lasers, radio frequency jammers and cyber attacks."According to Thompson, in 2019 a Russian satellite flew close to "a US national security satellite," with the Americans unsure if it was going to attack or not. However, the Russian satellite then backed away and conducted a weapons test. Still, Thompson believes it was a "message."He also voiced concerns about China, with Beijing being "well ahead" of Russia and "fielding operational systems at an incredible rate." According to his estimations, both Moscow and Beijing are working on satellites that are capable of attacking other satellites – something that could trigger an arms race in space. Thompson quickly underlined that the United States is "still the best in the world, clearly in terms of capability" but the adversaries "are catching up quickly." According to US media reports, the Biden administration has reached out to China in order to negotiate nuclear arms control and norms for cyberspace and space, but Beijing allegedly refused to engage.
https://sputniknews.com/20211125/clock-is-ticking-us-experts-fear-chinas-emp-attacks-could-lead-to-doomsday-scenario-1091023060.html
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Daria Bedenko
Daria Bedenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102309/23/1023092321_0:49:2048:1585_1920x0_80_0_0_7de8a88497297afba4ccfce00e449e05.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, russia, china, space force

'Sending a Message': Space Force General Claims US Satellites Are Attacked on Daily Basis

18:48 GMT 01.12.2021
© Photo : US Air ForceSurveillance Satellite
Surveillance Satellite - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.12.2021
© Photo : US Air Force
Subscribe
Daria Bedenko
All materialsWrite to the author
In recent weeks, the US media outlets have been ramping up fears about adversaries especially China – allegedly planning different ways to target the United States and beefing up its weaponry in order to do so. Under this pretext, calls have emerged for Washington to "catch upюЭ
US Space Force General David Thompson said that American satellites are being attacked "every single day" by adversaries in a war-like manner, according to an op-ed published in The Washington Post.

“The threats are really growing and expanding every single day. And it’s really an evolution of activity that’s been happening for a long time,” Gen. Thompson, who is vice chief of Space Operations in the recently-established military branch. “We’re really at a point now where there’s a whole host of ways that our space systems can be threatened.”

The Space Force general claimed that both China and Russia "are regularly attacking US satellites with non-kinetic means, including lasers, radio frequency jammers and cyber attacks."
According to Thompson, in 2019 a Russian satellite flew close to "a US national security satellite," with the Americans unsure if it was going to attack or not. However, the Russian satellite then backed away and conducted a weapons test. Still, Thompson believes it was a "message."
“It maneuvered close, it maneuvered dangerously, it maneuvered threateningly so that they were coming close enough that there was a concern of collision,” he told The WaPo. “So clearly, the Russians were sending us a message.”
He also voiced concerns about China, with Beijing being "well ahead" of Russia and "fielding operational systems at an incredible rate." According to his estimations, both Moscow and Beijing are working on satellites that are capable of attacking other satellites – something that could trigger an arms race in space.
An electrical substation is seen after winter weather caused electricity blackouts in Houston, Texas, U.S. February 20, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.11.2021
'Clock is Ticking': US Experts Fear China's 'EMP Attacks' Could Lead to Doomsday Scenario
25 November, 18:12 GMT
Thompson quickly underlined that the United States is "still the best in the world, clearly in terms of capability" but the adversaries "are catching up quickly."

“We should be concerned by the end of this decade if we don't adapt," he said, noting that Beijing can surpass the United States in capability in space in a few years.

According to US media reports, the Biden administration has reached out to China in order to negotiate nuclear arms control and norms for cyberspace and space, but Beijing allegedly refused to engage.
410000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
18:48 GMT'Sending a Message': Space Force General Claims US Satellites Are Attacked on Daily Basis
18:47 GMTCalifornia Health Officials Identify First Case of Omicron Covid Variant in United States
18:33 GMTRepublicans Fear 'Civil War' in Wake of Ilhan Omar Scandal, Voice Concerns About 2022 Midterms
18:05 GMTDeath Toll From Michigan High School Shooting Rises to 4
17:05 GMTWhat Pushed Donald Trump to View US Intelligence Community With Suspicion During His Tenure
16:42 GMT'Melding of Services': Australia Won’t Lose ‘Sovereignty’ Under AUKUS, says Biden’s 'Asia Tsar'
16:42 GMTIndia's Top Car-maker Maruti Suzuki's November Sales Down 9% On Chip Shortage
16:23 GMTMassive 'Potentially Hazardous' Asteroid 'Taller Than Chrysler Building' To Approach Earth Next Week
15:38 GMTUK Parliament Reportedly on Lockdown After Man Cycles Through Security Gates - Photos
15:34 GMTUS School Shootings on the Rise After Pandemic-Caused Hiatus
15:23 GMTDominic Raab Under Pressure To Bring In UK Child Cruelty Register After Approving ‘Tony’s Law’
15:08 GMTRonaldo's Bodyguards Investigated in Portugal Over Suspicion of Illegal Work – Report
14:46 GMTAnother UK Energy Supplier Pushed Out of Market by High Gas Prices
14:41 GMTAntony Blinken: US Preparing Additional Sanctions on Belarus in Coordination With EU
14:27 GMTRussia Contracts Full Cycle Production of Sputnik V in Vietnam
14:22 GMTMeadows Claims in New Book That Trump Tested Positive for COVID Days Before 2020 Debate With Biden
14:17 GMTUS State Secretary Blinken Delivers Remarks Following Meeting of NATO Foreign Ministers
13:46 GMT'I Thought I Was the Good Guy': First Video of Alleged Capitol Rioter FBI Interrogation Released
13:36 GMTStoltenberg Holds Final Press Conference Following NATO Foreign Ministers Meeting
13:16 GMT'Hands Everywhere': Epstein Accuser Testifies Maxwell Was Present When Pedophile Sexually Abused Her