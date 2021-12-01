https://sputniknews.com/20211201/sending-a-message-space-force-general-claims-us-satellites-are-attacked-on-daily-basis-1091181291.html

US Space Force General David Thompson said that American satellites are being attacked "every single day" by adversaries in a war-like manner, according to an op-ed published in The Washington Post.The Space Force general claimed that both China and Russia "are regularly attacking US satellites with non-kinetic means, including lasers, radio frequency jammers and cyber attacks."According to Thompson, in 2019 a Russian satellite flew close to "a US national security satellite," with the Americans unsure if it was going to attack or not. However, the Russian satellite then backed away and conducted a weapons test. Still, Thompson believes it was a "message."He also voiced concerns about China, with Beijing being "well ahead" of Russia and "fielding operational systems at an incredible rate." According to his estimations, both Moscow and Beijing are working on satellites that are capable of attacking other satellites – something that could trigger an arms race in space. Thompson quickly underlined that the United States is "still the best in the world, clearly in terms of capability" but the adversaries "are catching up quickly." According to US media reports, the Biden administration has reached out to China in order to negotiate nuclear arms control and norms for cyberspace and space, but Beijing allegedly refused to engage.

