Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Omicron COVID Strain
The new COVID variant was initially detected in South Africa and Botswana and sparked major concerns due to its high number of mutations (32). The WHO dubbed the strain Omicron and warned it may prove to be more transmissible and dangerous than other coronavirus variants.
https://sputniknews.com/20211201/scientists-at-hong-kong-university-first-in-asia-to-isolate-omicron-coronavirus-variant-1091166574.html
Scientists at Hong Kong University First in Asia to Isolate Omicron Coronavirus Variant
Scientists at Hong Kong University First in Asia to Isolate Omicron Coronavirus Variant
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Scientists at the University of Hong Kong (HKU) have become the first in Asia to succeed in isolating the new Omicron coronavirus variant... 01.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-01T08:59+0000
2021-12-01T08:59+0000
omicron covid strain
hong kong
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1c/1091084015_0:0:3391:1907_1920x0_80_0_0_172cd7cf55ea6d6057841a6828e0c650.jpg
"Researchers at the Department of Microbiology at The University of Hong Kong have succeeded in the isolation of SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant from clinical specimens. This is the first known research team in Asia that has succeeded in isolating the Omicron variant," the HKU said in a statement.Following the isolation of the variant, scientists will now be able to develop vaccines against Omicron, which was classified by the World Health Organization (WHO) as a variant of concern.Scientists at HKU succeeded in isolating the variant on Monday night, four days after the first two Omicron cases were confirmed in Hong Kong on November 25. The team of researchers is now conducting experiments on the variant's transmissibility, immune evasion capability and pathogenicity.So far, Hong Kong has recorded three Omicron cases.The new coronavirus variant was first reported to the WHO by South Africa last week. According to the WHO, its high number of mutations in spike protein could make it more transmissible and dangerous than all previous strains.
hong kong
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1c/1091084015_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3de939e9379f3e6906ffa2b3dea9cb6f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
hong kong, covid-19

Scientists at Hong Kong University First in Asia to Isolate Omicron Coronavirus Variant

08:59 GMT 01.12.2021
© REUTERS / DADO RUVICSyringes with needles are seen in front of a displayed stock graph and words "Omicron SARS-CoV-2" in this illustration taken, November 27, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Syringes with needles are seen in front of a displayed stock graph and words Omicron SARS-CoV-2 in this illustration taken, November 27, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.12.2021
© REUTERS / DADO RUVIC
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Scientists at the University of Hong Kong (HKU) have become the first in Asia to succeed in isolating the new Omicron coronavirus variant from clinical samples, the university said.
"Researchers at the Department of Microbiology at The University of Hong Kong have succeeded in the isolation of SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant from clinical specimens. This is the first known research team in Asia that has succeeded in isolating the Omicron variant," the HKU said in a statement.
Following the isolation of the variant, scientists will now be able to develop vaccines against Omicron, which was classified by the World Health Organization (WHO) as a variant of concern.
Scientists at HKU succeeded in isolating the variant on Monday night, four days after the first two Omicron cases were confirmed in Hong Kong on November 25. The team of researchers is now conducting experiments on the variant's transmissibility, immune evasion capability and pathogenicity.
So far, Hong Kong has recorded three Omicron cases.
The new coronavirus variant was first reported to the WHO by South Africa last week. According to the WHO, its high number of mutations in spike protein could make it more transmissible and dangerous than all previous strains.
200000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
08:59 GMTScientists at Hong Kong University First in Asia to Isolate Omicron Coronavirus Variant
08:38 GMTRussian Foreign Ministry: US Embassy Staff Deployed in Moscow for Over 3 Years Must Leave by 31 Jan
08:34 GMTJapan Makes Representation to US Over Fuel Dump From F-16 Fighter Jet Near Residential Areas
08:26 GMTPriyanka Chopra Shares How She and Nick Jonas Made Their Marriage Work Amid 'Really Tough' Schedule
07:39 GMTUkraine Pulling Armed Forces to Conflict Zone in Donbass, Moscow Warns
07:30 GMTDonald Trump Slams Meghan Markle as 'Disrespectful' to Queen, Says Prince Harry Was 'Used Horribly'
07:20 GMTCOVID-19 Live Updates: Germany Reports Four Fully Vaccinated People Infected With Omicron Variant
06:51 GMTLawyer for Epstein 'Sex Slave' Claims Prince Andrew's 'Car-Crash' Interview is Evidence of His Guilt
06:37 GMTDenmark First Nation to Introduce 'Pioneering' New Doping Test
06:22 GMTConstruction of World's Longest Underwater Tunnel Underway Between Germany and Denmark
06:21 GMTNigeria Finds Omicron in October Sample After Retrospective Sequencing of Previously Confirmed Cases
06:13 GMTBelarus Will Support Russia in the Event of Aggression From Ukraine, Lukashenko Says
06:00 GMTMuch of Israel's Plastic Waste Left to Pile Up as Authorities Have No Clear Recycling Policy
05:38 GMTPriti Patel, Dubbed 'Headless Chicken', Set for European Tour in Bid to Solve Channel Migrant Crisis
05:28 GMTTurkey to Produce Up to 40 Million Cubic Meters of Gas in Black Sea Daily, Erdogan Says
05:09 GMTMost Finnish Officers Support NATO Membership, Survey Shows
04:47 GMTThree Russian Aircraft Arrive in Kabul to Evacuate People, Deliver Cargo, Defence Ministry Says
03:59 GMT'Rust' Tragic Shooting's Live Round Might Have Been Left by Previous Movie Team - Report
03:51 GMTProtesters in Minnesota Welcome Biden With 'You S*ck', 'Let’s Go Brandon' Banners - Reports
03:43 GMTNew Variant, Old Problems