Watch a live broadcast from Washington, DC, where pro-choice and pro-life activists are gathering for protests as the US Supreme Court is set to consider abortion ban arguments on Wednesday, 1 December. The protesters are expected to rally outside the Supreme Court building. In October, activists from both sides also rallied in DC after Texas Governor Greg Abbott had signed a law banning abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy. *Follow Sputnik live feed to find out more.
Rival Protests in Washington, DC as US Supreme Court Hears Abortion Law Arguments
The Supreme Court will hear arguments about a challenge to a Mississippi law that bans abortions at 15 weeks of pregnancy.
