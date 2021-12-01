https://sputniknews.com/20211201/rival-protests-in-washington-dc-as-us-supreme-court-hears-abortion-law-arguments--1091169133.html

Rival Protests in Washington, DC as US Supreme Court Hears Abortion Law Arguments

Rival Protests in Washington, DC as US Supreme Court Hears Abortion Law Arguments

The Supreme Court will hear arguments about a challenge to a Mississippi law that bans abortions at 15 weeks of pregnancy. 01.12.2021, Sputnik International

Watch a live broadcast from Washington, DC, where pro-choice and pro-life activists are gathering for protests as the US Supreme Court is set to consider abortion ban arguments on Wednesday, 1 December. The protesters are expected to rally outside the Supreme Court building. In October, activists from both sides also rallied in DC after Texas Governor Greg Abbott had signed a law banning abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy. *Follow Sputnik live feed to find out more.

