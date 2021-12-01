Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE VIDEO: Rival Protests in Washington, DC as US Supreme Court Hears Abortion Law Arguments
https://sputniknews.com/20211201/rival-protests-in-washington-dc-as-us-supreme-court-hears-abortion-law-arguments--1091169133.html
Rival Protests in Washington, DC as US Supreme Court Hears Abortion Law Arguments
Rival Protests in Washington, DC as US Supreme Court Hears Abortion Law Arguments
The Supreme Court will hear arguments about a challenge to a Mississippi law that bans abortions at 15 weeks of pregnancy. 01.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-01T12:57+0000
2021-12-01T12:57+0000
news
us
protest
abortion
us supreme court
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/01/1091174235_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_b0e57bbe787594e2ed3497fe90c22f69.jpg
Watch a live broadcast from Washington, DC, where pro-choice and pro-life activists are gathering for protests as the US Supreme Court is set to consider abortion ban arguments on Wednesday, 1 December. The protesters are expected to rally outside the Supreme Court building. In October, activists from both sides also rallied in DC after Texas Governor Greg Abbott had signed a law banning abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy. *Follow Sputnik live feed to find out more.
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Rival Protests in Washington, DC as US Supreme Court Hears Abortion Law Arguments
Rival Protests in Washington, DC as US Supreme Court Hears Abortion Law Arguments
2021-12-01T12:57+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/01/1091174235_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_9f4df8b0ab01c84acbc0b7802b82c6d6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
news, us, protest, abortion, us supreme court, видео

Rival Protests in Washington, DC as US Supreme Court Hears Abortion Law Arguments

12:57 GMT 01.12.2021
© Ruptly
Subscribe
The Supreme Court will hear arguments about a challenge to a Mississippi law that bans abortions at 15 weeks of pregnancy.
Watch a live broadcast from Washington, DC, where pro-choice and pro-life activists are gathering for protests as the US Supreme Court is set to consider abortion ban arguments on Wednesday, 1 December.
The protesters are expected to rally outside the Supreme Court building.
In October, activists from both sides also rallied in DC after Texas Governor Greg Abbott had signed a law banning abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy.
*Follow Sputnik live feed to find out more.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
13:46 GMT'I Thought I Was the Good Guy': First Video of Alleged Capitol Rioter FBI Interrogation Released
13:36 GMTStoltenberg Holds Final Press Conference Following NATO Foreign Ministers Meeting
13:16 GMT'Hands Everywhere': Epstein Accuser Testifies Maxwell Was Present When Pedophile Sexually Abused Her
13:00 GMTUK Plans to Strengthen Cooperation With Partners on Arctic, Foreign Minister Says
12:57 GMTRival Protests in Washington, DC as US Supreme Court Hears Abortion Law Arguments
12:50 GMT'So Cringy': Tik Tok Video With 'Science Guy' Nye & 'Amtrak Joe' Biden Criticised Online
12:42 GMTThree Injured After Blast Caused by WWII-Era Bomb Rocks Germany's Munich - Photos
12:38 GMTSuspended Indian Lawmakers Protest in Front of Mahatma Gandhi Statue on Parliament Premises
11:59 GMTKremlin Calls Lukashenko's Remark on Gas Transit 'Response to Unprecedented International Pressure'
11:55 GMTMessi Wins Record Seventh Ballon D'Or, But Still Trails Ronaldo in One Category of Prestigious Award
11:49 GMTPutin to Hold His Traditional End-of-Year News Conference on 23 December
11:39 GMT'The Disrespect is Alarming': Ronaldo Pic In Underwear During Ballon d'Or Event Stirs Controversy
11:33 GMTUS Senators Reportedly Trying to Bridge Gap on Nord Stream 2 Sanctions to Pass Defence Budget
11:24 GMTUK Announces New Action Plan to End HIV Infections, Deaths by 2030
11:11 GMTIndian Capital Faces Health Emergency as November Air Quality Hits Worst Level in 7 Years
11:08 GMT'National Interest': Indian Parliament Refuses to Allow Question on China's 'Incursion' In Ladakh
11:05 GMT'The Europe of Common Sense': EU 'Inclusive Communication' Guidelines Withdrawn Following Outcry
10:41 GMTUK Experts 'Know’ Location of Crashed F-35 Jet As Security Aspects Prompt 'Cautious' Recovery
10:36 GMTFirst Meeting of WHO Body to Discuss New Pandemics Treaty to Be Held on 1 March, WHO's Tedros Says
10:33 GMTYenisey Siberia Aims to Become an International Tourism, Sports & Business Destination