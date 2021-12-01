https://sputniknews.com/20211201/republicans-fear-civil-war-in-wake-of-ilhan-omar-scandal-voice-concerns-about-2022-midterms-1091179030.html

Republicans Fear 'Civil War' in Wake of Ilhan Omar Scandal, Voice Concerns About 2022 Midterms

The ongoing bipartisan squabble between congressional lawmakers that involves three Republicans has fueled concerns in the GOP about how it might affect the upcoming 2022 midterm elections.Representatives Marjorie Taylor-Greene, Nancy Mace, and Lauren Boebert are at odds over the latter's spat with their Democratic colleague Ilhan Omar. The conflict has already drawn the attention of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who called on his fellow Republicans to "stop it."How it StartedBoebert, who is accused of spewing some offensive stereotypical jokes about Omar, has drawn bipartisan condemnation. According to the Republican lawmaker, she and Omar happened to be in an elevator that experienced a fault – a concerned Capitol police officer then appeared and Boebert called Omar "the jihad squad."After facing a backlash over the story, Boebert said she reflected on her remarks and called Omar to apologise. The Democrat, however, hung up on her.Among those who criticised her "suicide bomber" joke is Mace, but her siding with Omar did not sit well with another "loud voice" of the GOP party – Marjorie Taylor-Greene.The latter lashed out at Mace on Twitter, calling her "trash" and prompting a response. And the drama shows no signs of coming to an end.How it is GoingWith the 2022 midterms are looming, the Grand Old Party has weathered several scandals after some of its members have sparked controversy with their remarks or, for example, certain video edits deemed by some as threatening. It was Representative Paul Gosar who tweeted the edit of an "Attack on Titan" anime clip that pictured Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and President Joe Biden as "titans" who were slashed by main characters. Censured by House Democrats, Gosar nevertheless avoided serious criticism from McCarthy. Now, the House Minority Leader faces concerns from some Republicans who view Marjorie Taylor-Greene as "poisonous" to the party, according to CNN.During a news conference on Tuesday, Omar played some of the voicemails containing death threats that she has been receiving lately. The recordings particularly included threats to “take you off the face of this f***ing Earth" and phrases like "You will not be living much longer, b***h."When McCarthy was asked on Tuesday whether he would support censuring Boebert over her comments – as the Democrats did with Representative Gosar – he said that he would vote against it, given that Boebert "apologised personally and publicly."

