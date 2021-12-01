Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211201/putin-to-hold-his-traditional-end-of-year-news-conference-on-23-december-1091172314.html
Putin to Hold His Traditional End-of-Year News Conference on 23 December
Putin to Hold His Traditional End-of-Year News Conference on 23 December
01.12.2021
"Putin will hold his annual press conference on 23 December. This will be a face-to-face press conference. The president will come to the journalists, the journalists will ask as usual, as always, ... questions to the head of state," Peskov told reporters.Due to the pandemic, the number of journalists will be limited to 500, the official added.Last year, Putin's end-of-year presser lasted for 4.5 hours and traditionally touched upon a great variety of issues related to both domestic and international politics.
news, vladimir putin, press conference

Putin to Hold His Traditional End-of-Year News Conference on 23 December

11:49 GMT 01.12.2021
December 20, 2018. Russian President Vladimir Putin at his annual press conference at the World Trade Center on Krasnaya Presnya.
December 20, 2018. Russian President Vladimir Putin at his annual press conference at the World Trade Center on Krasnaya Presnya. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.12.2021
© Sputnik / Aleksey Nikolskyi
/
Go to the photo bank
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold his traditional end-of-year press conference in person on 23 December, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
"Putin will hold his annual press conference on 23 December. This will be a face-to-face press conference. The president will come to the journalists, the journalists will ask as usual, as always, ... questions to the head of state," Peskov told reporters.
Due to the pandemic, the number of journalists will be limited to 500, the official added.
Last year, Putin's end-of-year presser lasted for 4.5 hours and traditionally touched upon a great variety of issues related to both domestic and international politics.
