Putin to Hold His Traditional End-of-Year News Conference on 23 December

"Putin will hold his annual press conference on 23 December. This will be a face-to-face press conference. The president will come to the journalists, the journalists will ask as usual, as always, ... questions to the head of state," Peskov told reporters.Due to the pandemic, the number of journalists will be limited to 500, the official added.Last year, Putin's end-of-year presser lasted for 4.5 hours and traditionally touched upon a great variety of issues related to both domestic and international politics.
