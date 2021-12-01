https://sputniknews.com/20211201/putin-to-hold-his-traditional-end-of-year-news-conference-on-23-december-1091172314.html

Putin to Hold His Traditional End-of-Year News Conference on 23 December

Putin to Hold His Traditional End-of-Year News Conference on 23 December

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold his traditional end-of-year press conference in person on 23 December, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry... 01.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-01T11:49+0000

2021-12-01T11:49+0000

2021-12-01T11:49+0000

news

vladimir putin

press conference

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107133/94/1071339437_0:0:3003:1690_1920x0_80_0_0_f56e08e21c64b3d52971396b7f1571b8.jpg

"Putin will hold his annual press conference on 23 December. This will be a face-to-face press conference. The president will come to the journalists, the journalists will ask as usual, as always, ... questions to the head of state," Peskov told reporters.Due to the pandemic, the number of journalists will be limited to 500, the official added.Last year, Putin's end-of-year presser lasted for 4.5 hours and traditionally touched upon a great variety of issues related to both domestic and international politics.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

news, vladimir putin, press conference