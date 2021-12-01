https://sputniknews.com/20211201/prosecutors-politely-ask-steve-bannon-to-shut-up-and-take-it-1091148771.html

Prosecutors Politely Ask Steve Bannon to Shut Up and Take It

Prosecutors Politely Ask Steve Bannon to Shut Up and Take It

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about the ongoing legal battle between Steve Bannon and the DOJ over his refusal... 01.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-01T11:09+0000

2021-12-01T11:09+0000

2021-12-01T11:09+0000

honduras

us

iran

nuclear

doj

steve bannon

fault lines

radio

joint comprehensive plan of action (jcpoa)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1e/1091148540_56:0:1300:700_1920x0_80_0_0_37c28c26844f1cad17109505a7e61412.png

Prosecutors Politely Ask Steve Bannon to Shut Up and Take It On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about the ongoing legal battle between Steve Bannon and the DOJ over his refusal to testify to Congressional investigators, elections in Honduras, and Iran attempting to reboot their 2015 nuclear deal.

Guests:Tyler Nixon - Legal Counsel for Roger Stone | House Investigators Not Taken Seriously After RussiagateWyatt Reed - Sputnik News Analyst | Hondurans Take to Streets Following Triumph of Xiomara CastroJohn Kiriakou - Host of The Backstory | Talks in Vienna To Resume JCPOAIn the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Tyler Nixon for a discussion on the DOJ accusing Steve Bannon of using public court filings and press releases as a form of witness tampering after he was indicted for refusing to testify to the House Committee investigating the 6 January 6 events.In the third hour, Wyatt Reed joined the conversation to talk about leftist Xiomara Castro's victory in Honduras, ending the corrupt rule of President Hernández. We were also joined by John Kiriakou for a conversation on Iran resuming talks with the US and other world powers, hoping to salvage their 2015 nuclear deal.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

honduras

us

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Shane Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/07/1082560782_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_c5b74c177011dbd114ddab0b2a2e1ab5.jpg

Shane Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/07/1082560782_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_c5b74c177011dbd114ddab0b2a2e1ab5.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Shane Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/07/1082560782_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_c5b74c177011dbd114ddab0b2a2e1ab5.jpg

honduras, us, iran, nuclear, doj, steve bannon, fault lines, аудио, radio, joint comprehensive plan of action (jcpoa)