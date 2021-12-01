Registration was successful!
Prosecutors Politely Ask Steve Bannon to Shut Up and Take It
Prosecutors Politely Ask Steve Bannon to Shut Up and Take It
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about the ongoing legal battle between Steve Bannon and the DOJ over his refusal... 01.12.2021, Sputnik International
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about the ongoing legal battle between Steve Bannon and the DOJ over his refusal to testify to Congressional investigators, elections in Honduras, and Iran attempting to reboot their 2015 nuclear deal.
Guests:Tyler Nixon - Legal Counsel for Roger Stone | House Investigators Not Taken Seriously After RussiagateWyatt Reed - Sputnik News Analyst | Hondurans Take to Streets Following Triumph of Xiomara CastroJohn Kiriakou - Host of The Backstory | Talks in Vienna To Resume JCPOAIn the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Tyler Nixon for a discussion on the DOJ accusing Steve Bannon of using public court filings and press releases as a form of witness tampering after he was indicted for refusing to testify to the House Committee investigating the 6 January 6 events.In the third hour, Wyatt Reed joined the conversation to talk about leftist Xiomara Castro's victory in Honduras, ending the corrupt rule of President Hernández. We were also joined by John Kiriakou for a conversation on Iran resuming talks with the US and other world powers, hoping to salvage their 2015 nuclear deal.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
honduras, us, iran, nuclear, doj, steve bannon, fault lines, joint comprehensive plan of action (jcpoa)

Prosecutors Politely Ask Steve Bannon to Shut Up and Take It

01.12.2021
Prosecutors Politely Ask Steve Bannon to Shut Up and Take It
Shane Stranahan - Sputnik International
Shane Stranahan
Jamarl L. Thomas - Sputnik International
Jamarl Thomas
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about the ongoing legal battle between Steve Bannon and the DOJ over his refusal to testify to Congressional investigators, elections in Honduras, and Iran attempting to reboot their 2015 nuclear deal.
Guests:
Tyler Nixon - Legal Counsel for Roger Stone | House Investigators Not Taken Seriously After Russiagate
Wyatt Reed - Sputnik News Analyst | Hondurans Take to Streets Following Triumph of Xiomara Castro
John Kiriakou - Host of The Backstory | Talks in Vienna To Resume JCPOA
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Tyler Nixon for a discussion on the DOJ accusing Steve Bannon of using public court filings and press releases as a form of witness tampering after he was indicted for refusing to testify to the House Committee investigating the 6 January 6 events.
In the third hour, Wyatt Reed joined the conversation to talk about leftist Xiomara Castro's victory in Honduras, ending the corrupt rule of President Hernández. We were also joined by John Kiriakou for a conversation on Iran resuming talks with the US and other world powers, hoping to salvage their 2015 nuclear deal.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
