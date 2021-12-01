https://sputniknews.com/20211201/new-twitter-ceo-is-banning-memes-and-unconcerned-about-the-first-amendment-1091157051.html

New Twitter CEO is Banning Memes and Unconcerned About the First Amendment

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events including Twitter announcing censorship of memes... 01.12.2021, Sputnik International

New Twitter CEO is Banning Memes and Unconcerned About the First Amendment On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events including Twitter announcing censorship of memes, and the wife of El Chapo being sentenced to thirty-six months in prison.

GUESTMark Frost - Economist, Professor, Consultant, and Libertarian | Jerome Powell on Inflation, Consulting Businesses, and How Markets MoveManila Chan - Veteran News Anchor and Host of RT’s In Question | Omicron Variant, Ghislaine Maxwell on Trial, and Mark MeadowsIn the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Mark Frost about the way the government analyzes data, the nature of economics, and COVID-19. Mark spoke about the way the US government manipulates data on the inflation rate and Jerome Powell testifying on inflation. Mark discussed his recent consultations with business owners and how other countries handle inflation.In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Manila Chan about the Ghislaine Maxwell trial, the School Shooting in Michigan, and the January 6th hearings. Manila talked about the spike in murders in America and the Biden administration avoiding the topic of crime. Manila discussed the harmful effects lockdowns had on children and the expectation of more school shootings.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

