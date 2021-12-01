https://sputniknews.com/20211201/most-finnish-officers-support-nato-membership-survey-shows-1091160571.html

Most Finnish Officers Support NATO Membership, Survey Shows

Most Finnish Officers Support NATO Membership, Survey Shows

Approximately 65 percent of Finnish officers support the country joining NATO. For the sake of comparison, four years ago, the support was at 61 percent, the Finnish news channel MTV reported.The chairman of the Finnish Officers Union, Lieutenant Colonel Ville Viita, sees no issues with joining NATO.“The military is looking at this question from a practical standpoint. If the situation has changed, then why not get decent security guarantees?”, Viita told MTV.Former MP and security policy expert Risto Penttilä argued that Finland has no other worthy military partners.According to Penttilä, policymakers should mind Russia's possible reaction to Finland's NATO membership.During his visit to Finland in October, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the door remained open for Finland to join the military alliance.While historically non-aligned, Finland has in recent years been drifting towards the alliance alongside its neighbour and fellow non-aligned nation Sweden.While both have so far decided against joining NATO, both Sweden and Finland have been developing closer co-operation with the alliance, including common military exercises, training activities, participation in the NATO Response Force, and the ratification and implementation of the Host Nation Support agreement which opens political and military-technological opportunities for NATO to use the land territory, airspace and territorial waters of Sweden and Finland.According to the Finnish Foreign Policy Institute, defence cooperation has become “the most important driver of Finnish external affairs”. The institute noted an “ever more extensive cooperation binding Finland to the Western security system”, which has “further accelerated the waning of Finnish military non-alignment”.Earlier, Russian Ambassador to Finland Pavel Kuznetsov lamented the fact that some countries “have to be afraid of Russia”. At the same time, he emphasised that the advance of NATO's military infrastructure closer to the Russian borders would prompt Moscow to take suitable measures.

