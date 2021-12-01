Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211201/major-fashion-brands-may-have-ties-to-deforestation-of-amazon-rainforest-research-suggests-1091158571.html
Major Fashion Brands May Have Ties to Deforestation of Amazon Rainforest, Research Suggests
Major Fashion Brands May Have Ties to Deforestation of Amazon Rainforest, Research Suggests
Major Fashion Brands May Have Ties to Deforestation of Amazon Rainforest – Research
2021-12-01T01:49+0000
2021-12-01T01:49+0000
brazil
world
deforestation
fashion industry
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/01/1091158742_1:0:1919:1079_1920x0_80_0_0_8faa942a408b9f7224533f8339e51d22.jpg
Customs data were said to show that big fashion brands are linked to the largest Brazilian exporter of leather JBS, known to be involved in the deforestation of the Amazon, according to research conducted by Stand.earth in partnership with the climate justice nonprofit Slow Factory.The brands include Coach, LVMH (manufactures products from Dior, Louis Vuitton, Givenchy, Guerlain), Prada, H&amp;M, Zara, Adidas, Nike, New Balance, Teva, UGG and Fendi. Many of them had previously claimed that they refused to work with such companies and had adopted policies intended to minimize harm to the planet.Meanwhile, the livestock industry is the largest contributor to deforestation of the Amazon rainforest, and the fashion industry is an important consumer of leather. Analysts say that the fashion industry must slaughter 430 million cows annually by 2025 to meet the demand for wallets, bags and shoes.JBS itself recently pledged to achieve zero deforestation in its global supply chain by 2035, which many environmental groups have criticized as insufficient. The report claims that the company is responsible for more than 7 million acres of deforestation over the past decade.Responding to the accusations, JBS said in a statement that it “is fully committed to a sustainable cattle production supply chain in every region where we operate.” The company explained that it refuses to cooperate with suppliers that don’t meet with its policies against deforestation and said it uses satellite imagery that can detect them.Nevertheless, all companies tied to JBS are contributors to deforestation, which is on the brink of reaching dangerous, irreversible levels, according to the report.While Stand.earth experts admit that there are no direct connections between any particular fashion brand and deforestation, they stress that such brands are “at highest risk of driving deforestation.” The report indicates that definitive links between the brands and deforestation leather cannot be determined due to the difficulty in tracing the origins of cow hides and the limitations of NGOs such as the Leather Working Group (LWG) that are relied upon for environmental certification.
https://sputniknews.com/20211121/bolsonaro-reportedly-withheld-record-high-deforestation-levels-in-amazon-ahead-of-cop26-summit-1090895136.html
brazil
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Alexandra Kashirina
Alexandra Kashirina
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/01/1091158742_240:0:1679:1079_1920x0_80_0_0_d888976d96ce728d99bdba2ea7b0fc45.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
brazil, world, deforestation, fashion industry

Major Fashion Brands May Have Ties to Deforestation of Amazon Rainforest, Research Suggests

01:49 GMT 01.12.2021
© Photo : Public DomainLeather
Leather - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.12.2021
© Photo : Public Domain
Subscribe
Alexandra Kashirina
All materialsWrite to the author
In recent years, Brazil has been condemned by many world leaders for refusing to undertake decisive measures to protect the Amazon rainforests from raging wildfires and deforestation.
Customs data were said to show that big fashion brands are linked to the largest Brazilian exporter of leather JBS, known to be involved in the deforestation of the Amazon, according to research conducted by Stand.earth in partnership with the climate justice nonprofit Slow Factory.
The brands include Coach, LVMH (manufactures products from Dior, Louis Vuitton, Givenchy, Guerlain), Prada, H&M, Zara, Adidas, Nike, New Balance, Teva, UGG and Fendi. Many of them had previously claimed that they refused to work with such companies and had adopted policies intended to minimize harm to the planet.
Meanwhile, the livestock industry is the largest contributor to deforestation of the Amazon rainforest, and the fashion industry is an important consumer of leather. Analysts say that the fashion industry must slaughter 430 million cows annually by 2025 to meet the demand for wallets, bags and shoes.
A burned area of Amazon rainforest is seen in the Biological Reserve Serra do Cachimbo, at the border with the Menkragnoti indigenous reserve of the Kayapo indigenous group in Altamira, Para state, Brazil, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.11.2021
Bolsonaro Reportedly Withheld Record-High Deforestation Levels in Amazon Ahead of COP26 Summit
21 November, 04:31 GMT
JBS itself recently pledged to achieve zero deforestation in its global supply chain by 2035, which many environmental groups have criticized as insufficient. The report claims that the company is responsible for more than 7 million acres of deforestation over the past decade.
Responding to the accusations, JBS said in a statement that it “is fully committed to a sustainable cattle production supply chain in every region where we operate.” The company explained that it refuses to cooperate with suppliers that don’t meet with its policies against deforestation and said it uses satellite imagery that can detect them.
“JBS has no tolerance for illegal deforestation, forced labor, misuse of indigenous lands, conservation units or violations of environmental embargoes,” the statement said.
Nevertheless, all companies tied to JBS are contributors to deforestation, which is on the brink of reaching dangerous, irreversible levels, according to the report.
While Stand.earth experts admit that there are no direct connections between any particular fashion brand and deforestation, they stress that such brands are “at highest risk of driving deforestation.” The report indicates that definitive links between the brands and deforestation leather cannot be determined due to the difficulty in tracing the origins of cow hides and the limitations of NGOs such as the Leather Working Group (LWG) that are relied upon for environmental certification.
000001
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
01:49 GMTMajor Fashion Brands May Have Ties to Deforestation of Amazon Rainforest, Research Suggests
01:06 GMTMusk Tells SpaceX Team Company Is on Verge of Bankruptcy Amid Troubled Engine Production - Report
01:02 GMTLeftist Castro’s Victory in Honduras Vote Spells End of US-Backed ‘Narco-Politics, Neoliberalism’
00:04 GMTPentagon Withholding Pay to National Guardsmen Refusing COVID-19 Vaccine
YesterdayNorth Korea Decries AUKUS For Being US 'Tool’ That Threatens Nuclear War - Report
YesterdayCNN Host Chris Cuomo 'Suspended Indefinitely' Over Coverage of Accusations Against Brother Andrew
YesterdayJudge Halts Biden's Vaccine Mandate for Healthcare Workers Nationwide
YesterdayBradley Cooper Says He Could've Been Stabbed on NYC Subway While Picking Daughter Up From School
YesterdayBest Way to Fight Inflation Is by Killing Democrats' Massive Social Spending Bill, McConnell Says
YesterdayMoscow Ranks First Among Top 3 Cities in Terms of Innovations Against COVID-19
YesterdayJosephine Baker Becomes First Black Woman Honored at Pantheon in Paris
Yesterday‘Difficult’ to Tell if Omicron Coronavirus Variant More Transmissible Than Delta, Fauci Says
YesterdayUS Senators Urge Biden Administration to Toughen Response to Incidents in Space
YesterdayPandemic Pushes Hunger in Latin America, Caribbean to 15-Year High, UN Says
YesterdayWashington Sanctions Nine Cuban Officials for ‘Attempts to Silence’ US-Backed November 15 Protests
YesterdayQueen Elizabeth Hasn't Given up on Fine Wine Despite Alleged Health Concerns - Report
YesterdayKentucky Journalist Elle Smith Wins Miss USA 2021 Pageant
YesterdayTwitter Bans Unconsented Sharing of Photos, Videos
YesterdayUS Stock Indices Down Almost 2% After Powell Says Faster Stimulus Tapering Possible
YesterdayMyanmar's Prosecution to Bring New Charge Against Aung San Suu Kyi - Reports