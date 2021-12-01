https://sputniknews.com/20211201/lawyer-for-epstein-sex-slave-claims-prince-andrews-car-crash-interview-is-evidence-of-his-guilt-1091161907.html

Lawyer for Epstein 'Sex Slave' Claims Prince Andrew's 'Car-Crash' Interview is Evidence of His Guilt

Lawyer for Epstein 'Sex Slave' Claims Prince Andrew's 'Car-Crash' Interview is Evidence of His Guilt

Giuffre's renewed accusations come amid the ongoing trial against Jeffrey Epstein's alleged "madam", Ghislaine Maxwell, who faces up to 80 years in prison if... 01.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-01T06:51+0000

2021-12-01T06:51+0000

2021-12-01T06:51+0000

world

ghislaine maxwell

prince andrew

court trial

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0a/1089821637_0:295:1308:1031_1920x0_80_0_0_9a3aaee3301614bb1167f08d5300651d.jpg

Prince Andrew's interview with BBC Newsnight's Emily Maitlis in which he denied having had any relationship with Virginia Giuffre, who claims she was forced to have sex with the royal when she was a minor, provides evidence of his "guilt", claim court papers filed on Monday.In documents filed in New York on Monday night, Giuffre hit back at the prince, who accused her of filing a civil lawsuit in the US in pursuit of "another payday". The latest filing said Prince Andrew claimed during the "car-crash" interview that he couldn't recall ever meeting Giuffre, a woman who claims she was disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein's "sex slave". In turn, Giuffre's attorney said that Prince Andrew was "so at odds with photographs and other evidence that it is itself indicative of guilt", referring to a photograph of the duke with his arm around the waist of Roberts. The Duke of York has suggested that the photo may have been doctored.Moreover, the lawyers said that the royal was trying to "avoid confronting his own misconduct": by "attempting to blame and shame his victim".Virginia Roberts Giuffre filed the lawsuit under New York's Child Victims Act in August. In the suit, Giuffre alleges that Prince Andrew sexually assaulted her in New York, the US Virgin Islands, and at the London home of Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell, who is set to go on trial in the United States this coming fall.The filing comes as criminal proceedings began in the case of Jeffrey Epstein's suspected "pimp", Ghislaine Maxwell. She faces sex trafficking and other charges for allegedly recruiting and grooming other underage girls for the late financier to abuse between 1994 and 2004. She has pleaded not guilty, and her lawyers have claimed she is being scapegoated for Epstein's alleged crimes.The trial against 59-year-old Ghislaine Maxwell began in a Manhattan court two years after Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide in a cell in a Manhattan jail after being arrested on charges of involving minors in prostitution.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Maxim Minaev

Maxim Minaev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Maxim Minaev

world, ghislaine maxwell, prince andrew, court trial