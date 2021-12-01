Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211201/lawyer-for-epstein-sex-slave-claims-prince-andrews-car-crash-interview-is-evidence-of-his-guilt-1091161907.html
Lawyer for Epstein 'Sex Slave' Claims Prince Andrew's 'Car-Crash' Interview is Evidence of His Guilt
Lawyer for Epstein 'Sex Slave' Claims Prince Andrew's 'Car-Crash' Interview is Evidence of His Guilt
Giuffre's renewed accusations come amid the ongoing trial against Jeffrey Epstein's alleged "madam", Ghislaine Maxwell, who faces up to 80 years in prison if... 01.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-01T06:51+0000
2021-12-01T06:51+0000
world
ghislaine maxwell
prince andrew
court trial
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0a/1089821637_0:295:1308:1031_1920x0_80_0_0_9a3aaee3301614bb1167f08d5300651d.jpg
Prince Andrew's interview with BBC Newsnight's Emily Maitlis in which he denied having had any relationship with Virginia Giuffre, who claims she was forced to have sex with the royal when she was a minor, provides evidence of his "guilt", claim court papers filed on Monday.In documents filed in New York on Monday night, Giuffre hit back at the prince, who accused her of filing a civil lawsuit in the US in pursuit of "another payday". The latest filing said Prince Andrew claimed during the "car-crash" interview that he couldn't recall ever meeting Giuffre, a woman who claims she was disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein's "sex slave". In turn, Giuffre's attorney said that Prince Andrew was "so at odds with photographs and other evidence that it is itself indicative of guilt", referring to a photograph of the duke with his arm around the waist of Roberts. The Duke of York has suggested that the photo may have been doctored.Moreover, the lawyers said that the royal was trying to "avoid confronting his own misconduct": by "attempting to blame and shame his victim".Virginia Roberts Giuffre filed the lawsuit under New York's Child Victims Act in August. In the suit, Giuffre alleges that Prince Andrew sexually assaulted her in New York, the US Virgin Islands, and at the London home of Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell, who is set to go on trial in the United States this coming fall.The filing comes as criminal proceedings began in the case of Jeffrey Epstein's suspected "pimp", Ghislaine Maxwell. She faces sex trafficking and other charges for allegedly recruiting and grooming other underage girls for the late financier to abuse between 1994 and 2004. She has pleaded not guilty, and her lawyers have claimed she is being scapegoated for Epstein's alleged crimes.The trial against 59-year-old Ghislaine Maxwell began in a Manhattan court two years after Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide in a cell in a Manhattan jail after being arrested on charges of involving minors in prostitution.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Maxim Minaev
Maxim Minaev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0a/1089821637_0:293:1161:1163_1920x0_80_0_0_300f3436076417548ae1852ad0ff9563.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world, ghislaine maxwell, prince andrew, court trial

Lawyer for Epstein 'Sex Slave' Claims Prince Andrew's 'Car-Crash' Interview is Evidence of His Guilt

06:51 GMT 01.12.2021
© AP Photo / Steve ParsonsBritain's Prince Andrew attends the Sunday service at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor, following the announcement of Prince Philip, in England, Sunday, April 11, 2021.
Britain's Prince Andrew attends the Sunday service at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor, following the announcement of Prince Philip, in England, Sunday, April 11, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.12.2021
© AP Photo / Steve Parsons
Subscribe
Maxim Minaev
All materialsWrite to the author
Giuffre's renewed accusations come amid the ongoing trial against Jeffrey Epstein's alleged "madam", Ghislaine Maxwell, who faces up to 80 years in prison if found guilty on sex trafficking charges.
Prince Andrew's interview with BBC Newsnight's Emily Maitlis in which he denied having had any relationship with Virginia Giuffre, who claims she was forced to have sex with the royal when she was a minor, provides evidence of his "guilt", claim court papers filed on Monday.
In documents filed in New York on Monday night, Giuffre hit back at the prince, who accused her of filing a civil lawsuit in the US in pursuit of "another payday".
The latest filing said Prince Andrew claimed during the "car-crash" interview that he couldn't recall ever meeting Giuffre, a woman who claims she was disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein's "sex slave".
In turn, Giuffre's attorney said that Prince Andrew was "so at odds with photographs and other evidence that it is itself indicative of guilt", referring to a photograph of the duke with his arm around the waist of Roberts. The Duke of York has suggested that the photo may have been doctored.
Moreover, the lawyers said that the royal was trying to "avoid confronting his own misconduct": by "attempting to blame and shame his victim".
Virginia Roberts Giuffre filed the lawsuit under New York's Child Victims Act in August. In the suit, Giuffre alleges that Prince Andrew sexually assaulted her in New York, the US Virgin Islands, and at the London home of Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell, who is set to go on trial in the United States this coming fall.
The filing comes as criminal proceedings began in the case of Jeffrey Epstein's suspected "pimp", Ghislaine Maxwell. She faces sex trafficking and other charges for allegedly recruiting and grooming other underage girls for the late financier to abuse between 1994 and 2004. She has pleaded not guilty, and her lawyers have claimed she is being scapegoated for Epstein's alleged crimes.
The trial against 59-year-old Ghislaine Maxwell began in a Manhattan court two years after Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide in a cell in a Manhattan jail after being arrested on charges of involving minors in prostitution.
210000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
07:39 GMTUkraine Pulling Armed Forces to Conflict Zone in Donbass, Moscow Warns
07:30 GMTDonald Trump Slams Meghan Markle as 'Disrespectful' to Queen, Says Prince Harry Was 'Used Horribly'
07:20 GMTCOVID-19 Live Updates: Germany Reports Four Fully Vaccinated People Infected With Omicron Variant
06:51 GMTLawyer for Epstein 'Sex Slave' Claims Prince Andrew's 'Car-Crash' Interview is Evidence of His Guilt
06:37 GMTDenmark First Nation to Introduce 'Pioneering' New Doping Test
06:22 GMTConstruction of World's Longest Underwater Tunnel Underway Between Germany and Denmark
06:21 GMTNigeria Finds Omicron in October Sample After Retrospective Sequencing of Previously Confirmed Cases
06:13 GMTBelarus Will Support Russia in Case of Aggression From Ukraine, Lukashenko Says
06:00 GMTMuch of Israel's Plastic Waste Left to Pile Up as Authorities Have No Clear Recycling Policy
05:38 GMTPriti Patel, Dubbed 'Headless Chicken', Set for European Tour in Bid to Solve Channel Migrant Crisis
05:28 GMTTurkey to Produce Up to 40 Million Cubic Meters of Gas in Black Sea Daily, Erdogan Says
05:09 GMTMost Finnish Officers Support NATO Membership, Survey Shows
04:47 GMTThree Russian Aircraft Arrive in Kabul to Evacuate People, Deliver Cargo, Defence Ministry Says
03:59 GMT'Rust' Tragic Shooting's Live Round Might Have Been Left by Previous Movie Team - Report
03:51 GMTProtesters in Minnesota Welcome Biden With 'You S*ck', 'Let’s Go Brandon' Banners - Reports
03:43 GMTNew Variant, Old Problems
03:12 GMTChilling Footage Allegedly Shows Michigan Shooter Impersonating Officer in Order to Enter Classroom
02:46 GMTJussie Smollet Was Reportedly Caught on Video Rehearsing Alleged Attack, Prosecutors Claim
01:49 GMTMajor Fashion Brands May Have Ties to Deforestation of Amazon Rainforest, Research Suggests
01:06 GMTMusk Tells SpaceX Team Company Is on Verge of Bankruptcy Amid Troubled Engine Production - Report