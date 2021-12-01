https://sputniknews.com/20211201/kremlin-calls-lukashenkos-remark-on-gas-transit-response-to-unprecedented-international-pressure-1091172562.html

Kremlin Calls Lukashenko's Remark on Gas Transit 'Response to Unprecedented International Pressure'

"You know the stance of [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin, he has already been asked such a question, and his answer was rather detailed. He said that, indeed, Belarus and President Lukashenko are becoming objects of unprecedented pressure from a number of Western countries, and this pressure is completely unjustified, aggressive, which, of course, cannot but lead to a very tough counter-reaction from Belarus. In this regard, the [Russian] president expressed understanding of tough responses," Peskov told reporters.At the same time, Moscow hopes that the situation would not lead to the failure of Russian gas obligations to Europeans, he added.When asked whether Lukashenko coordinated his statements on Russian gas with Moscow, Peskov said that it was purely Belarus's stance "as a sovereign, independent state."Earlier in the day, Lukashenko expressed in an interview with RIA Novosti readiness to halt the transit of energy resources to Europe in case Poland fulfils its threats on the closure of the border.

