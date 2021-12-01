https://sputniknews.com/20211201/indias-top-car-maker-maruti-suzukis-november-sales-down-9-on-chip-shortage-1091174160.html

India's Top Car-maker Maruti Suzuki's November Sales Down 9% On Chip Shortage

Last month, Maruti Suzuki sold a total of 108,991 units in the Indian market, representing a year-on-year drop of roughly 33 percent. The insufficient supply... 01.12.2021, Sputnik International

India's leading car-making company Maruti Suzuki announced on Wednesday that its total sales for November this year dropped by 9 percent year-on-year and stood at 139,184 units because of a global chip shortage.Last November, the car-maker reported total sales of 153,223 units.On Tuesday, Maruti Suzuki reported that production at its plants in Haryana and Gujarat states will drop in December, because of supply constraints of electronic components.According to the firm's estimates, total vehicle production volume in both locations is expected to be around 80 to 85 percent of normal production this month.Semiconductor Crisis - A Difficult Time for Other Car-MakersSome other leading car-makers have also indicated that they are facing tough times because of the semiconductor shortage.On Wednesday, MG Motors said it sold 2,481 units in November 2021, 40 percent down year-on-year.The drop in sales has occurred at a time when car-makers across the globe have been forced to make sharp production cuts because of disruption fuelled by chip shortages.Millions of products other than cars, such as laptops, video games, medical diagnostics, smartphones, washing machines, and many more rely on computer chips.At present "there just aren't enough of them to meet industry demand. As a result, many popular products are in short supply," a BBC report stated in August.A rapid surge in demand for consumer electronics appears to have caused an acute shortage of semiconductors, especially for the auto sector around the world.

