Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211201/indias-top-car-maker-maruti-suzukis-november-sales-down-9-on-chip-shortage-1091174160.html
India's Top Car-maker Maruti Suzuki's November Sales Down 9% On Chip Shortage
India's Top Car-maker Maruti Suzuki's November Sales Down 9% On Chip Shortage
Last month, Maruti Suzuki sold a total of 108,991 units in the Indian market, representing a year-on-year drop of roughly 33 percent. The insufficient supply... 01.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-01T16:42+0000
2021-12-01T16:42+0000
india
semi-conductors
automobile industry
chipmaker
taiwan semiconductor manufacturing company (tsmc)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/01/1091175050_0:124:3203:1925_1920x0_80_0_0_76dcde4768db400914fb247b906d6ca9.jpg
India's leading car-making company Maruti Suzuki announced on Wednesday that its total sales for November this year dropped by 9 percent year-on-year and stood at 139,184 units because of a global chip shortage.Last November, the car-maker reported total sales of 153,223 units.On Tuesday, Maruti Suzuki reported that production at its plants in Haryana and Gujarat states will drop in December, because of supply constraints of electronic components.According to the firm's estimates, total vehicle production volume in both locations is expected to be around 80 to 85 percent of normal production this month.Semiconductor Crisis - A Difficult Time for Other Car-MakersSome other leading car-makers have also indicated that they are facing tough times because of the semiconductor shortage.On Wednesday, MG Motors said it sold 2,481 units in November 2021, 40 percent down year-on-year.The drop in sales has occurred at a time when car-makers across the globe have been forced to make sharp production cuts because of disruption fuelled by chip shortages.Millions of products other than cars, such as laptops, video games, medical diagnostics, smartphones, washing machines, and many more rely on computer chips.At present "there just aren't enough of them to meet industry demand. As a result, many popular products are in short supply," a BBC report stated in August.A rapid surge in demand for consumer electronics appears to have caused an acute shortage of semiconductors, especially for the auto sector around the world.
https://sputniknews.com/20211029/india-seeks-early-solution-to-chip-shortage-at-g-20-summit-as-crisis-reaches-unprecedented-level-1090315437.html
india
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sushmita Panda
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926186_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_4474d0d7e27a36878eb8727832be74b4.jpg
Sushmita Panda
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926186_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_4474d0d7e27a36878eb8727832be74b4.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/01/1091175050_235:0:2966:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e9312bfbf74b7b65bd79715a9faa0eba.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
india, semi-conductors, automobile industry, chipmaker, taiwan semiconductor manufacturing company (tsmc)

India's Top Car-maker Maruti Suzuki's November Sales Down 9% On Chip Shortage

16:42 GMT 01.12.2021
© REUTERS / Anushree FadnavisFILE PHOTO: Cars are seen parked at Maruti Suzuki's plant at Manesar, in the northern state of Haryana, India, August 11, 2019
FILE PHOTO: Cars are seen parked at Maruti Suzuki's plant at Manesar, in the northern state of Haryana, India, August 11, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.12.2021
© REUTERS / Anushree Fadnavis
Subscribe
Sushmita Panda - Sputnik International
Sushmita Panda
All materials
Last month, Maruti Suzuki sold a total of 108,991 units in the Indian market, representing a year-on-year drop of roughly 33 percent. The insufficient supply of electronic components has become a major challenge for the automobile-manufacturing sector around the world.
India's leading car-making company Maruti Suzuki announced on Wednesday that its total sales for November this year dropped by 9 percent year-on-year and stood at 139,184 units because of a global chip shortage.
Last November, the car-maker reported total sales of 153,223 units.

“The shortage of electronic components had a minor effect on the production of vehicles during the month. The shortage primarily affected the production of vehicles sold in the domestic market. The company took all possible measures to minimise the impact," the business said in a statement on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Maruti Suzuki reported that production at its plants in Haryana and Gujarat states will drop in December, because of supply constraints of electronic components.
Workers clean in front of the Rome Convention Centre 'La Nuvola', in the city's EUR district, that will host the G20 summit with heads of state from major nations for a two-day meeting from October 30-31, in Rome, Italy, October 22, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.10.2021
India Seeks Early Solution to Chip Shortage at G-20 Summit as Crisis Reaches Unprecedented Level
29 October, 19:14 GMT
According to the firm's estimates, total vehicle production volume in both locations is expected to be around 80 to 85 percent of normal production this month.

"Because of a supply constraint of electronic components resulting from the semiconductor shortage situation, the company is expecting an adverse impact on vehicle production in the month of December 2021 in both Haryana and its contract manufacturing company, Suzuki Motor Gujarat (SMG) in Gujarat," the automobile manufacturer said on Tuesday.

Semiconductor Crisis - A Difficult Time for Other Car-Makers
Some other leading car-makers have also indicated that they are facing tough times because of the semiconductor shortage.
On Wednesday, MG Motors said it sold 2,481 units in November 2021, 40 percent down year-on-year.

"Enduring the industry challenges of a global semiconductor chip shortage, which has severely constrained the production levels, MG Motor is continuously working towards delivering to customers their much-awaited MG cars on time," the company said in a statement.

The drop in sales has occurred at a time when car-makers across the globe have been forced to make sharp production cuts because of disruption fuelled by chip shortages.
Millions of products other than cars, such as laptops, video games, medical diagnostics, smartphones, washing machines, and many more rely on computer chips.
At present "there just aren't enough of them to meet industry demand. As a result, many popular products are in short supply," a BBC report stated in August.
A rapid surge in demand for consumer electronics appears to have caused an acute shortage of semiconductors, especially for the auto sector around the world.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
16:42 GMT'Melding of Services': Australia Won’t Lose ‘Sovereignty’ Under AUKUS, says Biden’s 'Asia Tsar'
16:42 GMTIndia's Top Car-maker Maruti Suzuki's November Sales Down 9% On Chip Shortage
16:23 GMTMassive 'Potentially Hazardous' Asteroid 'Taller Than Chrysler Building' To Approach Earth Next Week
15:38 GMTUK Parliament Reportedly on Lockdown After Man Cycles Through Security Gates - Photos
15:34 GMTUS School Shootings on the Rise After Pandemic-Caused Hiatus
15:23 GMTDominic Raab Under Pressure To Bring In UK Child Cruelty Register After Approving ‘Tony’s Law’
15:08 GMTRonaldo's Bodyguards Investigated in Portugal Over Suspicion of Illegal Work – Report
14:46 GMTAnother UK Energy Supplier Pushed Out of Market by High Gas Prices
14:41 GMTAntony Blinken: US Preparing Additional Sanctions on Belarus in Coordination With EU
14:27 GMTRussia Contracts Full Cycle Production of Sputnik V in Vietnam
14:22 GMTMeadows Claims in New Book That Trump Tested Positive for COVID Days Before 2020 Debate With Biden
14:17 GMTUS State Secretary Blinken Delivers Remarks Following Meeting of NATO Foreign Ministers
13:46 GMT'I Thought I Was the Good Guy': First Video of Alleged Capitol Rioter FBI Interrogation Released
13:36 GMTStoltenberg Holds Final Press Conference Following NATO Foreign Ministers Meeting
13:16 GMT'Hands Everywhere': Epstein Accuser Testifies Maxwell Was Present When Pedophile Sexually Abused Her
13:00 GMTUK Plans to Strengthen Cooperation With Partners on Arctic, Foreign Minister Says
12:57 GMTRival Protests in Washington, DC as US Supreme Court Hears Abortion Law Arguments
12:50 GMT'So Cringy': Tik Tok Video With 'Science Guy' Nye & 'Amtrak Joe' Biden Criticised Online
12:42 GMTThree Injured After Blast Caused by WWII-Era Bomb Rocks Germany's Munich - Photos
12:38 GMTSuspended Indian Lawmakers Protest in Front of Mahatma Gandhi Statue on Parliament Premises