'I Thought I Was the Good Guy': First Video of Alleged Capitol Rioter FBI Interrogation Released

US Judge Amy Berman Jackson has ordered that Danny Rodriguez's FBI interrogation video be released – but Rodriguez has objected to this, claiming that he wasn't read his Miranda rights.In the clip, Rodriguez is seen weeping, admitting to tasering the police officer, and lamenting how "stupid" the idea to break into the Capitol was.Rodriguez breaks down in tears when asked about his motivation to taser the officer, calling himself a "piece of s**t."Elaborating on why the rioters stormed the US Capitol, Rodriguez says that they thought Trump "was calling for help" as "commander-in-chief.""We felt that they stole the election... we felt that they stole this country, that it's gone, it's wiped out. America's over... it's very stupid and ignorant, and I see that it's a big joke, that we thought that we were going to save this country," he's heard saying.In the video, he also says that he expected some sort of "a big battle" to take place in Washington, DC as "Trump called everyone there."According to Rodriguez, he was an enthusiastic Trump supporter and even considered enlisting the US military after he became president. He concludes that he wanted to be "on the right side of history" when taking part in the Capitol riot but soon realised he was doing the wrong thing. The FBI agents told him that he's facing seven federal felony counts, noting that it is "a lot of years" behind bars if he's found guilty. The Capitol riot took place on 6 January, resulting in five deaths, including that of a Capitol police officer. The building was stormed by a violent mob who, like former President Trump, did not agree with the outcome of the 2020 presidential election and demanded that Congress abstain from certifying it. Trump was accused of inciting the insurrection and was impeached over the accusations. After his presidential tenure ended, the Senate acquitted him.

