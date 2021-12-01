https://sputniknews.com/20211201/hands-everywhere-epstein-accuser-testifies-maxwell-was-present-when-pedophile-sexually-abused-her-1091173470.html

'Hands Everywhere': Epstein Accuser Testifies Maxwell Was Present When Pedophile Sexually Abused Her

'Hands Everywhere': Epstein Accuser Testifies Maxwell Was Present When Pedophile Sexually Abused Her

Ghislaine Maxwell, convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's alleged pimp, is on trial for six counts related to her purported involvement in the late tycoon's

As the Ghislaine Maxwell trial entered day two on Tuesday, the first of four female accusers in the indictment against her testified that the British socialite was often present in the room when the witness, then just 14, had sexual interactions with the financier Jeffrey Epstein. The accuser, appearing in the downtown Manhattan courtroom of US District Court Judge Alison J. Nathan under the name “Jane", alleged that Maxwell was not averse to participating in the “abuse”. As the prosecutor Alison Moe asked “Jane” if she ever had sexual contact with Jeffrey Epstein, the witness answered in the affirmative, adding that it had happened “more than once". The witness was asked: “Was there ever anyone else in the room?” “Yes,” responded “Jane”. The daughter of the late British press baron Robert Maxwell faces a six-count indictment for allegedly conspiring with and aiding Jeffrey Epstein in his sexual abuse of underage girls as young as 14 between 1994 and 2004. If convicted, Epstein’s alleged pimp or “madam” faces up to 80 years in prison. Maxwell has pleaded not guilty on all charges. The accuser claimed she had met Maxwell in summer 1994, while attending Interlochen Center for the Arts - a youth arts camp in Michigan. She went on to narrate how a man who turned out to be Epstein later joined Maxwell, with both adults expressing an interest in her time at camp. “Jane”, who had recently lost her father to leukemia, and whose family was facing bankruptcy, was intrigued to hear of them offering “scholarships”. The girl ended up giving Maxwell and Epstein her mother’s phone number and they soon called and invited her to tea at Epstein’s house. After that, “Jane” purportedly started spending time with Epstein every week or two, often in the presence of Maxwell. The accuser described how the two often organised “casual stuff”, such as shopping sprees and going to the movies. ‘There Were Hands Everywhere’ As she took the stand on the second day of the Maxwell trial, the accuser dubbed “Jane” recalled how odd incidents started to occur in her interaction with Epstein and Maxwell. “I remember, maybe the first time I went to the poolside, and I walked out there and there was at least four women and Ghislaine, all topless and some of them were naked… I was just shocked because I hadn’t seen that before.”According to the woman, the first time Epstein had “abused her” was at his Palm Beach home. While urging her to focus on her coveted artistic career, he ostensibly told her that he “knew all the agents… all the photographers… and could 'make things happen'.“ According to “Jane”, such sexual encounters continued over the next three years, when she was 14, 15, and 16, about every two weeks. Sometimes, she added, when Ghislaine Maxwell was in the room, she touched her breasts. “There were hands everywhere,” “Jane” said, describing the often group sexual encounters with Epstein, Maxwell, and others. During cross-examination, defence lawyer Laura Menninger asked the witness why she waited over 20 years to report the alleged abuse by Maxwell to law enforcement. “I don’t know,” the accuser replied, adding she only remembered being “uncomfortable with going into all the details”.The woman also testified that she was awarded $5 million from a fund set up to compensate victims of Epstein and received $2.9 million after lawyer expenses were deducted.“Jane” was called to testify second, following the testimony from Lawrence Paul Visoski Jr, who had been Epstein's pilot for nearly 30 years, particularly on Boeing 727. The media had dubbed the notorious private jet the "Lolita Express". Visoski, claimed he recalled "pretty important people" like Bill Clinton, Donald Trump, Prince Andrew and Kevin Spacey among the passengers at different times, yet never witnessed any sex acts with underage girls onboard. He added that sometimes he saw young girls travelling with their families on Epstein's plane, but insisted there had not been any unaccompanied women looking younger than 20. Discussing Maxwell’s relationship with Epstein, he claimed she was “No 2” in Epstein’s hierarchy, with Epstein “No 1”. According to Visoski, the woman ran everything in the billionaire’s life, such as managing his properties, that didn’t relate to his business. When questioned by Maxwell’s defence team whether he had ever seen Epstein engage in sex acts, he said, “No.”Four alleged victims of Epstein’s abuse are expected to testify in court in the coming days, with proceedings set to last about six weeks with a brief pause over Christmas. Some of the late financier’s staff will also reportedly testify, with the court presented with evidence from flight logs of his private plane and Fedex records of gifts sent to alleged victims. Jeffrey Epstein, a New York financier and convicted sex offender, died in his cell at the Metropolitan correctional center in Manhattan on 10 August 2019, while awaiting trial on charges of trafficking teenage girls. He had pleaded not guilty. Ghislaine Maxwell, 59, was arrested in New Hampshire in July 2020 and has been behind bars in New York ever since, awaiting her trial on charges that she procured underage girls for the late tycoon to sex-traffic and abuse.

