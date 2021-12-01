Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211201/france-wants-eu-to-intervene-in-fishing-row-with-uk-if-talks-fail-1091168300.html
France Wants EU to Intervene in Fishing Row With UK if Talks Fail
France Wants EU to Intervene in Fishing Row With UK if Talks Fail
PARIS (Sputnik) - EU member states should work out common measures against the United Kingdom if its negotiations with France over post-Brexit fishing rights... 01.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-01T10:02+0000
2021-12-01T10:02+0000
france
news
uk
eu
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1a/1091043413_0:192:2048:1344_1920x0_80_0_0_a497845e74535183e2f4c47c97aea26f.jpg
On Monday, France set December 10 as the final deadline for the settlement of the fisheries dispute after which Beaune said it would quit the talks.Paris-London negotiations on fishery rights have so far seen no breakthrough, with France accusing the UK of refusal to issue enough licenses allowing French fishermen to enter the British waters. London has denied the allegation.In early November, France announced a new set of sanctions against the UK following the detention of a British boat in the French waters in late October but then postponed their implementation in the wake of the renewed negotiations on the matter.
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1a/1091043413_0:0:2048:1536_1920x0_80_0_0_b82abbec1683ba4fb7895bdb28504403.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
france, news, uk, eu

France Wants EU to Intervene in Fishing Row With UK if Talks Fail

10:02 GMT 01.12.2021
© Sputnik / Sputnik FranceFrench fishermen blocking port access in Calais over a fishing row between France and the UK.
French fishermen blocking port access in Calais over a fishing row between France and the UK. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.12.2021
© Sputnik / Sputnik France
Subscribe
PARIS (Sputnik) - EU member states should work out common measures against the United Kingdom if its negotiations with France over post-Brexit fishing rights produce no results before 10 December, French Secretary of State for European Affairs Clement Beaune said on Wednesday.
On Monday, France set December 10 as the final deadline for the settlement of the fisheries dispute after which Beaune said it would quit the talks.
"The best option would be to adopt pan-European measures if nothing happens [in talks until  December 10]," Beaune told the RTL broadcaster, adding that "These discussions will then be held between the whole European Union and the UK."
Paris-London negotiations on fishery rights have so far seen no breakthrough, with France accusing the UK of refusal to issue enough licenses allowing French fishermen to enter the British waters. London has denied the allegation.
In early November, France announced a new set of sanctions against the UK following the detention of a British boat in the French waters in late October but then postponed their implementation in the wake of the renewed negotiations on the matter.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
10:41 GMTUK Experts 'Know’ Location of Crashed F-35 Jet As Security Aspects Prompt 'Cautious' Recovery
10:36 GMTFirst Meeting of WHO Body to Discuss New Pandemics Treaty to Be Held on 1 March, WHO's Tedros Says
10:33 GMTYenisey Siberia Aims to Become an International Tourism, Sports & Business Destination
10:02 GMTFrance Wants EU to Intervene in Fishing Row With UK if Talks Fail
09:48 GMTLavrov: Lukashenko's Statement About Russian Nuclear Arms in Belarus is 'Serious Warning' to West
09:47 GMTGunners Fans Concerned After Arsenal Defender Gabriel Assaulted by Masked Thugs
09:43 GMTAs Mississippi Abortion Case Heads to Supreme Court, Dem Warns of Revolution if Roe v Wade Repealed
08:59 GMTScientists at Hong Kong University First in Asia to Isolate Omicron Coronavirus Variant
08:38 GMTRussian Foreign Ministry: US Embassy Staff Deployed in Moscow for Over 3 Years Must Leave by 31 Jan
08:34 GMTJapan Makes Representation to US Over Fuel Dump From F-16 Fighter Jet Near Residential Areas
08:26 GMTPriyanka Chopra Shares How She and Nick Jonas Made Their Marriage Work Amid 'Really Tough' Schedule
07:39 GMTUkraine Pulling Armed Forces to Conflict Zone in Donbass, Moscow Warns
07:30 GMTDonald Trump Slams Meghan Markle as 'Disrespectful' to Queen, Says Prince Harry Was 'Used Horribly'
07:20 GMTCOVID-19 Live Updates: Germany Reports Four Fully Vaccinated People Infected With Omicron Variant
06:51 GMTLawyer for Epstein 'Sex Slave' Claims Prince Andrew's 'Car-Crash' Interview is Evidence of His Guilt
06:37 GMTDenmark First Nation to Introduce 'Pioneering' New Doping Test
06:22 GMTConstruction of World's Longest Underwater Tunnel Underway Between Germany and Denmark
06:21 GMTNigeria Finds Omicron in October Sample After Retrospective Sequencing of Previously Confirmed Cases
06:13 GMTBelarus Will Support Russia in the Event of Aggression From Ukraine, Lukashenko Says
06:00 GMTMuch of Israel's Plastic Waste Left to Pile Up as Authorities Have No Clear Recycling Policy