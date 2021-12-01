https://sputniknews.com/20211201/france-wants-eu-to-intervene-in-fishing-row-with-uk-if-talks-fail-1091168300.html

France Wants EU to Intervene in Fishing Row With UK if Talks Fail

France Wants EU to Intervene in Fishing Row With UK if Talks Fail

PARIS (Sputnik) - EU member states should work out common measures against the United Kingdom if its negotiations with France over post-Brexit fishing rights... 01.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-01T10:02+0000

2021-12-01T10:02+0000

2021-12-01T10:02+0000

france

news

uk

eu

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1a/1091043413_0:192:2048:1344_1920x0_80_0_0_a497845e74535183e2f4c47c97aea26f.jpg

On Monday, France set December 10 as the final deadline for the settlement of the fisheries dispute after which Beaune said it would quit the talks.Paris-London negotiations on fishery rights have so far seen no breakthrough, with France accusing the UK of refusal to issue enough licenses allowing French fishermen to enter the British waters. London has denied the allegation.In early November, France announced a new set of sanctions against the UK following the detention of a British boat in the French waters in late October but then postponed their implementation in the wake of the renewed negotiations on the matter.

france

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

france, news, uk, eu