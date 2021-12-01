Registration was successful!
Death Toll From Michigan High School Shooting Rises to 4
Death Toll From Michigan High School Shooting Rises to 4
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A fourth victim has died a day after a high school shooting near Detroit, Michigan, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said on... 01.12.2021, Sputnik International
"We are saddened to announce a fourth victim has died as a result of their injuries," the statement said. "Justin Shilling, a 17-year-old student of Oxford High School has passed. Tate Myre, 16, Hana St. Juliana, 14, and Madisyn Baldwin, 17, all students of Oxford High School, succumbed to their injuries yesterday."On Tuesday, a 15-year old sophomore opened fire in a high school near Detroit. Initial data said that three students were killed and eight other individuals were injured.
news, us, michigan, shooting

Death Toll From Michigan High School Shooting Rises to 4

18:05 GMT 01.12.2021
© SCOTT OLSONA police vehicle remains parked outside of Oxford High School on December 01, 2021 in Oxford, Michigan.
A police vehicle remains parked outside of Oxford High School on December 01, 2021 in Oxford, Michigan. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.12.2021
© SCOTT OLSON
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A fourth victim has died a day after a high school shooting near Detroit, Michigan, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said on Wednesday.
"We are saddened to announce a fourth victim has died as a result of their injuries," the statement said. "Justin Shilling, a 17-year-old student of Oxford High School has passed. Tate Myre, 16, Hana St. Juliana, 14, and Madisyn Baldwin, 17, all students of Oxford High School, succumbed to their injuries yesterday."
On Tuesday, a 15-year old sophomore opened fire in a high school near Detroit. Initial data said that three students were killed and eight other individuals were injured.
