Death Toll From Michigan High School Shooting Rises to 4

Death Toll From Michigan High School Shooting Rises to 4

"We are saddened to announce a fourth victim has died as a result of their injuries," the statement said. "Justin Shilling, a 17-year-old student of Oxford High School has passed. Tate Myre, 16, Hana St. Juliana, 14, and Madisyn Baldwin, 17, all students of Oxford High School, succumbed to their injuries yesterday."On Tuesday, a 15-year old sophomore opened fire in a high school near Detroit. Initial data said that three students were killed and eight other individuals were injured.

