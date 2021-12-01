COVID-19 Live Updates: Germany Reports Four Fully Vaccinated People Infected With Omicron Variant

Registration was successful!
Omicron COVID Strain
The new COVID variant was initially detected in South Africa and Botswana and sparked major concerns due to its high number of mutations (32). The WHO dubbed the strain Omicron and warned it may prove to be more transmissible and dangerous than other coronavirus variants.
The emergence of the Omicron variant has resulted in the implementation of travel restrictions on southern African countries by governments around the world in...
omicron covid strain
world
covid-19
world, covid-19
07:20 GMT 01.12.2021
The emergence of the Omicron variant has resulted in the implementation of travel restrictions on southern African countries by governments around the world in an effort to slow the spread of the mutated virus strain.
The Omicron strain of coronavirus was first identified in southern Africa last week, with the World Health Organization classifying it as a variant of concern.
Healthcare officials in South Africa said the Omicron infections have been mild and called the initial reaction in the Western media "a storm in a teacup".
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
07:23 GMT 01.12.2021
Japan to Ban Entries From 10 African Countries Over Omicron From Thursday
Japan will impose indefinite ban on entry of all foreigners from 10 African countries where cases of the new Omicron coronavirus variant have been found, including long-term visa holders who normally reside in Japan and were out of the country temporarily, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Wednesday.

"The measure comes into effect Thursday and will remain in place for the time being," Matsuno told a press conference, as quoted by the Kyodo news agency.

The list of 10 countries includes Angola, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Exceptions due to special circumstances for entry apply to foreign spouses and children of Japanese citizens, diplomats and humanitarian cases. Matsuno also said that Japan was narrowing eligibility for such exemptions as part of efforts to keep out the Omicron variant, and would no longer accept government-funded international students or participants in the Japan Exchange and Teaching Program.

Japan confirmed its first Omicron variant case on Tuesday, and has already barred foreign arrivals for all shorter-term visa holders. Japanese citizens and residents returning from abroad must spend up to ten days of their two-week quarantine period in a government-established facility.
07:22 GMT 01.12.2021
UK Reports 22 Cases of Omicron Variant
07:20 GMT 01.12.2021
Germany Reports Four Fully Vaccinated People Infected With Omicron Variant
