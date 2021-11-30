Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211130/wife-of-mexican-drug-kingpin-el-chapo-sentenced-to-3-years-in-prison-1091153056.html
Wife of Mexican Drug Kingpin 'El Chapo' Sentenced to 3 Years in Prison
Wife of Mexican Drug Kingpin 'El Chapo' Sentenced to 3 Years in Prison
30.11.2021
"The wife of Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman Loera, leader of the Mexican drug-trafficking organization known as the Sinaloa Cartel, was sentenced today to 36 months in prison followed by four years of supervised release for charges related to international drug trafficking, money laundering, and a criminal violation of the Foreign Narcotics Kingpin Designation Act (the Kingpin Act)," the Justice Department said in a press release.Coronel Aispuro, 32, pleaded guilty on June 10 to the drug trafficking charges, the release said.From about 2011 to 2017, Coronel Aispuro worked with her husband and other members of the Mexican Sinaloa Cartel to traffic at least five kilograms of cocaine, one kilogram or more of heroine, 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, and at least a thousand kilograms of marijuana into the United States, the release said.In addition, a US judge ordered the confiscation of about $1.4 million worth of Coronel Aispuro's belongings obtained as a result of her drug-trafficking activities, the release added.El Chapo Guzman is currently serving a life sentence in US prison after being convicted in 2019 on multiple drug charges including narcotics trafficking, using a firearm in furtherance of his drug crimes and participating in a money laundering conspiracy, according to the release.
Wife of Mexican Drug Kingpin 'El Chapo' Sentenced to 3 Years in Prison

19:25 GMT 30.11.2021
Emma Coronel Aispuro, the wife of Joaquin Guzman, the Mexican drug lord known as "El Chapo", exits the Brooklyn Federal Courthouse during the trial in the Brooklyn borough of New York, U.S., February 5, 2019.
Emma Coronel Aispuro, the wife of Joaquin Guzman, the Mexican drug lord known as El Chapo, exits the Brooklyn Federal Courthouse during the trial in the Brooklyn borough of New York, U.S., February 5, 2019. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.11.2021
© REUTERS / Jeenah Moon
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A US court sentenced Emma Coronel Aispuro, the wife of Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, to three years in prison for charges related to international drug trafficking and money laundering, the Justice Department said on Tuesday.
"The wife of Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman Loera, leader of the Mexican drug-trafficking organization known as the Sinaloa Cartel, was sentenced today to 36 months in prison followed by four years of supervised release for charges related to international drug trafficking, money laundering, and a criminal violation of the Foreign Narcotics Kingpin Designation Act (the Kingpin Act)," the Justice Department said in a press release.
Coronel Aispuro, 32, pleaded guilty on June 10 to the drug trafficking charges, the release said.
From about 2011 to 2017, Coronel Aispuro worked with her husband and other members of the Mexican Sinaloa Cartel to traffic at least five kilograms of cocaine, one kilogram or more of heroine, 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, and at least a thousand kilograms of marijuana into the United States, the release said.
Dark tunnel - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.05.2021
'Narco-Tunnel' Allegedly Linked to Drug Lord 'El Chapo' Found Near Mexican National Guard Base
9 May, 19:25 GMT
9 May, 19:25 GMT
In addition, a US judge ordered the confiscation of about $1.4 million worth of Coronel Aispuro's belongings obtained as a result of her drug-trafficking activities, the release added.
El Chapo Guzman is currently serving a life sentence in US prison after being convicted in 2019 on multiple drug charges including narcotics trafficking, using a firearm in furtherance of his drug crimes and participating in a money laundering conspiracy, according to the release.
