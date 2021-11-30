https://sputniknews.com/20211130/video-uk-f-35-fighter-jet-crashes-into-ocean-after-take-off-1091128080.html

Video: 'UK F-35 Fighter Jet' Crashes Into Ocean After Take-Off

In a Monday night statement, the British Ministry of Defence said it was aware of a video doing the rounds online, but stressed that it was to early to comment... 30.11.2021, Sputnik International

A video apparently showing the moment an F-35 fighter jet of the Royal Air Force dropped off a launch ramp during takeoff from the aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth into the Mediterranean Sea has been posted on social media.The footage shows the pilot of the F-35 jet ejecting as the aircraft falls into the water. As seen in the video, instead of gaining speed, the jet slows down as it reaches the ramp and then falls over the edge.According to the Daily Mail, a possible cause of the crash could be a plug in the engine during takeoff, since the ground crew did not remove the plugs while preparing the fighter for takeoff.The British Defence Ministry is aware of the video circulating online but said on Monday night that it was too soon to comment on the potential causes of the incident.Earlier this month, the Ministry of Defence confirmed that a crash had taken place and said the pilot was recovered safely.The flagship aircraft carrier Queen Elizabeth entered the British Navy in 2017 and is now the largest warship in the history of the Royal Navy. At present, Britain has 17 F-35Bs, with a total of 138 fighters planned for the needs of the armed forces.

