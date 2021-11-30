Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING NEWS: US Treasury Secretary: Anti-Russia Sanctions Over 'Troop Build-up Near Ukraine' Would Be Appropriate
https://sputniknews.com/20211130/us-treasury-secretary-anti-russia-sanctions-over-troop-build-up-near-ukraine-would-be-appropriate-1091149901.html
US Treasury Secretary: Anti-Russia Sanctions Over 'Troop Build-up Near Ukraine' Would Be Appropriate
US Treasury Secretary: Anti-Russia Sanctions Over 'Troop Build-up Near Ukraine' Would Be Appropriate
Speculation over alleged Russian plans to "invade" neighbouring Ukraine has been circulating in the western media in recent weeks. Moscow has strongly rejected... 30.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-30T16:51+0000
2021-11-30T16:58+0000
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104353/83/1043538336_20:0:980:540_1920x0_80_0_0_a859152ebd155d0cfc0d9bfa97a42739.png
ukraine
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104353/83/1043538336_140:0:860:540_1920x0_80_0_0_5f950b471719475aa070f676a630f7f3.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
news, russia, ukraine, us

US Treasury Secretary: Anti-Russia Sanctions Over 'Troop Build-up Near Ukraine' Would Be Appropriate

16:51 GMT 30.11.2021 (Updated: 16:58 GMT 30.11.2021)
© SputnikBreaking News
Breaking News - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.11.2021
© Sputnik
Subscribe
Being updated
Speculation over alleged Russian plans to "invade" neighbouring Ukraine has been circulating in the western media in recent weeks. Moscow has strongly rejected the allegations as "absurd".
250003
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
16:53 GMTStoltenberg Holds Press Conference After Day One of NATO Ministers of Foreign Affairs Meeting
16:51 GMTUS Treasury Secretary: Anti-Russia Sanctions Over 'Troop Build-up Near Ukraine' Would Be Appropriate
16:44 GMTBiden Picks Veteran High Tech Executive LaPlante to Run Pentagon Acquisition Programs
16:38 GMTTrump Calls for National Guard to Handle Smash-and-Grab Robberies in California
16:34 GMTEvery Russian Diplomat Working in US Faces Threat of Expulsion, Deputy Envoy to UN Says
16:32 GMTUS Space Force Raises Alarm Over China's 'Orbital Hypersonic Weapons America Can't Combat'
16:19 GMTAfter Months of Priests' Protest at Pilgrimage Sites, Uttarakhand Gov't Dissolves Shrine Board
15:35 GMTSouth Korea Rejects Claim It Is Helping Taiwan With 'Indigenous Defence Submarine Programme'
15:27 GMTEpstein Competed With Trump to Seduce Young Women, Ex-POTUS' Accuser Claims
15:25 GMTGerman Court Sentences Iraqi to Life in World's First Case of Genocide Against Yazidis
15:01 GMTFBI Investigates Whether Long Island Blast Could be Linked to Terrorism
15:00 GMTRussian Startup Offers $200,000 for Right to Use Applicant's Face on Its Robot 'Forever'
14:59 GMTUK Spy Chief Urges Intel Services to 'Tap Into Global Tech' to Address 'Changing Nature of Threats'
14:52 GMTAlexander Lukashenko Says Poland-Belarus Refugee Crisis May be Resolved by Year-End
14:34 GMTSudan Denies Reports of Resumed Clashes at Border With Ethiopia
14:29 GMTFrance Needs Numerous Nuclear Reactors to Completely Re-Industrialize, Economy Minister Says
14:24 GMTIraqi Political Groups Reportedly Seek to Forge Bloc in Push to Drive US Forces From Country
14:20 GMTUS Revokes Terrorist Designation for Colombia's FARC
14:03 GMTWEF Says Will Continue to Prepare for Annual Meeting in Davos Despite Omicron Concerns
13:59 GMTIndian Opposition Demands That Bihar Chief Resign After Liquor Bottles Are Found in State Assembly