Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
https://sputniknews.com/20211130/us-treasury-secretary-anti-russia-sanctions-over-troop-build-up-near-ukraine-would-be-appropriate-1091149901.html
US Treasury Secretary: Anti-Russia Sanctions Over 'Troop Build-up Near Ukraine' Would Be Appropriate
US Treasury Secretary: Anti-Russia Sanctions Over 'Troop Build-up Near Ukraine' Would Be Appropriate
Speculation over alleged Russian plans to "invade" neighbouring Ukraine has been circulating in the western media in recent weeks. Moscow has strongly rejected... 30.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-30T16:51+0000
2021-11-30T16:51+0000
2021-11-30T16:58+0000
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104353/83/1043538336_20:0:980:540_1920x0_80_0_0_a859152ebd155d0cfc0d9bfa97a42739.png
ukraine
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104353/83/1043538336_140:0:860:540_1920x0_80_0_0_5f950b471719475aa070f676a630f7f3.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
news, russia, ukraine, us
US Treasury Secretary: Anti-Russia Sanctions Over 'Troop Build-up Near Ukraine' Would Be Appropriate
16:51 GMT 30.11.2021 (Updated: 16:58 GMT 30.11.2021)
Being updated
Speculation over alleged Russian plans to "invade" neighbouring Ukraine has been circulating in the western media in recent weeks. Moscow has strongly rejected the allegations as "absurd".