https://sputniknews.com/20211130/us-stock-indices-down-almost-2-after-powell-says-faster-stimulus-tapering-possible-1091153450.html

US Stock Indices Down Almost 2% After Powell Says Faster Stimulus Tapering Possible

US Stock Indices Down Almost 2% After Powell Says Faster Stimulus Tapering Possible

NEW YORK (Sputnik) - Wall Street’s three major stock indices fell almost 2% each by Tuesday’s early afternoon trade after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome... 30.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-30T19:52+0000

2021-11-30T19:52+0000

2021-11-30T19:52+0000

business

us

inflation

wall street

pandemic

jerome powell

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1d/1090331187_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_09bb54b81eb6e4ae033605d6580bb6c0.jpg

By 12:40 p.m. ET (18:40 GMT), the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite index was down 1.6% at 15,534. The S&P 500, which groups the top 500 US stocks, fell 1.6% to 4,583 while the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which groups mostly industrial stocks, lost 1.7% to hover at 34,547.In his testimony before the US Senate, Powell said the Federal Reserve might end its pandemic-era stimulus support for the US economy faster than anticipated due to high inflationary pressures and relatively strong growth.Beginning this month, the Federal Reserve is scheduled to taper $15 billion each month from its monthly purchase of $120 billion of assets under the economic stimulus program it has carried since the first major outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. The central bank said it has also planned its first rate hike after the stimulus rollback.

wall street

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

business, us, inflation, wall street, pandemic, jerome powell