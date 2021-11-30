https://sputniknews.com/20211130/us-senate-fails-to-advance-defense-budget-bill-lawmakers-mull-adding-anti-russia-measures-1091126654.html

US Senate Fails to Advance Defense Budget Bill, Lawmakers Mull Adding Anti-Russia Measures

US Senate Fails to Advance Defense Budget Bill, Lawmakers Mull Adding Anti-Russia Measures

US Senate Fails to Advance Defense Budget Bill, Lawmakers Mull Adding Anti-Russia Measures

2021-11-30T02:01+0000

2021-11-30T02:01+0000

2021-11-30T02:02+0000

bernie sanders

us senate

chuck schumer

us defense budget

nord stream 2

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/15/1090903951_0:26:3073:1754_1920x0_80_0_0_ee4313a95dcb24dd7fd26f049badaeb9.jpg

The US Senate vote failed 45-51 on Monday.Five Democrats, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, and Senator Bernie Sanders, an Independent, joined all Republicans in voting against advancing the defense spending bill. Sixty votes were needed to advance the legislation.Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Armed Services Committee Ranking Member Jim Inhofe voted against advancing the bill in order to give Senators more time to try to include more amendments in the bill.McConnell in earlier remarks on the Senate floor said the upper chamber should debate about Russia's military activities near the border with Ukraine and consider measures against Russia's Nord Stream 2 pipeline.According to US media, President Joe Biden is urging Democrats in the Senate to reject new sanctions in defense budget that target Nord Stream 2 in order to avoid isolating Germany as tensions build on the Russia-Ukraine border.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

bernie sanders, us senate, chuck schumer, us defense budget, nord stream 2