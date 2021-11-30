https://sputniknews.com/20211130/us-punishes-south-africa-for-identifying-omicron-variant-1091121935.html

US Punishes South Africa for Identifying Omicron Variant

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Sputnik News journalist and correspondent Wyatt Reed to discuss the apparent victory of Xiomara Castro in the elections in Honduras, how Castro’s election represents a potential turn away from neoliberalism and toward sovereignty under the shadow of the US empire, and the open attempts at manipulation of the election by the ruling party.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire to discuss deadly protests in Burkina Faso and Niger and their connections to US and French involvement in Western Africa, the jihadist violence that these powers claim to be fighting, how imperial and neocolonial powers have stoked the growth of Islamist groups and use that violence as a pretext for intervention, and the connections between imperialist meddling all across the African continent.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie discuss the International Day of Solidarity With The Palestinian People, the brutal and coercive natures of settler-colonialism and capitalism that attempts to suppress solidarity, and the importance of understanding struggles against settler-colonialism as connected.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Jon Jeter, award-winning journalist and foreign correspondent, radio and television producer, Bluesologist and Decolonizer, and author of the book “Flat Broke in the Free Market: How Globalization Fleeced Working People” to discuss the emergence of the Omicron COVID-19 variant and how the interests of capital have contributed to the emergence of new variants, the racism inherent in the travel bans placed on southern African countries in reaction to South Africa’s alerting of the world about the variant, the death of Virgil Abloh and the suffering that Black people face in all sectors of society.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

