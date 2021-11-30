https://sputniknews.com/20211130/us-de-facto-expelling-russian-diplomats-ambassador-in-washington-says-1091127143.html

US De Facto Expelling Russian Diplomats, Ambassador in Washington Says

US De Facto Expelling Russian Diplomats, Ambassador in Washington Says

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said Washington is distorting facts regarding the demand that Russian diplomats... 30.11.2021, Sputnik International

State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Jalina Porter said Monday the order for 27 Russian diplomats to leave the United States by late January is not an expulsion, as Moscow can assign other diplomatic members instead of those departing ones. Porter called it a measure to ensure "greater parity."He said the State Department in December 2020 unilaterally set a three-year limit on long-term assignments for employees of the Embassy in Washington and Russian consulates general in New York and Houston."We call on Washington to return to international obligations regarding diplomatic property and the normal practice of the operation of diplomatic missions. Our proposals remain on the negotiating table," Antonov said.

