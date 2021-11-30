https://sputniknews.com/20211130/uk-spy-chief-urges-intel-services-to-tap-into-global-tech-to-address-changing-nature-of-threats-1091146587.html

UK Spy Chief Urges Intel Services to 'Tap Into Global Tech' to Address 'Changing Nature of Threats'

Chief of the UK Secret Intelligence Service (MI6) Richard Moore has urged the nation’s spy agencies to partner with tech firms to become better armed to fight hostile states, criminals and extremists.In a public address on Tuesday at the International Institute for Strategic Studies in London he warned that Britain’s adversaries were channeling "money and ambition into mastering artificial intelligence, quantum computing and synthetic biology".He warned that cyber-threats were growing "exponentially."Moore singled out China, Iran and Russia as states of particular concern, and adapting to the “rise of China” was a priority for MI6, he said. “The Chinese intelligence services are highly capable, and continue to conduct large-scale espionage operations against the UK and our allies. Beijing believes its own propaganda about Western frailties and underestimates Washington's resolve. The risk of Chinese miscalculation through overconfidence is real," he said.Before giving his speech on Tuesday, speaking on BBC Radio 4 Moore accused China of wielding "debt traps and data traps" to achieve global influence.The MI6 chief was referencing to China ostensibly extracting concessions from countries when they default on loan repayments. "The data trap is this: that, if you allow another country to gain access to really critical data about your society, over time that will erode your sovereignty, you no longer have control over that data," said Moore.These accusations have been dismissed by Beijing. Zhou Liujun, vice chairman of China International Development Cooperation Agency told reporters in Beijing in October that “Facts and data fully show that this accusation is purely politically driven.”Regarding Iran, Moore vowed that intelligence services would continue "contesting Iran's development of nuclear technology, which has no conceivable civilian use." He also hoped for a "diplomatic outcome" to talks in Vienna aimed at reaching a revival of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) deal. Iran has repeatedly insisted that its nuclear programme was entirely peaceful.In his Tuesday speech Richard Moore warned that Russia remained an "acute threat", as he cited alleged actions on the border with Ukraine."We have no desire to be adversarial towards Russia to undermine or encircle it. But we will do whatever it takes to keep our country safe and to deter and defend against the full spectrum of threats Moscow poses," added Moore.Addressing the allegations of Moscow "escalating" the situation on the Ukrainian border, the Russian Foreign Ministry has been stressing that Russian actions are "of a purely defensive nature." Russian President Vladimir Putin, in turn, has expressed Moscow's concerns regarding the military drills taking place near the Russian border.

