https://sputniknews.com/20211130/trump-calls-for-national-guard-to-handle-smash-and-grab-robberies-in-california-1091149644.html

Trump Calls for National Guard to Handle Smash-and-Grab Robberies in California

Trump Calls for National Guard to Handle Smash-and-Grab Robberies in California

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The National Guard should handle the situation with the recent smash-and-grab robberies that are taking place in Democrat-run cities... 30.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-30T16:38+0000

2021-11-30T16:38+0000

2021-11-30T16:38+0000

donald trump

news

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/14/1082680116_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_21d8ad524e8ce67fc474075c01b52a52.jpg

'If Democrats don't immediately stop smash-and-grab robberies, which are taking place in their cities, the National Guard must be called out. There has never been such a thing that has happened in our country,” Trump said.The former US president pointed out that large numbers of stores are leaving cities like San Francisco that are beset with crime as a result of the authorities being lax or effectively not prosecuting shoplifting of less than $1,000.“Some chains are closing most of their stores, it is all not even believable," Trump added.Cities in California and other Democrat-run states in the United States have experienced high levels of crime and social decay, including by large groups of thieves entering establishments and quickly stealing items on display.Last week, a mob of at least 20 looters has committed a burglary at a Nordstrom luxury department store in Los Angeles. Another Nordstrom store located in a San Francisco suburb was robbed by about 80 thieves several days earlier.

https://sputniknews.com/20211122/police-continue-search-for-looters-who-robbed-nordstrom-store-in-california-1090914355.html

us

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

donald trump, news, us