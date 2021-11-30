https://sputniknews.com/20211130/trash-in-gop-conference-taylor-greene-targets-mace-in-squabble-over-boeberts-spat-with-omar-1091150138.html

'Trash in GOP Conference': Taylor-Greene Targets Mace in Squabble Over Boebert's Spat With Omar

The squabble in the US Congress started after Republican Representative Lauren Boebert made some remarks about Democratic lawmaker Ilhan Omar, who is a Muslim... 30.11.2021, Sputnik International

GOP Representative Marjorie Taylor-Greene has stormed into the unfolding online drama between lawmakers Lauren Boebert, Ilhan Omar, and Nancy Mace, and the latter has soaked up most of her ire. Apparently, Taylor-Greene didn't like the way Mace, who is a Republican, defended Democrat Omar, who earlier received some offensive remarks based on her religion from GOP's Boebert.After Mace condemned the "racist tropes" and "disgusting comments" made by Boebert, Taylor-Greene immediately sided with the latter, labelling Mace a "trash in the GOP conference."Mace was quick to respond, immediately riling up her Republican colleague, who appeared to have made a spelling mistake.The drama stems from what began as a spat between Ilhan Omar and Lauren Boebert. The latter allegedly joked about Omar being a "suicide bomber" after there was a hiccup with a Capitol elevator where the two lawmakers were.The controversial remarks immediately triggered a wave of backlash, with critics accusing Boebert of Islamophobia, while Omar took to Twitter to call her out. She also said that the story was made-up.Later, Boebert said she called Omar to apologise but the Democrat hang up on her.The fight comes shortly after another Republican congressman, Paul Gosar, was censured over an anime video in which Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Joe Biden were edited in as "titans" killed by main characters (in a reference to a highly popular anime series "Attack on Titan").

Daria Bedenko

Daria Bedenko

Daria Bedenko

