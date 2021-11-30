Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211130/trash-in-gop-conference-taylor-greene-targets-mace-in-squabble-over-boeberts-spat-with-omar-1091150138.html
'Trash in GOP Conference': Taylor-Greene Targets Mace in Squabble Over Boebert's Spat With Omar
'Trash in GOP Conference': Taylor-Greene Targets Mace in Squabble Over Boebert's Spat With Omar
The squabble in the US Congress started after Republican Representative Lauren Boebert made some remarks about Democratic lawmaker Ilhan Omar, who is a Muslim... 30.11.2021, Sputnik International
GOP Representative Marjorie Taylor-Greene has stormed into the unfolding online drama between lawmakers Lauren Boebert, Ilhan Omar, and Nancy Mace, and the latter has soaked up most of her ire. Apparently, Taylor-Greene didn't like the way Mace, who is a Republican, defended Democrat Omar, who earlier received some offensive remarks based on her religion from GOP's Boebert.After Mace condemned the "racist tropes" and "disgusting comments" made by Boebert, Taylor-Greene immediately sided with the latter, labelling Mace a "trash in the GOP conference."Mace was quick to respond, immediately riling up her Republican colleague, who appeared to have made a spelling mistake.The drama stems from what began as a spat between Ilhan Omar and Lauren Boebert. The latter allegedly joked about Omar being a "suicide bomber" after there was a hiccup with a Capitol elevator where the two lawmakers were.The controversial remarks immediately triggered a wave of backlash, with critics accusing Boebert of Islamophobia, while Omar took to Twitter to call her out. She also said that the story was made-up.Later, Boebert said she called Omar to apologise but the Democrat hang up on her.The fight comes shortly after another Republican congressman, Paul Gosar, was censured over an anime video in which Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Joe Biden were edited in as "titans" killed by main characters (in a reference to a highly popular anime series "Attack on Titan").
US soap opera...
Daria Bedenko
Daria Bedenko
republicans, muslims, ilhan omar, marjorie taylor greene

'Trash in GOP Conference': Taylor-Greene Targets Mace in Squabble Over Boebert's Spat With Omar

18:07 GMT 30.11.2021
© REUTERS / ELIZABETH FRANTZU.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) listens as Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) speaks during a news conference outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., July 29, 2021.
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) listens as Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) speaks during a news conference outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., July 29, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.11.2021
© REUTERS / ELIZABETH FRANTZ
Daria Bedenko
All materialsWrite to the author
The squabble in the US Congress started after Republican Representative Lauren Boebert made some remarks about Democratic lawmaker Ilhan Omar, who is a Muslim. It didn't take long for other lawmakers to get stuck into the resulting Twitter spat.
GOP Representative Marjorie Taylor-Greene has stormed into the unfolding online drama between lawmakers Lauren Boebert, Ilhan Omar, and Nancy Mace, and the latter has soaked up most of her ire.
Apparently, Taylor-Greene didn't like the way Mace, who is a Republican, defended Democrat Omar, who earlier received some offensive remarks based on her religion from GOP's Boebert.
After Mace condemned the "racist tropes" and "disgusting comments" made by Boebert, Taylor-Greene immediately sided with the latter, labelling Mace a "trash in the GOP conference."

"Never attacked by Democrats or RINO’s (same thing) because she is not conservative, she’s pro-abort," Taylor-Greene tweeted. "Mace you can back up off of @laurenboebert or just go hang with your real gal pals, the Jihad Squad. Your [sic] out of your league."

Mace was quick to respond, immediately riling up her Republican colleague, who appeared to have made a spelling mistake.
"And, while I’m correcting you, I’m a pro-life fiscal conservative who was attacked by the Left all weekend (as I often am) as I defied China while in Taiwan", Mace replied. "What I’m not is a religious bigot (or racist). You might want to try that over there in your little 'league.'"
The drama stems from what began as a spat between Ilhan Omar and Lauren Boebert. The latter allegedly joked about Omar being a "suicide bomber" after there was a hiccup with a Capitol elevator where the two lawmakers were.

“Well, she doesn’t have a backpack. We should be fine," Boebert allegedly said after a concerned Capitol police officer appeared. She then reportedly called Omar "jihad squad."

The controversial remarks immediately triggered a wave of backlash, with critics accusing Boebert of Islamophobia, while Omar took to Twitter to call her out. She also said that the story was made-up.

"Anti-Muslim bigotry isn’t funny & shouldn’t be normalised. Congress can’t be a place where hateful and dangerous Muslims tropes get no condemnation. [...] Saying I am a suicide bomber is no laughing matter," Omar said, commenting on the situation and calling House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to "take action".

Later, Boebert said she called Omar to apologise but the Democrat hang up on her.
The fight comes shortly after another Republican congressman, Paul Gosar, was censured over an anime video in which Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Joe Biden were edited in as "titans" killed by main characters (in a reference to a highly popular anime series "Attack on Titan").
Popular comments
US soap opera...
Sputnik User
30 November, 21:12 GMT1
