Sudanese Police Use Tear Gas Against Demonstrators in Country's Capital - Photo, Video
© REUTERS / EL TAYEB SIDDIGPeople hold Sudanese flags during a protest, in Khartoum, Sudan, November 25, 2021.
KHARTOUM (Sputnik) - The Sudanese police have used tear gas against demonstrators in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, Sputnik corresponded reported on Tuesday.
Tear gas was applied near the Republican Palace in the centre of the Sudanese capital.
Several reports that protesters in Khartoum on their way to the Presidential Palace were teargassed by #SudanCoup forces. #Nov30March https://t.co/3q7MnhPBAG— Munchkin (@BSonblast) November 30, 2021
Demonstrations against the military authorities are currently taking place in Khartoum.
Khartoum Downtown marches against Burhan Hamdok agreement and demands the civilian rule.#nov30march#مليونية30نوفمبر pic.twitter.com/Ra68deSvdq— Mohamed Mustafa (@Moh_Gamea) November 30, 2021
Just In: Another march begins from Downtown Khartoum on #nov30march.#مليونية30نوفمبر pic.twitter.com/1mHHv6ANa0— Mohamed Mustafa (@Moh_Gamea) November 30, 2021
This comes after earlier this month, Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and General Al-Burhan agreed to end hostilities and install a new technocratic government. The sides also agreed that a national election will take place before July of 2023.
In October, the Sudanese civilian-led government was ousted in a military coup and Hamdok was placed under house arrest. The coup led to widespread protests as well as international pressure to restore the civilian government.