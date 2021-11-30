Registration was successful!
Sudanese Police Use Tear Gas Against Demonstrators in Country's Capital - Photo, Video
Sudanese Police Use Tear Gas Against Demonstrators in Country's Capital - Photo, Video
KHARTOUM (Sputnik) - The Sudanese police have used tear gas against demonstrators in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, Sputnik corresponded reported on Tuesday. 30.11.2021, Sputnik International
sudan
tear gas
Tear gas was applied near the Republican Palace in the centre of the Sudanese capital.Demonstrations against the military authorities are currently taking place in Khartoum.This comes after earlier this month, Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and General Al-Burhan agreed to end hostilities and install a new technocratic government. The sides also agreed that a national election will take place before July of 2023.In October, the Sudanese civilian-led government was ousted in a military coup and Hamdok was placed under house arrest. The coup led to widespread protests as well as international pressure to restore the civilian government.
sudan
sudan, news, tear gas

Sudanese Police Use Tear Gas Against Demonstrators in Country's Capital - Photo, Video

12:49 GMT 30.11.2021
© REUTERS / EL TAYEB SIDDIGPeople hold Sudanese flags during a protest, in Khartoum, Sudan, November 25, 2021.
People hold Sudanese flags during a protest, in Khartoum, Sudan, November 25, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.11.2021
© REUTERS / EL TAYEB SIDDIG
KHARTOUM (Sputnik) - The Sudanese police have used tear gas against demonstrators in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, Sputnik corresponded reported on Tuesday.
Tear gas was applied near the Republican Palace in the centre of the Sudanese capital.
Demonstrations against the military authorities are currently taking place in Khartoum.
This comes after earlier this month, Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and General Al-Burhan agreed to end hostilities and install a new technocratic government. The sides also agreed that a national election will take place before July of 2023.
In October, the Sudanese civilian-led government was ousted in a military coup and Hamdok was placed under house arrest. The coup led to widespread protests as well as international pressure to restore the civilian government.
