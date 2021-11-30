https://sputniknews.com/20211130/sudanese-police-use-tear-gas-against-demonstrators-in-countrys-capital---photo-video-1091143553.html

Sudanese Police Use Tear Gas Against Demonstrators in Country's Capital - Photo, Video

KHARTOUM (Sputnik) - The Sudanese police have used tear gas against demonstrators in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, Sputnik corresponded reported on Tuesday. 30.11.2021, Sputnik International

Tear gas was applied near the Republican Palace in the centre of the Sudanese capital.Demonstrations against the military authorities are currently taking place in Khartoum.This comes after earlier this month, Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and General Al-Burhan agreed to end hostilities and install a new technocratic government. The sides also agreed that a national election will take place before July of 2023.In October, the Sudanese civilian-led government was ousted in a military coup and Hamdok was placed under house arrest. The coup led to widespread protests as well as international pressure to restore the civilian government.

