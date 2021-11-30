Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211130/sudan-denies-reports-of-resumed-clashes-at-border-with-ethiopia-1091146814.html
Sudan Denies Reports of Resumed Clashes at Border With Ethiopia
Sudan Denies Reports of Resumed Clashes at Border With Ethiopia
KHARTOUM (Sputnik) - Sudanese and Ethiopian armies have not clashed again on their common border contrary to news media reports, a source in Sudan's military... 30.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-30T14:34+0000
2021-11-30T14:34+0000
sudan
news
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/1b/1082206025_0:327:3061:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9225701ac20b6ed55f2cc3dc713af523.jpg
Earlier in the day, several Arab media reported the renewal of hostilities at the Sudanese-Ethiopian border."Reports about the renewal of clashes between the Sudanese army and Ethiopian forces are not true," the source said.Over the past weekend, the Sudanese army said that it repelled an attempted incursion by Ethiopian troops, adding that the confrontation claimed lives from both sides. Sudanese media reported that the attack by the Ethiopian army was part of an offensive against Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) rebels, who were currently advancing toward the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa. In particular, the Ethiopian forces tried to push TFLP deep into Sudan, local media said.The Ethiopian government, for its part, denied claims of the assault at the border with Sudan, citing various insurgent groups operating in Tigray as possible attackers. Earlier this month, it imposed a six-month state of emergency throughout the country amid recurrent onslaughts by the TPLF.
sudan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/1b/1082206025_102:0:2833:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_02ce14fecb5fbc6861c6a74333c521f3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
sudan, news

Sudan Denies Reports of Resumed Clashes at Border With Ethiopia

14:34 GMT 30.11.2021
© REUTERS / MOHAMED NURELDIN ABDALLAHEthiopians, who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region, carry their belongings after crossing the Setit River on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, in the eastern Kassala state, Sudan December 16, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah/File Photo
Ethiopians, who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region, carry their belongings after crossing the Setit River on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, in the eastern Kassala state, Sudan December 16, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah/File Photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.11.2021
© REUTERS / MOHAMED NURELDIN ABDALLAH
Subscribe
KHARTOUM (Sputnik) - Sudanese and Ethiopian armies have not clashed again on their common border contrary to news media reports, a source in Sudan's military said on Tuesday.
Earlier in the day, several Arab media reported the renewal of hostilities at the Sudanese-Ethiopian border.
"Reports about the renewal of clashes between the Sudanese army and Ethiopian forces are not true," the source said.
Over the past weekend, the Sudanese army said that it repelled an attempted incursion by Ethiopian troops, adding that the confrontation claimed lives from both sides. Sudanese media reported that the attack by the Ethiopian army was part of an offensive against Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) rebels, who were currently advancing toward the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa. In particular, the Ethiopian forces tried to push TFLP deep into Sudan, local media said.
The Ethiopian government, for its part, denied claims of the assault at the border with Sudan, citing various insurgent groups operating in Tigray as possible attackers. Earlier this month, it imposed a six-month state of emergency throughout the country amid recurrent onslaughts by the TPLF.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:34 GMTSudan Denies Reports of Resumed Clashes at Border With Ethiopia
14:29 GMTFrance Needs Numerous Nuclear Reactors to Completely Re-Industrialize, Economy Minister Says
14:24 GMTIraqi Political Groups Reportedly Seek to Forge Bloc in Push to Drive US Forces From Country
14:22 GMTStoltenberg & Latvian Foreign Minister Deliver Remarks at NATO Foreign Ministers Meeting in Riga
14:20 GMTUS Revokes Terrorist Designation for Colombia's FARC
14:03 GMTWEF Says Will Continue to Prepare for Annual Meeting in Davos Despite Omicron Concerns
13:59 GMTIndian Opposition Demands That Bihar Chief Resign After Liquor Bottles Are Found in State Assembly
13:49 GMTTrump, 6 January Panel to Face Off in Federal Appeals Court Over White House Docs
13:37 GMTMinsk Ready to Deploy Russian Nuclear Weapons if NATO Systems Appear in Poland, Lukashenko Says
13:00 GMTPutin Undecided if He Will Run for President Again
12:49 GMTSudanese Police Use Tear Gas Against Demonstrators in Country's Capital - Photo, Video
12:39 GMTPETA Launches Fake Store Touting 'Human Leather Goods,' Slams Urban Outfitters
12:33 GMTResidents of Indian City Perform 'Pothole Worship' in Sign of Protest - Video
12:09 GMTUK Competition Regulator Orders Facebook to Sell GIF Sharing Platform Giphy
12:08 GMTCristiano Ronaldo Calls Ballon d'Or Chief ‘Liar’ For Claiming His ‘Ambition’ is to Outrival Messi
12:06 GMTRussia Will Soon Have New Hypersonic Missile With Maximum Speed of Mach 9, Putin Says
12:04 GMTChina Hopes WHO-Led Treaty on Future Pandemics Will Not Be Politicized, Beijing Says
11:57 GMT'Michael Flynn' Alleges CIA Could Be Behind 'Total Nonsense' QAnon Conspiracy Theory in Leaked Audio
11:55 GMTPeople With Blood Groups A, B and Rh+ ‘More Susceptible’ to COVID-19 Infection, Study Finds
11:40 GMTLavrov Says NATO Military Equipment Being Moved to Russian Border